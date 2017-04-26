Lib Dems won’t stand against the Speaker after all

Yesterday the Bucks Herald reported:
Buckingham Constituency (Liberal Democrats) will be fighting the General Election on June 8th. This is the first time one of the three major parties has contested the seat since 2005, four years before John Bercow MP became the Speaker.
Their prospective parliamentary candidate is Sarah Lowes.
Sarah Lowes is a life-long Lib Dem voter who joined the party in May 2015, after the then leader Nick Clegg’s resignation speech inspired her to become an activist rather than an armchair supporter.
However, this has now been superseded by events. Today, Sarah Lowes took the decision to stand down in accordance with the convention that the main political parties do not oppose the Speaker.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
The Speaker should not have a constituency. He/she should be chosen at the end of a Parliament to serve in the next Parliament without a geographical constituency. That’s my tuppence worth.
That’s a great pity. I have observed Bercow being particularly patronising on the few occasions when he calls Tim to ask a question at PMQ’s.
For heaven’s sake, convention be blowed. Democracy every time in Buckingham. If Sarah was Bercow’s only opponent she might even win it. Why should we be part of a respectability establishment stitch up ?
Pity, I have nothing against the speaker but we are Libdems, we dont do conventional surely ?
Would be good to have more details on this story.
Did she not know about this ‘convention’ when she stood? And did the local party not know about it when they arranged the selection??