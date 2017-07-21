NewsHound

LibLink: Christine Jardine: The country cannot afford a Summer of Brexit discontent

By | Fri 21st July 2017 - 1:30 pm

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has set out some thoughts on our strategy as we respond to the total mess that the Tories are making of the Brexit negotiations.

In an article for the Times Red Box (£), she sets the scene:

The internal squabbling of our chancellor, foreign secretary, and Brexit secretary — to name just a few of the clowns at play — is making the chances of a poor deal for the UK, or a catastrophic failure to get a deal at all, all the more likely.

Instead of knuckling down and approaching negotiations with a seriousness befitting the task, Davis has so far shown up to a photo-op without even pretending to have the necessary papers and briefings, then taking the first Eurostar home. No doubt heading straight back to the journalists to criticise his leader. It rather undermines the negotiation of critical issues like EU citizens’ rights, a solution for Northern Ireland and the UK’s debt to the EU when your so-called chief negotiator would rather be at home leaking cabinet papers.

But this is all part of a hard hearted strategy. She thinks that they are trying to create such a bad atmosphere that in a year’s time, they walk way blaming the EU for the failure.

Opposition parties, she says, must do two things. Firstly, call for the negotiators to do their jobs and, secondly, to give the people a say:

The alternative for opposition is to emphasise, again and again, that Davis and his negotiators must get on and do their jobs. That compromises are desirable to get the best deal for people, the economy and society. That no deal would be a catastrophic failure of this government.

Finally, at the end of it all, opposing voices must insist that it should not be in the gift of Davis and May to decide whether the deal is good enough. To deploy the Brexiteer’s own argument, the British people must take back control, and take the final decision away from an unsteady, minority government.

  • David Pocock 21st Jul '17 - 1:53pm

    I imagine that the discontent will catch up with us once reality does in a couple of years. I can’t disagree with your article really; we need to make sure that we oppose anything we don’t like and make sure brexit is firmly a mess owned by the Tories.

  • frankie 21st Jul '17 - 2:19pm

    David,

    I’d extend the ownership of Brexit, not all Brexiteers are Tories, but they all equally own it. I know they will squeal it’s not my preferred type of Brexit, but you don’t get to pick how Brexit turns out my brave Brexiteers, as many a farmer is starting to find out.

  • Glenn Andrews 21st Jul '17 - 2:42pm

    David,
    Surely it’s best we make sure that brexit is a mess owned by both Conservative and Labour.

