Nick Harvey appointed as Lib Dems’ interim Chief Executive

By | Wed 30th August 2017 - 8:58 pm

Former North Devon Lib Dem MP Nick Harvey has been appointed as the Liberal Democrats’ interim Chief Executive following the departure of Tim Gordon earlier this month.

Nick has wide-ranging experience in PR, human resources, management and delivering change.

He comes from a City background, having been an account director at Dewe Rogerson, and worked at Profile PR and Westminster Consortium. He will take up his new role next week on the back of recent experience at Global Partners, where he was an adviser on Egypt and Jordan. He has also been seeking to widen access to the law as chair of Lawthority, while also chairing the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust (a role he will step back from while serving as interim chief executive).

He was a campaigning and dedicated constituency MP for North Devon for 22 years. During this time (1992-2015) he served on the House of Commons Commission where he drove through reforms to modernise how parliament works. He was chair of campaigns for the Liberal Democrats in the late 1990s, including for the breakthrough 1997 election.

Nick said on his appointment:

I am greatly looking forward to supporting Vince Cable as our new Leader, and hope that working closely together we can further revive Lib Dem fortunes. The party has shown great resilience. Now we have a real opportunity to begin the process of moving forwards again.

British politics has never been in greater need of the Liberal Democrats. There is a major gap which only we can fill, not least on Brexit. This could have a dramatic impact on people’s jobs, the health and care system they depend on, and the schools and colleges which enable everyone to succeed in life.

We must boldly promote our liberal values, at home but also with partners abroad – not fighting them, but working to find international solutions to global security and environmental challenges.

The party has many talented, experienced and innovative people, as well as legions of new members. Together we can get things going again.

Vince Cable said:

Nick has a vast amount of experience in parliament and government, as well as in management in the private sector. It is a coup to have someone of his ability to run the party machine at a time of exciting opportunity for the Liberal Democrats.

Party president Sal Brinton said:

Nick takes the helm with our membership at record levels, an increase in MPs, a string of council by-election gains and fundraising working well. It is great to have his steady hand on the tiller as the Liberal Democrats chart the next leg of our journey. We will advertise in due course to fill the role permanently.

The advert for the permanent role will be published next month.

3 Comments

  • Michael Mullaney 30th Aug '17 - 9:34pm

    Brilliant this is the best news for the party in years. Nick’s gain of North Devon in the Lib Dems first general election in 1992, one of just 4 gains at that election, helped blaze the trail for the build up of the party that led to 62 MPs in 2005.

    If his writings in the Liberator are anything to go by his campaigning common sense should help the party build back up to the kinds of levels we were at 10-20 years ago.

  • Paul Hunt 30th Aug '17 - 10:01pm

    Well, this is excellent news. I hope that the appointment will become permanent in due course.

  • Katharine Pindar 30th Aug '17 - 10:15pm

    This is indeed excellent news. I am a little bit sad for my North Devon friends, but when I had gathered from them after helping Nick’s GE campaign for a few days that he and his family would need to move on if the ungrateful voters didn’t re-elect him, I hoped his obvious talents wouldn’t be entirely lost to the party. For him to take such a central role seems ideal.

