Our Liberal “Internationalism”, born in a period of party fragmentation, is now our uniting and unique selling point

When you consult books about Liberal and Liberal Democrat party history about the birth of our “Internationalism”, European “Federalism” and our thesis that stand-alone nationstates (and “narrow nationalism”) become more and more obsolete, you discover a surprising fact.
According to Michael Steed’s chapter “Liberal Tradition” in Don MacIver’s bundle “The Liberal Democrats” (from 1996), it was in the comprehensive policy survey “The Liberal Way” of 1934, that we stated that in future, “narrow nationalist” parties everywhere would face parties, the Liberals firmly among them, supporting the growing, factual interdependence as best policy basis. Philip Kerr, marquis of Lothian, said (1935): “the only final remedy for war is a federation of nations”. But personal guilt about having himself written the War Damages clause in the Versailles Treaty made Kerr become an advocate of appeasement to Germany, a Liberal dissident, until the Munich Agreement.
Both Chris Cook’s history of the Liberals in 1900-’76, and Robert Ingham & Duncan Brack’s authoritative bundle “Peace Reform & Liberation” (PRL; 2001) tell that this “interdependence makes collectivism better policy”-idea was formulated in a phase of disintegration of the Liberal party (the split about the 1931 National Government; desertions to the National Liberals and Labour; loss of seats).
Sir Archibald Sinclair, who became party leader after the heavy 1935 election defeat, put our internationalism to immediate use, insisting on collective security and collective deal-making (as opposed to selective powernation deals like Munich), Reynolds & Hunter write in their chapter about 1929-’55 in PRL (p. 222). Instead of Appeasement, Sinclair insisted on collective resistance to expansionist dictatorships, while Tory dissident Churchill pointed to Germany’s rearmament.
Steed (in MacIver, Lib Dems, p. 56) says that the Liberals’ support for Federalism in Europe (Federal Union from 1938/9; European movement from ’48), and Clement Davies’ early support for the federally structured ECSC of Robert Schuman, all derive directly from the “Liberal Way” stance. And from there it is a small step to the full-blown support for (and wanting to join in) the EEC by Grimond, Thorpe and later leaders.
Sinclair is the man who combined Liberal international collectivism with pleas for restoring a strong defense (saying other states should do the same, while joining the collective). The Sudeten crisis and Munich were roundly condemned by Sinclair (joined by Churchill); instead of asking the “Benelux” countries to join in (where the Social Liberal Dutch VDB was also pleading rearmament), Chamberlain only brought wavering France to Munich, where they amputated the also excluded democracy Czechoslovakia.
Both the thinking of “The Liberal Way”, and the pleas by both Sinclair’s Liberals and the Dutch VDB for rearmament from 1935 onward are a precedent for the thinking of LibDems and D66 in these days. The 2009 and 2014 Euro-election victories by D66 in a Netherlands turning Eurosceptic shows that it may be an uphill struggle, but distinctiveness wins.
* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.
We are a party of open economies and open borders and petty nationalism of the left and right should be condemned.
We need to make a strong positive case for globalisation, the market and immigration.
An interesting and important piece.
The old liberal party constitution `looked forward` to a world when all the peoples of the world would be united under a `democratic world authority` That is to say, it advocated Democratic World Federalism, in short.
The Liberal Democrat constitution retains traces of this, but it is a bit watered down – something about a `secure and democratic international order`.
As much as I like the Lib Dem constitution – and it was my reason for joining – I would be happier if we had had retained that old commitment in our constitution.
Democratic World Federalism – as a long term aim – is looking more and more like a credible response to the world’s geopolitical and environmental questions – the age of software more or less begs for it. Furthermore such a long term vision would give teeth to our belief in multilateral disarmament of weapons of mass destruction
This is one way of looking at things and only that !
The opposite of nationalism is internationalism.
That does not mean open borders.
Find now or over a century or more , one single commentator in the Liberal tradition in favour of open borders.
Open to travel yes. Open to meet and marry yes. Open to trade yes.
Open to automatic settlement no.
Liberalism has changed in twenty five years in Europe , as has Christian democracy and other conceptual aspects of political discourse.
It has changed for the worse by being the opposite of everything it does not like rather than the measured and nuanced aspects it used to understand and encourage, being at the front not back foot.
Evidence based is going to the dogs.
Evidence shows that mass immigration is not the same as a sensible , flexible immigration policy.
This party has everything going for it but common sense !
Is the Lib Dems view of “internationalism” limited to the 27 other countries of the EU or does it include everyone else too?
If not, then it’s not really internationalism, is it?
Pan-EUopeanism is probably a better term.
@ Lorenzo,
A century ago, British India was still part of the British Empire.
The only inhabited parts not colonized by Europe were Afghanistan (having kicked the Brits out twice), Ethiopia (kicked Italians out), Tibet and the North Pole.
So the European colonizers (having 90% of international sea transport) controled every big migratory move. In the Boer Wars, even the flight of the Boers from the British Cape colony was “corrected” by defeating the Boer republics…
In that context, no need to talk about closing borders against migration; the imperial capitals controled who went where from anywhere in the Americas, Africa an Asia/Pacific.
And until arond 1975, Spain, Portugal and Greece were dictatorships, and the soviet Eastern block was solidly closed until 1989. People migrating from there were welcomed in European democracies. Our Labour party helped the Spanish, Portugese and Greek socialist parties resurrect themselves by schooling guest workers and refugees up to their democratic Transition.
Control over border-crossing migration got to be a problem when the European world democratized; and the decolonised countries elswhere couldn’t satisfy their peoples (long-sitting African and Arabian dictators).
No social liberal party I know is for 100% free migration; we all want to regularize it; keep it manageable. But that doesn’t meen exagerated closing of borders. It does mean sharing the 1951 Refugees Convention obligation fairly among Euriopean countries. I think that is both common sense and common decency.
Bernard, thank you for an interesting article. As a pro-European Leaver, I agree with most of it, save that the anti-nation state sentiment was very much of the post-WWI 1930s period and needs radical re-thinking for the 21st century. There is only so far that federal, internationalist government can go before butting up against people’s legitimate loyalties – as we have seen in the EU. The rise of far-right nationalists in the EU is a direct response to over-enthusiastic integration policies in the face of public resistance to them. Even Macron has figured that out. Nationalism is not always petty: sometimes it is simply about self-determination and resisting control from outside. Consider the Kurds, for example, in their current attempts to establish a Kurdish state in northern Iraq. If I were Kurdish, after all they’ve been through, no-one would persuade me to accept any internationalist government over my own.
Real liberalism is democracy from the ground up, not filtered indirectly from some distant world authority, however benign. The vision presented by Edward C above, of a “democratic world authority” makes me shiver. Anything smacking of world government is by definition not going to be very democratic, purely on grounds of scale. Much better to have local, full democracy, and lots of trade, coupled with lots of international discussion bodies. Any more and you leach democracy away from the ground.
On borders, we Leavers don’t want “exaggerated closing of borders”, despite what you read in the press. All we want on migration is what you want, ie. “to regularize it; keep it manageable.” We can’t do that if we are not solely in charge of the laws relating to migration into the UK.