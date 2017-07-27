Peter Taylor to fight Watford mayoral race for the Lib Dems

News reaches The Voice that Peter Taylor, currently Watford’s Deputy Mayor, has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate to contest next year’s Mayoral election in Watford. Peter, who currently serves as Dorothy Thornhill’s Deputy Mayor, lives in Watford with his wife Rachael and their three children and has served as a councillor for Oxhey since 2012.

Peter is assistant director of a national network of over 2000 schools and has previously worked as a teacher and as a researcher in the Houses of Parliament.

Peter said:

I am honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate to be Watford’s next Mayor. Dorothy has been an inspirational Mayor for our town. Under her leadership Watford has been transformed into a family-friendly place, with high quality local services and a strong local economy. But there is always more to do and there are many new challenges ahead of us. I believe I have the vision, energy and commitment to ensure Watford continues to move forward. I’m looking forward to getting out on the doorstep and involving as many local people in my campaign as possible. I love Watford and it would mean so much to me to be the mayor of this wonderful town.

Outgoing mayor Dorothy Thornhill said: