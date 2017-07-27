The Voice

Peter Taylor to fight Watford mayoral race for the Lib Dems

By | Thu 27th July 2017 - 11:41 am

News reaches The Voice that Peter Taylor, currently Watford’s Deputy Mayor, has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate to contest next year’s Mayoral election in Watford. Peter, who currently serves as Dorothy Thornhill’s Deputy Mayor, lives in Watford with his wife Rachael and their three children and has served as a councillor for Oxhey since 2012.

Peter is assistant director of a national network of over 2000 schools and has previously worked as a teacher and as a researcher in the Houses of Parliament.

Peter said:

I am honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate to be Watford’s next Mayor. Dorothy has been an inspirational Mayor for our town. Under her leadership Watford has been transformed into a family-friendly place, with high quality local services and a strong local economy.

But there is always more to do and there are many new challenges ahead of us. I believe I have the vision, energy and commitment to ensure Watford continues to move forward.  I’m looking forward to getting out on the doorstep and involving as many local people in my campaign as possible.

I love Watford and it would mean so much to me to be the mayor of this wonderful town.

Outgoing mayor Dorothy Thornhill said:

I am delighted that Peter will be standing to be our next Mayor. As my deputy he has worked closely alongside me and has brought fresh ideas, enthusiasm and expertise to my team.

If you have met Peter you’ll know how passionate he is about Watford and our communities. Whether volunteering at his church, helping the Friends of Oxhey Park, or being involved with some of our town’s wonderful charities, Peter is dedicated to helping others fulfil their potential and making our town the very best it can be.

Being Mayor is a tough job, with a multi-million pound budget to manage and difficult decisions to make.  Our next Mayor needs to be somebody with the experience, innovative thinking and perseverance to take our town forward, deal with our biggest challenges and ensure Watford continues to punch above its weight.

He is a proud Watford resident who will fight our town’s corner at every level. I am looking forward to campaigning all year round for Peter – he’d make a fantastic Mayor.

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 27th Jul '17 - 12:36pm

    Peter Taylor is a credit to our party and his community.

    He is a good and popular man, in his profession, he shows you can be liberal and Christian, in his politics , you can be sensible and elected as well !

