Paul Walter

Photo feature: Ballot box goes off to Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland, a day early due to weather concerns

By | Wed 7th June 2017 - 4:35 pm

Some great photos from Getty Images (click on the arrows to see the slide show) which give a great view of the workings of democracy on “these islands” (as they say).

Mandy Hassan, an assistant area electoral officer for Antrim and mid Ulster, accompanies the ballot box on the ferry destined for Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland. There are 99 voters on the island and they usually have a 80% turnout.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • David Raw 7th Jun '17 - 7:25pm

    Is Rathlin Island one of our secret target seats, or is it just a paper candidate ?

