That’s not how we used to do politics in the Highlands: SNP candidate takes supporters on aggressive visit to Charles Kennedy’s office

The very first election I was ever involved in was in 1983 in Caithness & Sutherland. It was the first election since Bob Maclennan had left the Labour Party and was standing for the SDP/Liberal Alliance. It’s fair to say that there was a bit of bad blood from his former Labour colleagues. Not once, though, do I remember them coming round mob-handed and shouting at the people in our office. Their aggression was limited to filthy looks at hustings.
What on earth has happened to the peaceable Highlands? I’ve just been speaking to members of Charles Kennedy’s team in his office in Fort William. They told me how the SNP candidate for the area, Ian Blackford, stormed in this morning with 4 supporters and shouted at everyone, wagging his finger at a member of staff. If he’d tried to do that at the doctor’s surgery or to a member of Scotrail staff, for example, he’d have found himself in big trouble. Why, then, did he think it was acceptable to treat young people in that way?
He threatened “retaliation,” of an unspecified nature if they did not apologise and retract something entirely verifiable that they’d said on Facebook.
There have been many occasions when I’ve been unhappy about things that opponents have said. Most of the time, you just ignore it and get on with telling your own story. If it does need highlighting, you do it in writing or by an assertive and calm conversation with the agent or, if needs be, the Returning Officer. Never once had it dawned on me to take a posse and shout at folk in the opposition office. It’s just not the way you do things.
I wrote the other day about how unpleasant things are in Scotland’s rather febrile political environment at the moment. The sort of intimidating behaviour we are seeing is just not on. I doubt it’s what the people of Ross, Skye and Lochaber will want from their MP.
UPDATE: Candy Piercy was there at the time and has left this comment below:
I was an eyewitness. I was helping in Charles Kennedy’s office in Fort William when Ian Blackford walked in with three male supporters and one women. Events unfolded as Caron has already described. Mr Blackford was angry, aggressive and unpleasant, wagging his finger at us. He demanded an apology for and a retraction of, a Facebook post on Charles’ page which had described Mr Blackford as a banker.
Five years ago I worked in an LD office that was under threat of attacks, much more extreme ones than the SNP supporters would ever, ever make. It didn’t stop us then and I’m sure nothing will stop Charles’ team now.
ATF, indeed it won’t. Their motivation to get such a good man re-elected was always extremely high and this will not put them up nor down.
Psi, When you’re being shouted at and there are more of them than there are of you, your first instinct is not necessarily to get your phone out.
Should make good publicity locally.
This wasn’t a group of misguided activists. This was the candidate! His doorstep charm seems to have warn a bit thin and his Party should roundly condemn his behaviour today! Absolutely no excuse for aggressive behaviour. If he’s got a problem with CK’s literature he should use the proper channels but then I guess he knows it’s unlikely that any complaint would be upheld so he takes it out on the campaign staff. Unacceptable!
No doubt you all saw the polling that showed that 52% of SNP voters regarded a criticism of their party as a criticism of themselves. Highest figure for any other party voters was 25%. Chippy Nats indeed.
I understand the SNP guy was upset because a leaflet referred to him as a banker.
He should be grateful the word ‘banker’ was spelt correctly… though judging by his behaviour other spellings may also have been appropriate.
P.S. And if he doesn’t like being described as a ‘banker’ he should amend his own Wikipedia entry which describes him as a German banker:
‘He was a managing director of Deutsche Bank AG, running their operations in Scotland and Netherlands.[1]’
P.S. The SNP’s Ian Blackford has ‘form’ having fallen out with his own SNP colleagues in the past, threatened to sue Alex Salmond for defamation, been ditched as Party Treasurer after losing a vote of no confidence, expelled from the Party, joined Labour, gone off to London to make his fortune in international banking etc.
This Guardian article from 2000 makes great reading:
http://www.theguardian.com/politics/2000/jun/18/politicalnews.observerpolitics
Although I’m not convinced I’d be on Alex Salmond’s side in that particular fight, either, Votes of no confidence in people’s absence….not cricket.
It’ll backfire. The quiet majority doesn’t like aggressive failures.
David, you have eyewitnesses reports here.
Was Blackford the treasurer who challenged Salmond on his taxi expenses?
I was an eyewitness. I was helping in Charles Kennedy’s office in Fort William when Ian Blackford walked in with three male supporters and one women. Events unfolded as Caron has already described. Mr Blackford was angry, aggressive and unpleasant, wagging his finger at us. He demanded an apology for and a retraction of, a Facebook post on Charles’ page which had described Mr Blackford as a banker.
The SNP candidate sounds like a nasty piece of work with a very checkered past.
I hope Charles gives him the drubbing he deserves at the polls.
So we have a office open to the public and an SNP candidate who obviously, (admitted by a worker in that office), has a grievance complaining about it.
Going by some of the stuff being claimed by all the Unionist Parties I’d say they might just be over egging their complaint. The truth is that there is far more anti-independence abuse going on that is never reported in the MSM and anti-Scots Broadcasters. Just ask the old guy in Edinburgh who had his wrist broken or the pregnant lady who was kicked in the stomach. What’s that? You never heard about it?
EXACTLY!
Most of these little “atrocity stories” published on LDV turn out to be half-truths at best. This one has stood up rather better than most.
It is slightly over-egging it to make a big fuss just because the guy raised his voice and wagged his finger. Normal voters see this sort of thing happening all the time and don’t expect to make a huge big deal of it. But that’s a quibble.
If the guy has a proven history as a banker, and has been stupid enough to demand that the Lib Dems retract and apologise for saying so, then the best course will be to tell the voters the whole story – starting with the demand for an apology, then presenting the evidence.
It sounds as if the Yes campaign, and the SNP, would be better off without this guy around. You might persuade some Yes voters to plump for Charles Kennedy on that basis!
==> So we have a office open to the public and an SNP candidate who obviously, (admitted by a worker in that office), has a grievance complaining about it.
No we don’t. We have someone trying to deliver some community justice.
Maybe it was my Jew-dar misfiring but my toes did curl at the mention of “well-funded banker”, but I doubt Blackford is thinking along those lines. If he’s not a banker then nor was ex-Sir Fred Goodwin just as Fish-heid McMoonface was not an economist. That said, Business for Scotland certain thinks he banks.
http://www.businessforscotland.co.uk/profile-ian-blackford/
(Doing a Google for “Ian Blackford SNP” I’m getting the ol’ Some results may have been removed under data protection law in Europe”. Anyone know more?)
