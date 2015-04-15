That’s not how we used to do politics in the Highlands: SNP candidate takes supporters on aggressive visit to Charles Kennedy’s office

The very first election I was ever involved in was in 1983 in Caithness & Sutherland. It was the first election since Bob Maclennan had left the Labour Party and was standing for the SDP/Liberal Alliance. It’s fair to say that there was a bit of bad blood from his former Labour colleagues. Not once, though, do I remember them coming round mob-handed and shouting at the people in our office. Their aggression was limited to filthy looks at hustings.

What on earth has happened to the peaceable Highlands? I’ve just been speaking to members of Charles Kennedy’s team in his office in Fort William. They told me how the SNP candidate for the area, Ian Blackford, stormed in this morning with 4 supporters and shouted at everyone, wagging his finger at a member of staff. If he’d tried to do that at the doctor’s surgery or to a member of Scotrail staff, for example, he’d have found himself in big trouble. Why, then, did he think it was acceptable to treat young people in that way?

He threatened “retaliation,” of an unspecified nature if they did not apologise and retract something entirely verifiable that they’d said on Facebook.

There have been many occasions when I’ve been unhappy about things that opponents have said. Most of the time, you just ignore it and get on with telling your own story. If it does need highlighting, you do it in writing or by an assertive and calm conversation with the agent or, if needs be, the Returning Officer. Never once had it dawned on me to take a posse and shout at folk in the opposition office. It’s just not the way you do things.

I wrote the other day about how unpleasant things are in Scotland’s rather febrile political environment at the moment. The sort of intimidating behaviour we are seeing is just not on. I doubt it’s what the people of Ross, Skye and Lochaber will want from their MP.

UPDATE: Candy Piercy was there at the time and has left this comment below:

I was an eyewitness. I was helping in Charles Kennedy’s office in Fort William when Ian Blackford walked in with three male supporters and one women. Events unfolded as Caron has already described. Mr Blackford was angry, aggressive and unpleasant, wagging his finger at us. He demanded an apology for and a retraction of, a Facebook post on Charles’ page which had described Mr Blackford as a banker.

