Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #468

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 468th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (5-11 February, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let's start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. By Election Results 9 February 2017 by ALDC on ALDC.

More Lib Dem gains from the Tories to report.

2. Stewart Lee joins the Liberal Democrats by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .

Another new member – and a healthy dose of irony.

3. Why any attempt by Labour to form a “progressive alliance” is doomed to failure by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com .

It’s an admission by Labour that they are doomed.

4. Conservative councillor in ‘Donald Trump style rant” says” I’m not giving my pay rise back by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .

This guy takes exception to the local paper objecting to the massive pay rises Tory councillors voted themselves.

5. Award-winning Labour donor now backs the Lib Dems by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Welcome to Robert Harris.

6. How do you solve a problem like Donald, Theresa? by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureaucracy .

On our post Brexit trade hopes. It’s not what you would call an optimistic post.

7. Westminster Wednesdays: The Constitution by Tim Oliver on Lib Dem Newbies.

A mosy round the documents that codify our system of government.

8. Why the Lords should ignore empty threats and stand up for what is right by Peter Black on Peter Black.

The Article 50 Bill needs some decent scrutiny.

9. Did a failure of social democracy cause Brexit? by Louise Ankers on From one of the Jilted Generation.

Were governments too focused on economic theory and not on individuals?

10. Together with one voice: my ambitions for the West of England by Stephen Williams on Stephen Williams.

Our Lib Dem mayoral candidate, the bookies’ early favourite, sets out his stall – a growing economy with benefits shared more equally, more housing and sustainable transport.

11. Day 5882: The Prophecy by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

Richard shares his “Britain in 2030” Your Liberal Britain vision competition entry and wonders whether this sort of thing does any good.

12. An email to Guy Verhofstadt by Energlyn Churchill on Towards Gunfire.

Energlyn makes the case for EU citizenship for those British people who want it

And that's it for another week.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings