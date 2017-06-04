Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #483

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 483rd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (28 May – 3 June, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Last night’s BBC Leadership debate reviewed – who won and who lost? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Amber Rudd was the winner according to Nick.

2. The Lib Dems are being crushed under the wheels of this presidential style election by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Not an optimistic forecast.

3. Election Notebook #15 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

Stephen on the debate and The Economist’s endorsement.

4. Election Notebook #14 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

On the Paxman programme, Labour and Lib Dem laments.

5. Far from being all over the place, the polls are telling a very consistent story by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

It’s all depending on the young people and whether they vote.

6. Why doesn’t Corbyn just go and join the Tories? by George Kendal on Labour uncut.

The progressive party in this election is the Liberal Democrats, argues George.

7. Is Theresa May the new John Major? by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Could she win despite a terrible campaign?

8. 2017 General Election Diary Day 43 by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.

Nick’s analysis of the tightening polls.

9. Somehow I doubt a Lib Dem government might negotiate the acceptable face of Brexit by Alex Wilcock on Love and Liberty.

Alex reckons we’d give it a go and present the people with a deal that they might actually accept when we as a party would wish to remain in the EU.

10. 30 young people in Camborne constituency to be left struggling to pay their rent by Anna Pascoe on Anna Pascoe.

Anna on the impact of the withdrawal of Housing Benefit from young people.

11. Theresa May: not so strong and stable when it comes to Trump by Maelo Manning on Lib Dem Child aged 17.

A blistering analysis of the PM’s reaction to Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

12. The Economist has endorsed the Liberal Democrats and the Tories should be worried by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

It’ll all end in tears, says Jonathan.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings