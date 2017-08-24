The Voice

Vince: Migration stats show Brexodus of skilled workers we need to stay in the UK

By | Thu 24th August 2017 - 9:46 pm

So, net migration figures today will leave Brexiteers smug about getting rid of foreigners but what does a huge fall in the number of EU citizens coming here and a huge rise in those leaving mean for our economy. Vince Cable says it’s not good as businesses struggle to get the skilled workers that they need. With UK unemployment as low as it is, we aren’t going to be able to meet that need ourselves.

These figures show a deeply worrying Brexodus of EU citizens who have made the UK their home. This is largely a result of the failure of Theresa May’s government to guarantee EU citizens’ right to stay.

Recent research shows that more than half of British businesses are struggling to recruit the skilled labour they need.  We have already seen record numbers of EU workers leaving our NHS, and today we hear stark warnings from the food and drink industry that they face significant disruption and economic damage if European nationals continue to leave.

This government must act urgently to give assurances to skilled and hard-working EU citizens, before any more damage is done to our already weakened economy.

The common sense solution is for the British Government to unilaterally make clear EU citizens resident here are welcome to stay. This will open the way to reciprocal offers from EU governments to offer the same assurances to British citizens living and working across Europe.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 24th Aug '17 - 10:36pm

    She knows exactly what she is doing. At a fringe meeting at a federal conference in Brighton, Cabinet Minister Vince Cable spoke first. The City of London spokesman said that the only way to meet the Tory immigration target of tens of thousands was to have a recession.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 24th Aug - 10:00pm
    John Probert Poland is helped mostly by the desire to lower labour costs and I would argue Germany's historic interest in the region. A lot...
  • User Avatarfrankie 24th Aug - 9:53pm
    Peter, Your playing shoot the messenger because you don't like the message. Discredit the message by all means but trying to discredit the messenger just...
  • User AvatarPeter 24th Aug - 9:48pm
    I must confess that reports in the Independent and the Guardian ring alarm bells with me. Their track record in other matters show a complete...
  • User AvatarPeter 24th Aug - 9:29pm
    Now, I am really confused. I wouldn't take Alastair Campbell's word for it, or Macron, for that matter. Malcolm Todd seems to have the most...
  • User AvatarJohn King 24th Aug - 9:19pm
    My statement in the article that article 50 can be revoked in theory was based on what I understand is the opinion of the guy...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 24th Aug - 9:14pm
    Peter No - it's LD policy to close our eyes tight, wish really hard, and when we open them, none of this will have happened......