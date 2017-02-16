NewsHound

WATCH: Tim Farron talking about need to properly fund social care

By | Thu 16th February 2017 - 2:57 pm

Tim Farron was on Sky News earlier talking about the crisis in social care. Watch his interview here.

5 Comments

  • Ruth Bright 16th Feb '17 - 3:35pm

    Seeing this I can’t for the life of me understand why we were so curmudgeonly about the Surrey referendum on raising the council tax for social care.

  • David Raw 16th Feb '17 - 4:27pm

    It’s q

  • David Raw 16th Feb '17 - 7:26pm

    Good to hear that now from Tim.

    Odd how a post on this subject disappeared down the Stoke on Trent rabbit hole first thing this morning. ‘Not relevant’ to LDV then – but relevant now ?

  • Lorenzo Cherin 16th Feb '17 - 9:03pm

    David just be happy it’s a day dominated by an article not on the EU !

  • David Raw 16th Feb '17 - 9:21pm

    Thanks, Lorenzo. You’re right.

    I happen to care about this very much indeed though. When I was a Cabinet Convenor for Social Work in Scotland, with officer support, we developed a policy and programme to tackle this issue and managed to expand the budget to cope. I hate to see old folk suffering fear, loneliness and a lack of care in the twilight of their lives because of an uncaring Westminster government.

