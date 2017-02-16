WATCH: Tim Farron talking about need to properly fund social care

Tim Farron was on Sky News earlier talking about the crisis in social care. Watch his interview here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Seeing this I can’t for the life of me understand why we were so curmudgeonly about the Surrey referendum on raising the council tax for social care.
Good to hear that now from Tim.
Odd how a post on this subject disappeared down the Stoke on Trent rabbit hole first thing this morning. ‘Not relevant’ to LDV then – but relevant now ?
David just be happy it’s a day dominated by an article not on the EU !
Thanks, Lorenzo. You’re right.
I happen to care about this very much indeed though. When I was a Cabinet Convenor for Social Work in Scotland, with officer support, we developed a policy and programme to tackle this issue and managed to expand the budget to cope. I hate to see old folk suffering fear, loneliness and a lack of care in the twilight of their lives because of an uncaring Westminster government.