Caron Lindsay

When the Leader crashes Not the Leader’s Speech

By | Wed 20th September 2017 - 8:55 am

In a tradition dating from the Coalition years, certain members of the Awkward Squad gather in a local hostelry as the Liberal Democrat Leader gives his keynote speech to Conference, watch the event on Twitter and determine the point at which they would have walked out had they been in the hall.

These days, the potential for walkout has significantly reduced, but no self-respecting Awkward Squad would ever say that it had ebbed away entirely. Leaders must be kept on their toes at all times, after all.

And so, yesterday, they gathered in the best real ale pub in the Bournemouth, the Goat and Tricycle, which had been the venue for my Golden Jubilee drinks on Friday night.

Being liberals, they don’t mind if those of us who love the occasion of The Speech turn up afterwards to discuss it and everything else in the entire universe afterwards.

What they don’t usually get is the leader turning up too. 

Daisy Cooper and Kelly-Marie Blundell had successfully put forward a motion calling for special measures to alleviate the effect of massive business rates rises on small businesses like pubs and had arranged for a photo-opp with Vince in, you guessed it, the best real ale pub in Bournemouth.

When the Awkward Squad found out about this, there was some good-humoured muttering about the leader not respecting their boundaries and how he could alleviate this by buying a round.

He didn’t do that. “Is this the boycott?” he asked with a smile as certain of the Awkward Squad appeared to take photos of the occasion.

It was all very friendly and fun.

One thing we did find out, though. Vince might ski in the alps, have a brain the size of Everest, brighten up the dance floor and understand every aspect of how the economy works but he can’t pull a pint to save his life. His effort was almost equal head and beer. I’m sure that if he asked nicely, it is a skill Jennie Rigg would be delighted to teach him.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Jennie 20th Sep '17 - 9:38am

    I dunno. It takes genuine genius to get a point with that much head on it from a southern-style sparkler-free pump. I think the entertainment value is better his way. I certainly laughed.

    Still say he should have got a round in, though.

