William Wallace writes…Populism in the media

Active Liberal Democrats should read the Daily Mail. You need to know where issues that dominate the news have come from. Even more under this Conservative government than under Tony Blair, the Mail sets much of our political tone and agenda; it’s the newspaper from which Conservative constituency executives take their opinions, feeding back to MPs, ministers and No.10.
The BBC’s recent revelation that David Cameron tried to persuade Lord Rothermere that it was time for Paul Dacre to retire, after 25 years as editor, before the EU Referendum, illustrates how successive Prime Ministers attempt to cultivate the Mail while at the same time fearing it. Its populist narrative is skilfully presented. The vicious way in which it attacks those who challenge that narrative persuades its readers that they are on the right side, and that others are responsible for whatever goes wrong.
The Daily Mail narrative on the NHS has fed directly through to government policy. Its campaign against ‘health tourism’, in which the picture of a Nigerian woman who had quadruplets while visiting Britain has appeared multiple times over the past year, has pushed the government into action; there is, after all, a real problem, though the Mail has exaggerated its extent and overall cost. In parallel it has run a campaign against ‘lazy’ GPs who close their surgeries for half a day a week – also leading ministers to respond. The deliberate implication of both of these has been that the NHS’s problems are caused by foreigners and lazy staff, not by lack of resources. Indeed, one of the longest-running campaigns in the Mail has been about the ‘wicked’ denial of new cancer drugs by NICE, ln grounds of cost (David Cameron responded by setting up a special fund to underwrite a limited supply). Tthe Mail thinks more should be spent on these, without explaining to its readers where the extra money might come from.
Hard choices about taxation and public expenditure are swept away by stories about overpaid public servants and ‘waste’. One recurrent theme is to recite the number of health administrators, civil servants, and now head teachers, who are paid more than the Prime Minister. The Mail’s answer to recent stories about under-funding in the NHS was to highlight ‘overpaid’ administrators and agency staff in hospitals and surgeries: sort that out, the reader is given to understand, and there’d be enough money to go around. To reinforce the point across the board, last Thursday’s op-ed from Stephen Glover – one of the Mail’s leading angry old men – called for further tax cuts to move Britain closer to the Singapore and Korean economic models, without waiting for the UK to leave the EU. No such criticism appears of private sector pay. The Mail itself reportedly pays its own editor £3m a year, and several of its columnists earn much more than the prime minister, too.
Attacks on the ‘liberal elite’ are full-throated, and verge on the conspiratorial. Lengthy stories about the Media Standards Trust and the links between its trustees and other circles of influence, during the Mail’s fight against tighter press regulation, grew so convoluted that a senior Conservative minister asked me if I understood what the Mail was trying to say. Peter Mandelson and Ken Clarke are regular targets. Nick Clegg was awarded a full-page attack from Quentin Letts 10 days ago, as part of ‘the moneyed elite’ that has misled Britain. (Dominic Lawson, from a similar prosperous upbringing, is however evidently a voice of the people, regularly writing columns for the Mail.) Another no-holds-barred attack on Gina Miller, who led the judicial review on the government’s handling of Article 50, was followed last week by a two-page spread on the ‘holier than thou hypocrite’ Gary Lineker, who the Mail of course portrays as ‘a sanctimonious member of the liberal elite’; and by a double demolition of Barack Obama and his holiday host Richard Branson, under the headline ‘Picture that tells us why voters chose Brexit…and Trump’.
Populism often takes the form of rich people persuading the poor that the problems they face are caused not be economic injustice or exploitation but by foreigners and a corrupt ‘establishment’. The Daily Mail is the most polished conveyor of this message within the UK: feeding the anxieties of its readers, while reassuring them that the problems they face are not their own responsibility but come from foreigners, immigrants, and conspiratorial elites. It is owned by a hereditary peer, who for many years avoided tax by claiming non-dom status. Its editor owns a substantial estate in Scotland, and a smaller one in Sussex. Its heroes – Farage, Arron Banks, Donald Trump – are rich, far beyond ‘the people’ they claim to speak for. Its commitment to lower taxes and higher spending is illusory. Its reporting is misleading enough for Wikipedia to have ruled it out as a permitted source. But it is skilfully presented, and persuasive. Those of us would reject its narrative need therefore to be familiar with it.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
Well said.
Sadly, few in the media; press, tv, radio or online appear willing to question those who wish to publish, or to simply present one side of the argument as “a fact”.
Whether it is a media outlet, a political party, a wealthy individual or a multi-national corporation, it is difficult, or now near impossible, for the general public to know which source of information to trust.
We have no control over what others do, say, or publish during and in between elections, so we must make sure that what our spokesmen and women say or what our party publishes is honest and stands up to scrutiny in a way that it others do not.
Ignore that final “it”
Thank you William Wallace for highlighting the distortions, half-truths and downright lies of the Daily Mail.
What, if anything, can we do about it ?
Another clueless missive from the ivory towers of yet another out of touch Lord.
As ever, the resources shortfall that force the plebs into a 14 day wait to see a doctor, has likely never caused our gracious Lords any lack of sleep. When was the last time you heard of a Lord, on a stretcher in a hospital corridor, waiting for a hospital bed to become available.?
I put it to you, that populism, wouldn’t be popular if it didn’t reflect peoples actual experiences. So whilst our takeaway from this article is that resources aren’t an issue for the likes of his lordship, I wonder if his lordship can explain how to improve the resources for those unfortunates lower down the social food chain,…. because that is surely the best way to defeat populism, instead of finger wagging from his high window.?
James O’Brien on LBC radio is a bad offender, with attacks on the Prime Minter for being a “vicar’s daughter” and ridiculing callers who disagree with his worldview.
Michael Cole
You make a good point. My view , the moderate version of the piece by Lord Wallace, read such papers rarely to get a sense of their angle , but not often, otherwise you either empathise with too many genuine sob stories, as however exaggerated, many are true life accounts and demoralising, or you become immune to the exaggeration and human interest , and numb. I feel too much of a good or bad thing is too much !
J Dunn
Why you presume that , amidst the many who are either out of touch or hypocrites, the writer of the piece might be one, I do not know. His background is that of a University lecturer, not a fat cat type populist sentiment likes to insult today, particularly. Say many things in criticism , but why be personal.
“Another clueless missive” from J.Dunn. It’s Lord Rothermere who is the tax exile and doesn’t contribute to the funds needed to cut the NHS problems.
The Mail has been churning out hate material since the days of Asquith. This ‘patriotic’ rag even supported Mosley and the Blackshirts and wanted to appease Hitler in the thirties.
As for reliability, they’ve been cut out as a source for Wikipedia. ‘We always look for reliability’: ‘why Wikipedia’s editors cut out the Daily Mail’. 12 February, 2017.
I’ve never entirely brought into this narrative. It’s like the Righties blaming liberal elites and the BBC for everything. Conspiracy thinking. Most people don’t even read newspapers. Most of the people who voted Brexit are suburban and rural not poor. What you call populism happens when there is disconnect between what politics does and what the population wants. The anti war movement is populism, the anti poll tax marches was populism, and tuition fee protest were populism. The only difference between those and what’s happening now is that the Left broadly approved of the former and don’t the latter. They’re all driven unpopular policies imposed by governments despite abundant evidence that few people asked for them and even less welcomed them. All the Mail is really doing is trying to use a general disapproval of mass immigration to pressure for tax breaks for itself. But the thing is Tax avoiders and newspaper journalists aren’t actually that popular. They only have traction because the group of people who think the diminishing circulation of newspapers reflects a huge powerful force are politicians and this is mainly because they still read newspapers. TV is still by far the biggest method of delivering news and opinion. If you really want to reduce the inexplicable pull the press has over politics then you would ask why so much TV news coverage still consists of the opinions of people who have readerships of a couple of thousand or so. Coz one thing’s for certain ordinary people don’t and if you look at the comments sections online what you find is that even when they run into thousands it’s mostly just the same few hundred of readers replying to each other.
J Dunn
Brexit puts the governance of Britain in the hands of the hard right of the Tory party for the next decade. There is no secret what they will do with this power – you just have to read what comes out of the right wing think tanks. The NHS as we know it will cease to exist and be replaced by a US style healthcare system. Your “unfortunates lower down the social food chain ” will be left uninsured, entitled to only basic, emergency healthcare. Are you really as clueless about the Brexiters endgame as you appear or are you pulling the same trick they do – faking concern for the working class while plotting to grind them into the dirt?
Paul Dacre has never shown his head above the parapet to discuss in public. Is he afraid that his arguements will be shown as rubbish when exposed? Surely if he believes what he says he could go on ,say, Question Time to defend them.
Appalling articles on race, faith and immigration written by Katie Hopkins in The Sun tend to attract condemnation from progressives and all in the right mind, but regular pieces by Simon Heffer in the Daily Mail, which are often at least as bad, generally get no comment at all.
Experience teaches us to expect a fierce anti- Lib Dem attack on the Tuesday before local elections or a parliamentary by-election but these days I suspect they are savvy enough to do it also two days before the postal votes arrive on the mat. Just watch. It is far worse than the Express which the Duke of Edinburgh once helpfully described as “a bloody awful newspaper.” Come what may this is politics in the raw – especially in England.