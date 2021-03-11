Alistair Carmichael MP writes…Electoral reform can happen, but it will take concerted action

When I joined the Liberal Party in the 1980s, I was optimistic that the UK would replace its unrepresentative voting system in the not too distant future. Fast forward to 2021 and we remain stuck with First Past the Post and, at first glance, little reason for optimism.

The current set-up has never been ideal for the UK or indeed any modern democratic society. First Past the Post results in governments elected by a minority of voters, with policies supported by a minority of the electorate being imposed on the majority. This leaves far too many people feeling excluded and unrepresented. With a distorted link between voters and MPs, how can the UK call itself a representative democracy>

The answer, as we know, is Proportional Representation (PR). Replacing First Past the Post with a fair alternative will make our democracy truly representative. Pluralism is a key tenet of democracy. As a liberal and a democrat, I recognise the need for a voting system that allows multi-party politics to show itself rather than be hidden by the illusion of First Past the Post. Proportional Representation provides a framework for multi-party politics to flourish and voters to be represented.

We have all heard the tiresome arguments against PR, all the more worn-out considering that the UK is now the only democracy in Europe to use the outdated First Past the Post system for its main elections. The myth that reform would end the constituency link is nonsensical, considering the range of systems that can preserve and even strengthen it by improving voter choice both at the ballot box and in between elections. Those resistant to change also argue that a switch to PR would be a risky, unnecessary experiment. Considering that Proportional Representation is used in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is well established across Europe, this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

All major opposition parties apart from Labour support Proportional Representation for UK-wide elections and groups like Make Votes Matter are pushing the debate in the right direction. The establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Electoral Reform is the latest boost in the campaign, ensuring a strong coordinated voice in parliament to champion the need for change.

The anti-reform position of Boris Johnson’s government makes PR look unlikely on the surface: from boundary changes that will hand them extra seats, to voter ID requirements that would import US-style voter suppression, to a massive uplift in election spending limits that will benefit only the Conservative Party. These are changes that entrench the Tories’ existing advantage, but they are also so flagrant that we now have a real chance to cooperate with other parties to fix an obviously broken system. The Liberal Democrats remain as committed as ever to electoral reform and others are joining the cause to add real momentum<

We have achieved electoral reform before. Liberal Democrats helped ensure that the Scottish Parliament and the then-Welsh Assembly were set up with Proportional Representation. Colleagues in the Scottish Parliament then went on to secure the Single Transferable Vote for local government in 2004, transforming local governments for good and showing that coalitions and consensus-building work.

The latest development in the campaign for electoral reform is the Make Vote matter Equal Votes Lobby this Friday 12 March 2021. I urge you to join our campaign for proportional representation. We’re calling on everyone to speak to their MP about the urgent need to change the voting system.

My optimism for reform when I first joined the party was perhaps a little premature. This time, however, it is different. This time my hope for change is backed up by a growing and active movement for reform. Once more we have a Conservative majority government resolutely opposed to reform but the campaign for change is gathering steam. The expanding alliance for fair votes has a real opportunity to achieve electoral reform. The work to achieve that starts now.

* Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat Chief Whip.