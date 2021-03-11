Alistair Carmichael MP writes…Electoral reform can happen, but it will take concerted action

When I joined the Liberal Party in the 1980s, I was optimistic that the UK would replace its unrepresentative voting system in the not too distant future. Fast forward to 2021 and we remain stuck with First Past the Post and, at first glance, little reason for optimism.
The current set-up has never been ideal for the UK or indeed any modern democratic society. First Past the Post results in governments elected by a minority of voters, with policies supported by a minority of the electorate being imposed on the majority. This leaves far too many people feeling excluded and unrepresented. With a distorted link between voters and MPs, how can the UK call itself a representative democracy>
The answer, as we know, is Proportional Representation (PR). Replacing First Past the Post with a fair alternative will make our democracy truly representative. Pluralism is a key tenet of democracy. As a liberal and a democrat, I recognise the need for a voting system that allows multi-party politics to show itself rather than be hidden by the illusion of First Past the Post. Proportional Representation provides a framework for multi-party politics to flourish and voters to be represented.
We have all heard the tiresome arguments against PR, all the more worn-out considering that the UK is now the only democracy in Europe to use the outdated First Past the Post system for its main elections. The myth that reform would end the constituency link is nonsensical, considering the range of systems that can preserve and even strengthen it by improving voter choice both at the ballot box and in between elections. Those resistant to change also argue that a switch to PR would be a risky, unnecessary experiment. Considering that Proportional Representation is used in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is well established across Europe, this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
All major opposition parties apart from Labour support Proportional Representation for UK-wide elections and groups like Make Votes Matter are pushing the debate in the right direction. The establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Electoral Reform is the latest boost in the campaign, ensuring a strong coordinated voice in parliament to champion the need for change.
The anti-reform position of Boris Johnson’s government makes PR look unlikely on the surface: from boundary changes that will hand them extra seats, to voter ID requirements that would import US-style voter suppression, to a massive uplift in election spending limits that will benefit only the Conservative Party. These are changes that entrench the Tories’ existing advantage, but they are also so flagrant that we now have a real chance to cooperate with other parties to fix an obviously broken system. The Liberal Democrats remain as committed as ever to electoral reform and others are joining the cause to add real momentum<
We have achieved electoral reform before. Liberal Democrats helped ensure that the Scottish Parliament and the then-Welsh Assembly were set up with Proportional Representation. Colleagues in the Scottish Parliament then went on to secure the Single Transferable Vote for local government in 2004, transforming local governments for good and showing that coalitions and consensus-building work.
The latest development in the campaign for electoral reform is the Make Vote matter Equal Votes Lobby this Friday 12 March 2021. I urge you to join our campaign for proportional representation. We’re calling on everyone to speak to their MP about the urgent need to change the voting system.
My optimism for reform when I first joined the party was perhaps a little premature. This time, however, it is different. This time my hope for change is backed up by a growing and active movement for reform. Once more we have a Conservative majority government resolutely opposed to reform but the campaign for change is gathering steam. The expanding alliance for fair votes has a real opportunity to achieve electoral reform. The work to achieve that starts now.
* Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat Chief Whip.
Mr Carmichael
I would move to your constituency so I could vote for you.
You sir are a prince amongst men.
I’m afraid I do not share the author’s optimism. The reality is that the two major political parties in the House of Commons both oppose electoral reform and the largest pro-PR party in the House of Commons – the SNP – will prioritise a second independence referendum over electoral reform for the UK if they ever hold the balance of power. The Liberal Democrats held the balance of power in 2010 and were unable to use it to secure change then – with just a rump of MPs now, they are even less likely to achieve progress on this issue any time soon.
So rearranging the deck chairs again… I thought the experience of the last 5 years would have woken some up to the need for real reform of Westminster – remember one of the Brexit soundbites was “taking back control”, it is very clear that Parliament might be ‘Sovereign’ but it is most certainly not in control of the Executive/Monarch, who are still able to run rings round it.
‘All major opposition parties apart from Labour support PR’. Translation: ‘Everyone, apart from a large majority, supports PR’. We’re further away from PR than we have been for decades. The slightly ludicrous nationwide referendum on a valuable but minor technical change which should have been whipped through the Commons was rejected 2:1. These issue is not buried forever, but it is a question of timing. There was a year or two after 1997 when this change could have been successfully carried and there’ll probably be another such chance in the next 50 years or so. In the meantime we just have to play by the rules – however stupid and unfair they may appear.
@Brad – Labour are currently more open to PR than they were, if only because it’s sinking in just how far they are from any chance of a majority under FPTP.
I think it’s currently 186 Constituency Labour Parties that have now come out in favour of PR. The action day tomorrow that Alistair is promoting is a cross-party initiative of Make Votes Matter, but in asking voters to lobby their MPs its main target numerically is going to be the many Labour MPs who are open to persuasion.
If ever the Tories voted for PR that would probably be the end of civilisation as we know it! Now, as for Labour. Well, while the party still thinks it can win outright a General Election under FPTP, you’ll be whistling in the wind. However, please, please, please, don’t get bogged down on arguing which system of PR is the best. I can already see many people’s eyes glazing over.
In order to soften people up, you have got to wean them off the idea that General Elections must always be guaranteed to give any one party an absolute majority. In fact, under PR it would be even more difficult. It’s produced only one in the history of the German Federal Republic and one in the Scottish Parliament a few years ago – possibly to be repeated this year.
I well remember some of the comments in 2010, like “we never voted for this”. To which my stock reply was usually; “No; but no party got a majority so get used to it!” In order to counter accusations of fudge and compromise, perhaps parties in their election manifestos should prepare two lists of policies, firstly the red line ones they would implement if they got a working majority and secondly a list of policies that were negotiable in the event of their trying to put together a coalition of several parties.
@Denis
The problem with the ‘persuading Labour’ argument is that the more likely they are to win a majority under the current system, the less likely they will be to support changing the system, but unless the can win power they can’t change the system. That is why I think the only chance for reform is a hung parliament election outcome where a major party agrees to whip through a change to win power. This happened in 2010 and the chance was wasted.