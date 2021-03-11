William Wallace writes: The contradictions of ‘Global Britain’

Embed from Getty Images

A year ago Boris Johnson promised that his government would embark on his government would undertake the most fundamental review of the UK’s international priorities since the end of the Cold War. He promised that this would be the biggest review of our foreign, defence and development policy since the end of the Cold War, designed to maximise our influence and integrate all the strands of our international efforts.

Next Tuesday, March 16th, the first part of this ‘Integrated Review of Foreign and Security Policy’ will be published – several months later than planned. Changes in those responsible haven’t helped: David Frost was made national security adviser, then threatened to resign, then became instead the Cabinet minister for (mis)handling relations with the EU. Dominic Raab was distracted by the messy business of putting the FCO and the Department for International Development (DfID) together. The Prime Minister as usual wasn’t thinking things through. We expect a smoothly-written essay on ‘Global Britain’, without much detail on what that means in practice. The implications for defence manpower and resources will appear in a separate paper two weeks later.

Johnson has rhapsodised on ‘Global Britain’, without ever explaining what exactly that implied. Freed from the constraints of the EU, he saw Britain recovering its ‘buccaneering spirit’; he seems unaware that the buccaneers were licensed pirates. He’s been ecstatic about sending a carrier task force past Singapore to the South China Sea, though he never explained what the strategy behind that would be. Tory think-tanks have produced reports on ‘the tilt to the Indo-Pacific’, which others have labelled ‘the tilt away from Europe’.

It’s unlikely that the government has sorted out the many contradictions in its post-Brexit foreign policy. Ministers place great weight on relations with Australia and India – much more weight on a future partnership with India than the Indian government will be willing to accept. The underlying assumption is that our ‘sovereign’ Britain will stick closely to the USA, as its most loyal partner. The degree of dependence on the USA will become starkly clear when our carrier task force sails east next year, with a squadron of US Marine Corps aircraft on board (we do not have enough on our own) and an American destroyer providing vital anti-aircraft defence.

Johnson has spoken of Britain’s invaluable ‘soft power’, and of the ‘convening power’ that comes from the skills of our diplomats and our global reputation. That has not stopped ministers from attacking the most important elements of Britain’s soft power reputation. The BBC is under sustained domestic attack, undermining its reputation internationally. Ministers see universities as strongholds of the hated liberal elite, and plan to introduce a restrictive Bill later this year. Melanie Phillips in The Times on March 10th accused universities of ‘turning the minds of millions against the nation and its core values’ – so not world leaders, then! DfID, world-renowned for the quality of its aid programmes, is being dismantled, with its funding slashed.

Boris sees post-Brexit Britain as the envy of the world. A recent Chatham House paper points out that ‘Britain has an image problem’: we do not look to others as the upholder of international law and global order that ministers claim.

Much of the right-wing press will welcome whatever the government puts forward. We must point out that the absence of any coherent approach to European security or foreign policy cooperation leaves a large hole; that sending our shrunken navy back ‘east of Suez’, from which Britain withdrew nearly 60 years ago, represents imperial nostalgia rather than strategic planning; and that a government that claims to lead the world in democratic values needs to pay more attention to its authoritarian and corrupt practices at home.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.