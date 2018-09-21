Some Brexiteers do not play the democratic game

Democracy, in a civilised society, has its rules. One of them is, if not the respect, at least the polite tolerance of others. Humility and caution are two additional requisites, I would suggest, for whoever wishes to express political opinions.
A number of Brexiters, learning of a growing desire among many to see another people’s vote take place are, like bad sports players, now sliding into disrespectful and even injurious behaviours. The Spectator for example, published a few days ago an article entitled ‘The People vs Brexit‘. Its author, Mr Rod Liddle, writing:
The People’s Vote monkeys now buttress their demands for another referendum by citing polls which suggest that opinion has shifted.
Mr Liddle continues:
Hell, they call us gullible. The infallibility of opinion polls! The polls on the eve of the referendum showed a clear majority in favour of Remain, which was one of the things which made the outcome even more delicious. But these dupes still believe it all. How thick are they?
It will not have escaped the reader that Mr Liddle, while referencing a characterisation of leavers as ‘gullible’, ‘dupes’ and ‘thick’ in fact refers to the remainers, which added to a despising reference to our simian cousins, is properly injurious. That the editor of the Spectator not only allowed its publication but made it the very cover of the issue is not only regrettable but unworthy of a publication expressing conservative views, and often very well.
That some do not play the democratic game is now a marking European trend. Mr Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, is one such bad player, and for eight years a persistent offender of European rules who has built a system of governance that no longer resembles a democracy. Last week, the European Parliament addressed Mr Orban, before taking a vote for unprecedented sanctions against the Hungarian government. How MEP Sophie in’t Veld tackled Mr Orban head on may be seen here and is well worth watching:
Part of her argument included the following:
why do we [the EU] have to respect the rules and the Hungarian government does not have to?
Mr Orban aligns himself with Mr Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, whose radical views and actions, particularly against immigrants, break not just European rules but also its fundamental values.
Mr Liddle states:
The malevolent and spiteful approach of the EU to the Brexit negotiations should convince still more people that we were absolutely right to leave this organisation. So, too, should the EU’s bullying of Poland, Hungary, Austria and Italy.
Bullying? Ask the Hungarian people who bullies who? The Orban-Salvini north-south alliance is in fact to the student of history reminiscent of one we have seen in the past. No need to say which.
I am just back from Darmstadt in Germany. As I stood on the main square, I could not help but imagine the screams of the 11,000 people burned to death and 20,000 maimed by incendiary bombs and the firestorm technique on September 11th, 1944.
So, yes, in order for us to safeguard against such consequences in the future, let us play by the rules and aim for unity whichever direction we take. And let us understand that the first referendum is not a cup final where results cannot be overturned by referees. People and parliament can indeed overturn results if the context changes where an original decision was based on a misrepresentation of reality. Whatever the outcome of a new people’s vote, we will need to avoid behaving like disappointed supporters, or worse hooligans, but instead like true democrats.
* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company.
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
It could only be a Frenchman that uses the British bombing of Nazi Germany, that was instrumental in freeing Europe from terror as his example of choice. Speaks volumes.
I’m a euroscpetic, Leaver, Brexiteer, and over the years I have been a spectator to how the British body politic given too much power, will cynically just ride roughshod over the views of the electorate on matters EU.
The Liberal Democrats have been front and centre to every dodgy scheme to deny the British public a voice on the EU since 1973, and since 2016 have shown that even the largest democratic instruction ever in British politics is not enough for them to stand down.
The following written apparently without any sense of irony, “That some do not play the democratic game is now a marking European trend.”
This country is now a tinder box. Any steps have to be taken with extreme care.
I have little time for Mrs May (even though I remember some of our Coalitionists speaking well of her at the time) however the treatment handed out to her yesterday was unacceptable. Macron showed himself a bully and Tusk – the President of the European Parliament demonstrated appalling conduct when offering May a tray of cakes, getting it photographed and then tweeting something to the effect of ‘no cherries’. I hope we would all condemn such behaviour.
If another vote takes place. whether it is called another referendum, or a peoples vote on the deal, or no deal. The party must make it clear what it would do after the result of any such vote.
What do those who support another vote think the party’s position should be, if the result is either the same as last time, or is close, but in the opposite direction?
Will it be to then offer another vote at a later date, after the consequences of remaining in the EU for another period of time become clearer, or will it be to ask for another vote to reverse the decision to leave after a period of time out of the EU?
I suspect that calling for another vote is an easy thing to do just now, and it pretends to offer a solution to the current problem, but it actually solves nothing on its own.
Making it clear exactly where we will stand, in all circumstances after that vote is essential if we are to regain the trust of the electorate, but this is not something I have heard from any contributor or party spokesmen and women so far.
Unless it is made clear exactly what course of action the party will support after another vote, in each of the potential ways the result could go, then it is failing the electorate to simply call for another vote in the hope that it will go the “right” way.
Democracy requires parties to accept the votes made by the electorate, even though they will continue to campaign to change the minds of those who might have voted the “wrong” way. May defeats at many elections for Liberal and Liberal Democrat candidates, at all levels, have made sure we are well aware of that.
This happens to be our party’s stand north of the border regarding the electorate’s decision to remain ion the UK, despite having told people that only be remaining in the UK could the Scots be guaranteed to remain in the EU. We have strongly opposed any second vote on the issue.
As I have said many times before on this site, both sides in both referendums were guilty of making false claims, which ones were the greater ‘porkies’ will only become clear in the decades to come.
corrected one of the speakers by saying that the first referendum was in 1975.
It is simpler and safer to refer to the 2016 referendum.
In the Commons Sir Vince Cable had referred to the Swiss history of confirmatory referendums. Compared to the Swiss the UK is rather new to referendum politics. The question now is who will move a motion in the Commons to have a People’s Vote on the EU terms if the current government will not? An Opposition Supply Day?
Opinions from the audience at Question Time showed a number of people updating their views from 2016. Worth a look, Question One.
John Barrett, with whom I very often disagree, is correct in his assessment of a ‘People’s Vote’. In the unlikely event of a further referendum, it seems to me to be the most blind optimism that the result will be a vote to remain in the EU. Unless the result is overwhelming – as in 1975 – then there will be never-ending calls for additional referendums at each and every twist and turn of the EU story.
As I pointed out in the conference debate our party cannot guarantee that the franchise for a further referendum will be any different from last time with 16-17 years olds, ex-pats and EU citizens in the UK denied a vote, nor can they guarantee that the shenanigans that despoiled the 2016 event will be any better controlled than they were then.
No-one has yet grasped that the most likely outcome of a ‘Peoples’ Vote’ is a leave majority and no-one has yet expounded a Lib Dem view of what the party would then do. I see little sign that remainers have learnt anything from their shambolic campaign in 2016 or that they would campaign differently in a ‘Peoples’ Vote’. If we are either to remain in the EU or rejoin at a later date then we have to convince the people of the benefits of the EU, not try to frighten them with the disbenefits of leaving.
I think some of our leaders have begun to grasp the very real problems of convincing voters, but far too many think a ‘Peoples’ Vote’ will be a shoe-in for the remain cause.
Referendums almost never answer the question they pose. A ‘Peoples’ Vote’ risks stymying the very cause we champion by ensuring we leave the EU on the worst possible terms. Recovering from that will be far far more difficult.
@jack Graham –“I’m a euroscpetic, Leaver, Brexiteer, and over the years I have been a spectator to how the British body politic given too much power, will cynically just ride roughshod over the views of the electorate on matters EU.”
So how will leaving the EU address the issue of the “British body politic given too much power? What Brexiteers fail to see and understand the root of the UKs problems with the EU stem directly from the not fit for purpose Britich body politic; by leaving the EU we (the UK electorate) will have even less control over the excesses of the British body politic.
As for the “Frenchman” using the British bombing of Germany, I took the reference to refer to the level of suffering and what it took to bring a previous transgressor of rules down. It wasn’t “anti-British” if anything it was an unstated acknowledgement of the role Britain played in Europe, a role that might be called upon again, as one thing is sure, we currently have no understanding of just how far events triggered by Brexit will go.
jack Graham 21st Sep ’18 – 10:50am…….I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
The Liberal Democrats have been front and centre to every dodgy scheme to deny the British public a voice on the EU since 1973, and since 2016 have shown that even the largest democratic instruction ever in British politics is not enough for them to stand down……………………..
I couldn’t disagree more. The ‘largest democratic decision ever’ (to use your words) was decided by a ‘whisker’ against the background of absolute lies and false promises that were the bedrock of the Leave campaign; so much for ‘dodgy schemes’
I was/am a remainer but was against a referendum on the final deal; I thought such a decision to stay or leave (with the final terms, open and unambiguous) should be taken in parliament. However, it has become clear that May will not allow anything other than a ‘My way or the Highway’ decision (which looks like a ‘no deal’) with all that entails; a bizarre situation considering that even the staunch hard liners concede that such an exit will harm the UK economy in the short, medium and even long term .
I now believe that a second referendum on the final terms WILL happen; not through any democratic desire but because it will turn out to be the only way to break the impasse that the negotiations will come to.
Dear Roland, thank you for clarifying what the ‘Frenchman’ meant…as it is exactly that. Dear Jack, thank you for commenting. I am again surprised to see a Brexiter read the LibDem Voice and be again the first to react. I did not realise it had such a wide circulation.
Dear John, yes for a second referendum or peoples’vote ‘Making it clear exactly where we will stand’. We are now divided and we must regain unity. A second vote will clarify and end the costly Brexit debate one way or another.
Dear Richard, a very good point and question ‘The question now is who will move a motion in the Commons to have a People’s Vote on the EU terms if the current government will not? ‘. This may happend and if so the LibDems will have to back up that person.
Dear Mick, you are right when you state: ‘If we are either to remain in the EU or rejoin at a later date then we have to convince the people of the benefits of the EU, not try to frighten them with the disbenefits of leaving’. This was a very big mistake of the remainers’ 2016 referendum campaign. It should not be repeated.
@Christian de Vartavan
Christian,
Didn’t you know that there are LibDem Brexiteers, some who post on here.
So your comment on Darmstadt was a sort of back handed compliment to the RAF for killing and maiming 33000 Germans, but helping to save democracy. Well I never!
I’m surprised since it was 11th September 1944 and you were only 1000km away, you couldn’t imagine the screams of the people of Warsaw as their city was raised to the ground around them, with 16,000 Polish underground fighters killed, and somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 innocent Warsaw civilians killed, mostly executed at the hands of the German Army in the name of a Greater Europe.
I suppose you could have also imagined the screams of the people of Dresden, which seems to be the usual choice for political effect, if your visit had been in February.
Dear Jack, thank you again for your comment. We all know what the Nazis did and what had to be done to defeat them. Would you not agree that we do not want to see or do this again? Well in my opinion the European idea and unity has preserved us from such horrors and offered a period of peace seldom seen in European history.