Some Brexiteers do not play the democratic game

Democracy, in a civilised society, has its rules. One of them is, if not the respect, at least the polite tolerance of others. Humility and caution are two additional requisites, I would suggest, for whoever wishes to express political opinions.

A number of Brexiters, learning of a growing desire among many to see another people’s vote take place are, like bad sports players, now sliding into disrespectful and even injurious behaviours. The Spectator for example, published a few days ago an article entitled ‘The People vs Brexit‘. Its author, Mr Rod Liddle, writing:

The People’s Vote monkeys now buttress their demands for another referendum by citing polls which suggest that opinion has shifted.

Mr Liddle continues:

Hell, they call us gullible. The infallibility of opinion polls! The polls on the eve of the referendum showed a clear majority in favour of Remain, which was one of the things which made the outcome even more delicious. But these dupes still believe it all. How thick are they?

It will not have escaped the reader that Mr Liddle, while referencing a characterisation of leavers as ‘gullible’, ‘dupes’ and ‘thick’ in fact refers to the remainers, which added to a despising reference to our simian cousins, is properly injurious. That the editor of the Spectator not only allowed its publication but made it the very cover of the issue is not only regrettable but unworthy of a publication expressing conservative views, and often very well.

That some do not play the democratic game is now a marking European trend. Mr Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, is one such bad player, and for eight years a persistent offender of European rules who has built a system of governance that no longer resembles a democracy. Last week, the European Parliament addressed Mr Orban, before taking a vote for unprecedented sanctions against the Hungarian government. How MEP Sophie in’t Veld tackled Mr Orban head on may be seen here and is well worth watching:

Part of her argument included the following:

why do we [the EU] have to respect the rules and the Hungarian government does not have to?

Mr Orban aligns himself with Mr Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, whose radical views and actions, particularly against immigrants, break not just European rules but also its fundamental values.

Mr Liddle states:

The malevolent and spiteful approach of the EU to the Brexit negotiations should convince still more people that we were absolutely right to leave this organisation. So, too, should the EU’s bullying of Poland, Hungary, Austria and Italy.

Bullying? Ask the Hungarian people who bullies who? The Orban-Salvini north-south alliance is in fact to the student of history reminiscent of one we have seen in the past. No need to say which.

I am just back from Darmstadt in Germany. As I stood on the main square, I could not help but imagine the screams of the 11,000 people burned to death and 20,000 maimed by incendiary bombs and the firestorm technique on September 11th, 1944.

So, yes, in order for us to safeguard against such consequences in the future, let us play by the rules and aim for unity whichever direction we take. And let us understand that the first referendum is not a cup final where results cannot be overturned by referees. People and parliament can indeed overturn results if the context changes where an original decision was based on a misrepresentation of reality. Whatever the outcome of a new people’s vote, we will need to avoid behaving like disappointed supporters, or worse hooligans, but instead like true democrats.

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company.