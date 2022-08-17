Disabled living in Canada

I have just returned from a very happy two week visit to Ontario with my husband Ian, staying with my brother and attending our niece’s wedding. I have loved Canada ever since my first visit nearly 50 years ago, and have been back many times. Indeed, it is the one country outside the UK where I would be happy to live. The Americans joke about the Canadians – always calm, punctual and highly efficient (and with strong gun laws) – not realising that it is indeed good to live in a liberal democracy ruled by common sense. The country is also stunningly beautiful and we have explored it from Newfoundland to Vancouver, and from Niagara to Hudson Bay.

Canada has a proud record of providing a safe haven for those who have been forced from their homes, from the former slaves who took the Underground Railroad to freedom, to the current policy of welcoming refugees, most recently from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

But Canada has its dark side, highlighted by the recent visit by the Pope. And we also discovered that disabled people have limited rights in law, and their needs are often overlooked institutionally.

This was the first time we had flown anywhere since the pandemic. Ian has a complex neurological condition and we have been using Special Assistance in airports for some years. He has some, but limited, mobility and since our last flight he has started using a mobility scooter and a folding wheelchair which we take with us when we go out together, so we took it with us to Canada this time.

The first thing we noticed in Canada is that there is no requirement for buildings that are open to the public to be accessible. When we ate out in a restaurant we had to phone in advance to check whether we could actually get in with the wheelchair. Once in, few had disabled loos.

But the real struggle emerged when we got to Montreal Airport for our flight home. We had booked Special Assistance through the airline (Air Transat) but we discovered on the airport’s website that they also offered a service from the drop-off point to check-in. To add to the complications my mobility is also limited, but not to the same extent as Ian’s, and I find it impossible to push a wheelchair and all our luggage at the same time. So we filled in the online form to request this support and received a confirmation telling us to report to Door 4 of the terminal at 7pm.

My brother dropped us off at Door 4 and we found some seats marked as a Special Assistance waiting area. No-one appeared so I phoned the number we had been given. I was transferred twice to different people, but no-one came to help us. After half an hour I left Ian with the luggage and went over the Air Transat check-in where help was offered immediately.

We recognised the member of staff who checked us in as the person who had helped us when we had arrived two week’s earlier. There are clearly no dedicated Special Assistance staff employed either by the airport or by airlines. This time another member of staff accompanied us very helpfully through check-in, security (where Ian was made to get out of his chair without my help to go through the metal detector) and onwards to the gate.

Once the flight was called we were helped down a slope to the bus. Between the gate and the plane Montreal uses shuttle buses which can rise up to the level of the plane door. We were perplexed when we reached the bus as there was a step up which we could not negotiate with the wheelchair. We waited to be told what to do and eventually the bus driver came up to Ian and shouted at him, telling him aggressively to get out of his chair – it was demeaning, embarrassing and very upsetting. Ian managed with some difficulty to get into the bus and the Air Transat person came and sat with Ian and apologised for the man’s appalling behaviour.

That was not the end of it. The bus drove to the plane and raised itself up. We then realised that we were entering the plane from the back, so Ian had to walk the full length of the plane to our seats which was really difficult for him and held up a lot of other passengers. We always follow the advice to book seats at the front of the plane to help with access and this time we were actually in Row 1.

All of this was in marked contrast to our arrival at Gatwick two weeks earlier. There is a Special Assistance kiosk right by the drop off zone. Five members of the airport’s dedicated team were inside waiting for the first tasks of the day. They asked exactly what kind of assistance we needed and two of them came with us to check-in – one pushing the wheelchair and one with the luggage. They then saw us through to the Special Assistance security access. From there another team member took us through the special security lanes and Ian was able to go through the metal detector in his chair. Then we found ourselves in the rather lovely special lounge where we were given a buzzer that called us when it was time to go to the gate.

We both got into the buggy with Ian’s chair folded beside us. Gatwick is huge and you can walk over a mile to get to your plane. Off to the gate where the staff helped us across the airbridge ahead of the other passengers. At the plane door (at the front, of course) Ian was helped out of his chair, which was then checked in. The whole process was simple and stress-free. When we arrived back at Gatwick yesterday we waited until all the other passengers had got off and by that time someone was standing with Ian’s chair by the plane door.

We really do some things well in the UK, and Special Assistance at airports is one of those. Of course, it’s not perfect as Frank Gardner has told us several times. But his problems seem to have been caused by a shortage of staff (and we are all aware of that) rather than the lack of a suitable system.

The Disability Discrimination Act 1995 was the trigger for change in the UK. It is 27 years since all public venues were required to make “reasonable adjustments” to accommodate disabled people. Even small and non-commercial spaces, such as cafes and churches had to provide ramps and disabled toilets. If there was only one toilet on the premises then it had to be adapted for disabled people. It was public demand led by a group of disabled campaigners that led to the new law, but since then the values it embodies have permeated down to everyone. And that was why I found the poor practice in Canada so shocking.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.