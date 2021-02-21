Fairer Share and local government finance

It was very disappointing that a motion calling for a Proportional Property Tax (PPT) to replace Council Tax, Stamp Duty Land Tax and “Bedroom Tax” was rejected for debate a second time at this Spring Conference 2021. It represents a big step towards Land Value Taxation (LVT), which ALTER helped Sir Vince Cable retain within the last three Tax Commission policy papers – all passed overwhelmingly. It has a much greater chance of gaining cross-party support than LVT. Under this Government, it might even see the Statute Book, since most support seems to come from “Red Wall” Tory MPs in hard-up northern regions.

It has been suggested to me by those close to PPT’s architects that it lacked support in FCC because our London MPs could lose their seats. Yet it is the same team behind PPT that promoted reform of business rates in 2018 so that land owners pay the tax based on land value (not occupier’s business value).

There are several functions that taxation performs for an economy. Raising revenue is just one. Others are to do with economic and social policy, or with correcting market failures. Economies are there to serve societies, not the other way round.

Tax can be used to help achieve a fair and free society and much else we espouse in the Preamble to our Constitution. Those of us whose homes rise in value through no effort on our part cannot sit back and feel ‘free’ while renters are denied a substantial slice of earned income through a grossly unfair tax system – and simultaneously lose hope of ever owning their own home. That’s why we resolved 10 years ago to shift the tax burden off earnings and onto wealth accumulation.

The value of land is entirely the result of that ‘real’ economy and not the efforts of those who own land. It also represents the overwhelming part of the personal wealth of those who own their own home. The tax on land value is morally, socially and economically justified. That’s why ALTER belongs to the Coalition for Economic Justice.

Liberal Democrats also believe that decisions about what society needs should be taken as close to the individual as possible, ensuring that people have maximum control over their lives through a truly democratic process. We should treat local government and the way it is financed as more important than the other parties do.

All land is local. All human activity has a physical location: even the internet relies on tangible infrastructure. Finance for local Government should not be left out of tax policy debate, which has happened in our party for the 20 years that I have spent on ALTER’s Executive. Our tax policy has been framed by working groups with hardly anyone having experience of local Government or land economics.

As we live through the most economically divisive period in modern history, the wealthy become wealthier even faster under Covid19 at the cost of the poor becoming poorer. Surely it is obvious that our entire tax system needs a reset urgently – as well as our benefits system.

PPT is not LVT and may disappoint some purists among ALTER’s membership but often in life the best is enemy of the good. It achieves much of what LVT would and brings our local property tax into closer alignment with many other countries: at present, we are almost alone in making occupiers, not owners, pay it. It results in far more winners than losers and removes much unfairness between regions and generations. The 15% of losers would be entitled to transitional relief.

We Liberal Democrats should all be at the forefront of the Fairer Share tax reform Campaign. So please study the detail and support future attempts to debate the subject of local government finance.

* Dr Tony Vickers is Vice Chair of ALTER (Action on Land Taxation and Economic Reform) and Chair of West Berkshire & Newbury Liberal Democrats. His doctorate was in land value mapping and he was a researcher and lecturer on ‘green taxes’ at Kingston University School of Surveying and Planning for ten years until 2015.