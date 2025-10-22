Offering hope to young people- why I’m backing Josh for President.

Editor’s Note: In November party members will be voting to elect our next Party President. At Lib Dem Voice we welcome posts from each of the candidates – one to launch their candidature plus a maximum of one per week during the actual campaign.

Reflecting in the days and weeks after another amazing Party conference, I’ve been struck by the number of discussions I had, whether at fringe events or (more often!) in the bar, about how we engage and inspire the next generation of Lib Dem members and voters.

As Chair of English Young Liberals, this is something I am passionate about. Whatsmore, with the next General Election set to be the first where 16 year olds can vote, we need to be thinking more than ever about how we talk to young people and give them a reason to vote Liberal Democrat.

That’s why I am so glad that Josh Barbarinde is standing to be our President.

Josh has real, on the ground, experience working with and energising young people to do great things. His background as a Youth Worker and setting up ‘Cracked It’, a social enterprise supporting young people out of crime and gangs and into employment through phone repair, shows he knows the value of engaging teenagers where they are and on the things that interest them – not just lecturing them as far too many politicians do.

The world can look like a pretty bleak place for young people right now. The nasty, divisive politics we see from Trump in the US and Farage here at home reflects a small, closed-off world that doesn’t give a lot of optimism for those of us worried about our future. Meanwhile issues like climate change, the doom laden reports about the impact on the economy from AI or the ridiculous thought that anyone my age might ever like to own a home are big drivers of the fact that 85% of young people believe that it will be harder for them to succeed than their parents. Yet we see no serious answers, or often even recognition, to these challenges from any of the other Parties.

With so many big issues facing younger generations, it’s easy to see why many young people might be disaffected, even angry – all of which could easily become a recruiting ground for populist parties who would rather find targets to blame for our problems than ideas to solve them. To counter that threat Liberal Democrats need to offer hope, and a more positive, optimistic vision.

It’s what young people want to hear. Despite everything we are optimistic. When I speak to Young Liberals, or even my non-political friends, they haven’t given up yet. As polling shows, they believe that who you vote for matters. They are crying out for a Party to seize that agenda and offer something better.

I think Josh as President can help show why that Party is the Liberal Democrats. He is a great communicator and is passionate about real change. He’s authentic to who he is, not an overpolished, poll-tested political robot (something the generations who have grown up with pixel-perfect Instagram influencers can spot a mile off), and he is actually prepared to listen to people before forming a view.

I’m really enthused by his pledge to create a dedicated youth engagement strategy alongside the Young Liberals, which is the right kind of approach to ensure the party keeps focused on how we engage young people.

The truth is we’ve lost ground to the Greens and the easy-solutions of the likes of ‘Your Party’ with young people, and it’s only by focused effort we will win them back. I trust Josh will make sure Young Liberal representatives on key party committees are empowered further to effect real change – bringing the voice of young people directly into the heart of decision-making. That can make sure everyone knows the latest trends or youth movements so that we show up where people are at, and in a way that they want to listen, rather than hoping every 16 year old suddenly wants to tune into Question Time each week.

I’m a Liberal Democrat because I believe that we offer the best solutions for our country and that we are dedicated to serving our communities. I want a President who understands that younger voters are an important group for us to engage, and one that requires new and ever changing approaches to reach.

His experience, his personality and his platform mean I’m convinced that Josh can be that President and I hope you will join me in supporting him when you cast your ballot.

* Josh Lucas Mitte is Chair of the English Young Liberals