Time to appeal to youth, and to enrol more students

Liberal Democrat members on campuses, tell your friends. Parents and grandparents, contact your offspring at University. Teachers and lecturers, get active on Facebook and What’s App!

A lot of young people won’t have heard yet. But Sunday’s Observer broke the story – that student organisations representing almost a million young people studying in UK colleges and universities are starting a campaign for a ‘People’s Vote’ before a final Brexit deal can be implemented, and I believe they will be a potent voice.

They want another referendum, on the proposed deal with the EU. From 60 of the country’s universities and colleges, student union leaders have now written to their local MPs asking them to back the idea. They argue that promises of the Brexiters haven’t been fulfilled, and point out that there are now thousands more young people eligible to vote. They plan a big summer campaign.

These student leaders may or may not be Liberal Democrats, but they can effectively work with us over the summer. We should surely be making contact and planning joint action, perhaps with our Young Liberals taking the lead.

Everyone knows that students were significant in securing Jeremy Corbyn’s achievement of 40% of the General Election votes. But the Opposition leader doesn’t support a referendum on the deal. Some student unions will continue to follow his path. But now more than 120 student leaders are not supporting his policy.

It’s time to destroy the myth that our party can’t expect the support of young people. The student fees increase agreed by Coalition ministers have kept the universities going, and young people have continued to apply for places, perhaps hoping that they will never have to pay all the money back. What is certain is that Corbyn’s Labour Party can’t promise to refund their fees. As in their stances (plural) on Brexit, they showed deliberate ambiguity which intelligent young people should reject.

The Liberal Democrat leader at the time of the Referendum, Tim Farron, immediately insisted that we must stay in the EU for the sake of young people, his own and everyone’s children, whose future is at stake. Our commitment was and must be for them.

Some young people have realised this. Analysis after the General Election showed that a higher proportion of 18 to 24-year-olds voted for the Liberal Democrats than did older age groups – up to 9% of them. This trend is also suggested by Times Red Box analysis reported yesterday by Marc Pack. To the question of ‘Which party would you never vote for?’ 44% of the18-24 age group indicated they would never vote Conservative, 16% never Labour, and 28% never Liberal Democrat. Our job now is to win back more of idealistic youth from Labour, starting with the student activists who want a vote on the deal.

Young people want dynamism and honesty. They will not find those qualities in the present Labour Party, but we can remind them of our consistent opposition to Brexit. We also need to pledge to tackle generational unfairness, through fairer tax policy and by developing further plans for much better housing opportunities for young people. We must fight for environmental protection against Climate change, and for our place in a dynamic and powerful EU that stands up for human rights and the welfare of all its citizens.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.