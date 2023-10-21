Two sides to the story in the Middle East

There have been some very good articles on the tragic events in the Middle East published by the Lib Dem Voice over the last two weeks, especially those by Leon Duveen, and Ruvi Ziegler, both Israeli/British citizens and very active members of our Party. I want to approach this from a different angle coloured by my own experience. I have worked and travelled in Palestine and other parts of the Middle East and have been Vice Chair and/or Secretary of the Lib Dem Friends of Palestine since 2013. I helped draft the 2021 motion on Palestine that was overwhelmingly passed by Conference. I have friends with families affected in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel – some tragically.

Like everybody else, I was shocked and saddened by what happened on 7 October in southern Israel, and I was equally saddened by the disproportionate response of the Israeli Government, which has already led to many more Palestinian deaths than resulted from the Hamas attack, including at least 1,500 children. 70-80,000 buildings have been destroyed including dozens of healthcare facilities and schools. Aid workers from MAP, UNWRA and other human rights agencies have been killed as well.

I have welcomed the solidarity shown to the Jewish community in this country and with Israelis more generally. It would be nice to see some of the same empathy towards the smaller but still significant Palestinian community here, and also to the 4 million strong Muslim community amongst whom there has always been strong sympathy for the beleaguered Palestinians, who are mostly Muslim and whose holy places have been treated with contempt by Israeli officialdom.

However, I was sickened to see the affection shown by Joe Biden and then Rishi Sunak towards Benjamin Netanyahu on their recent visits, and by Sunak’s assurance that “we hope you win”. Biden at least reminded Netanyahu of the Geneva Conventions and other aspects of international law which successive Israeli governments have claimed don’t apply to them. There is a very good case for arraigning Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court in the Hague – and, of course, the same goes for the leaders of Hamas. Our leaders should keep him at arm’s length as much as they possibly can. The same applies to people like President Sisi of Egypt, Mohammed Bin Salman and of course Bashar al-Assad.

Sunak largely ignores international law, evidenced by his government’s resistance to the International Criminal Court’s investigation of alleged war crimes committed in Israel/Palestine since 2013. Starmer isn’t much better, although he has now slightly diluted the unconditional support he originally gave Netanyahu for his complete blockade of Gaza. (I don’t think he can have done the International Law module when he was studying law.) The ICC has jurisdiction. Our Party policy is very clear that it should be encouraged to investigate possible war crimes as well as calling for immediate recognition of Palestine. The Labour Party has similar policies and indeed their Party Conference passed a very similar motion to ours the same week. But that doesn’t count in the Labour Party – the leadership immediately distanced itself from the motion!

I recommend readers to listen to this short (3+ minutes) speech by Prince Turki bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia to a US university audience last week. Prince Turki was educated in the UK and served as Ambassador in London and then in Washington. What he says likely reflects the views of the Saudi leadership which could have a key role to play in helping to resolve the situation for the long term. His appraisal of the situation is spot on, and he denounces both Hamas and the Israeli government, as well as the Western Governments which have been complicit in so much of the oppression of Palestinians for the last 75 years. If you think Prince Faisal is exaggerating, this is what Haaretz reports Netanyahu himself said in a Likud meeting in early 2019

“…anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state needs to support strengthening Hamas. This is part of our strategy, to isolate Palestinians in Gaza from Palestinians in Judea and Samaria”.

What should our own Leadership’s position be at this time? The YouGov poll published on Friday shows that 76% of the population of the UK is definitely or probably in favour of a ceasefire at this point. 62% of Lib Dem voters are definitely in favour of a ceasefire. Public mood changes quickly, and our party leader is in danger of getting out of step with both voters and members.

Layla Moran and Alistair Carmichael have gone on record calling for the UK to play a leading role in working to achieve a final, peaceful settlement, for a ceasefire, and for humanitarian aid to be taken urgently to Gaza. We need to see Ed demonstrating the same empathy to other communities that he has shown to the Jewish Community. Our 2021 motion differentiates us from Tory and Labour Leaders and he should give clear warning that there will be criminal sanctions at the ICC for those who commit war crimes, call for negotiations based on the Arab League peace initiative of 2002. And of course, he should reiterate the call for an immediate move towards a Palestinian state.

* John Kelly is active in Warwick District local party, a member of the West Midlands regional executive and Secretary of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine.