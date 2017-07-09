Adult education and skills training

Since the election there has been much angst among Liberal Democrats over the party’s position on University tuition fees.
Martin Lewis is said to be among the most trusted source on personal finance with the general public. He has recently posted a detailed review of tuition fees arguing:
The student loan isn’t a debt; if we changed its name to the more accurate ‘graduate contribution’ this myth busting guide would be less needed.
What is missing, however, from much of the debate over tuition fees has been the ongoing training needs of the 60%+ of school leavers who are unable or choose not to take a degree course.
Skill shortages are having a detrimental effect on the UK’s productivity and this needs to be addressed urgently in order to meet immediate economic and workforce challenges, including those arising from Brexit. The UK faces a particularly acute issue in the thousands of adults who lack English, maths and digital skills, creating a serious barrier to their progression in employment, training or education. This is compounded by the diminishing availability of adult education opportunities and the inequality of access to provision where it does exist. The current level of provision does not support the needs of our economy or our society. Add to this the pace of technological and demographic change and the need for a fresh new approach to adult skills and learning becomes crucially apparent.
Sir Vince cable, as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills put industrial strategy and modern apprenticeships at the heart of his policy program. In a 2013 article he criticises a rise in the number of standard occupations such as nursing that now require a degree, saying top-level qualifications are often ‘superfluous’. The comments followed the release of a report in 2013 showing that the average apprenticeship post now receives 11 applications each following a surge in demand for on-the-job training. In some industry sectors, such as plumbing and events management, the number rises well above 30.
The Institutes for Adult Learning (IAL) is a program organised by the Workers Educational Association (WEA), a charitable organisation. The participants share a joint belief in the power of adult community education to deliver social justice, stronger families and communities, healthy ageing, digital inclusion, social mobility, employability and many other cross-government priorities.
Each of the courses and programmes is designed to help people develop literacy, numeracy, digital and other basic skills that help them lead more productive lives at work, at home and in society; harnessing the power of education to transform lives and communities.
Developing a comprehensive suite of economic policies and an industrial strategy that can restore productivity growth is a fundamental element of the Liberal Democrat mission to improve living standards.
Liberal Democrat Voice is sponsoring a fringe titled ‘Adult Education and Training’ at the Bournemouth conference on September 16th. Invited speakers include Sir Vince Cable and Joanna Cain, Deputy Chief Executive of the WEA.
* Joe Bourke is an accountant, former parliamentary candidate and Treasurer of Hounslow Liberal Democrats
Here’s a thought treat the years of 18 to 21 as education work out how much you’d need to pay for it and put it in a pot. Then it’s up to each person how they spend it. You can use it to pay for university, you can use it to train to be a plummer, you can even let the company you work for use it to help train you. How do you sell this, well it’s educating our children and means we will have no longer to raid the world for nurses, doctors and plummers.
Thanks for posting this Joe. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve wanted to direct people to the advice of Martin Lewis on the subject of student loans (amongst others). It’s become apparent that many people simply don’t know how the system works, and there is a lot of misinformation out there.
I have a number of issues with the current system, but it’s impossible to have a meaningful debate on how to improve it when the quality of the debate is so low and lacking in facts.
Vince Cable was on the Andrew Marr Show on BBC1 0n 9/7/2017. He was asked about tuition fees, Brexit and where we go from here. He will publish a manifesto.
@ Richard Underhill,
Will Vince will mention the selling off of the student loan book?
The Tuition Fee system is broken, for a start the amount of interest charged is obscene.
Most Universities charge the maximum, whatever the cost of the course, and there is no control over the added value an individual university or course provides. In some Universities there are staff not giving their maximum effort.
There are arguments for scrapping fees, after all the up front costs are carried by the state and 30% will never be repaid.
Vince and the Lib Dems cannot ignore this, and the media will be more vicious with Vince on this than they were with Tim over his christian views.
There are three actions we can propose:
1 Immediately cut the interest paid to a figure close to base rate.
2 Conduct a full investigation into the performance and financial management of Universities.
3 Conduct a review of the Student Loan system including the effects of scrapping loans or moving to graduate taxation.
Doing nothing is not an option.