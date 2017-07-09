Adult education and skills training

Since the election there has been much angst among Liberal Democrats over the party’s position on University tuition fees.

Martin Lewis is said to be among the most trusted source on personal finance with the general public. He has recently posted a detailed review of tuition fees arguing:

The student loan isn’t a debt; if we changed its name to the more accurate ‘graduate contribution’ this myth busting guide would be less needed.

What is missing, however, from much of the debate over tuition fees has been the ongoing training needs of the 60%+ of school leavers who are unable or choose not to take a degree course.

Skill shortages are having a detrimental effect on the UK’s productivity and this needs to be addressed urgently in order to meet immediate economic and workforce challenges, including those arising from Brexit. The UK faces a particularly acute issue in the thousands of adults who lack English, maths and digital skills, creating a serious barrier to their progression in employment, training or education. This is compounded by the diminishing availability of adult education opportunities and the inequality of access to provision where it does exist. The current level of provision does not support the needs of our economy or our society. Add to this the pace of technological and demographic change and the need for a fresh new approach to adult skills and learning becomes crucially apparent.

Sir Vince cable, as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills put industrial strategy and modern apprenticeships at the heart of his policy program. In a 2013 article he criticises a rise in the number of standard occupations such as nursing that now require a degree, saying top-level qualifications are often ‘superfluous’. The comments followed the release of a report in 2013 showing that the average apprenticeship post now receives 11 applications each following a surge in demand for on-the-job training. In some industry sectors, such as plumbing and events management, the number rises well above 30.

The Institutes for Adult Learning (IAL) is a program organised by the Workers Educational Association (WEA), a charitable organisation. The participants share a joint belief in the power of adult community education to deliver social justice, stronger families and communities, healthy ageing, digital inclusion, social mobility, employability and many other cross-government priorities.

Each of the courses and programmes is designed to help people develop literacy, numeracy, digital and other basic skills that help them lead more productive lives at work, at home and in society; harnessing the power of education to transform lives and communities.

Developing a comprehensive suite of economic policies and an industrial strategy that can restore productivity growth is a fundamental element of the Liberal Democrat mission to improve living standards.

Liberal Democrat Voice is sponsoring a fringe titled ‘Adult Education and Training’ at the Bournemouth conference on September 16th. Invited speakers include Sir Vince Cable and Joanna Cain, Deputy Chief Executive of the WEA.

* Joe Bourke is an accountant, former parliamentary candidate and Treasurer of Hounslow Liberal Democrats