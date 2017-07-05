Alistair Carmichael MP writes…The truth about those “secret Tory talks”

A couple of weeks ago I was due to meet with one of my counterparts in the Conservative whips office. These meetings are routine and are not normally the subject of comment. This particular meeting was intended to deal with allocation of offices between the parties for MPs to use. In fact the meeting did not go ahead although I DID meet the Government Chief Whip’s Private Secretary (known inside the bubble as the usual channels).
The meeting that did not happen (mundane though it was) somehow found its way into the Daily Mail who proceeded to speculate wildly about whether the meeting was indeed a sign that the Lib Dems were now cosying up to the Tories to stitch up a secret coalition deal.
Of course at that time the Conservatives were trying to negotiate a deal with the DUP, negotiations were going badly (due mostly to their own mismanagement). Briefing the press in this way was a mark of the desperation with which they were seized.
So when I read in the Times yesterday that Tim Farron’s chief of staff Ben Williams had met with his No 10 counterpart Gavin Barwell last Thursday I took it with a pinch of salt. Not least because I knew that Ben was in Leeds on Thursday.
What actually happened was that on Tuesday in Portcullis House, the large shopping centre-style atrium on the parliamentary estate where MPs, staff, journalists and visitors mingle, get coffee, have informal meetings and things like that, Ben bumped into Mr Barwell, with whom he was previously acquainted. The conversation was polite, friendly even. They made small talk. They went their separate ways.
Reports of that meeting then somehow again found their way to the press – via Number 10 we believe – by which time the casual encounter was transformed into some kind of secretive quasi-negotiation about helping Theresa May’s struggling minority government to pass legislation.
It was utter bollocks. Pointless, distracting and annoying bollocks. Are you getting the idea here?
Maybe it is just the heat of the Westminster summer or maybe it is the general uselessness of this minority Conservative Government and the people around it or maybe it is a combination of the two. Frankly I don’t really care because it is still bollocks.
So don’t believe everything you read in the papers. If you see a story like this then have a look at the Lib Dem Press Office Twitter feed. They are usually pretty sharp off the mark and to the point. On this point they made it pretty clear that the story was untrue.
Tim Farron made clear repeatedly throughout the election campaign that we would form no coalitions and do no deals of any kind to prop up either Theresa May’s Conservatives or Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour. Every single Lib Dem MP backs him and every single one agrees.
We will campaign for the policies we want to see – from putting a penny on income tax for the NHS and social care to lifting the cap on public sector pay, improving mental health services and holding a referendum on the final Brexit deal. Our job is to create the public and political pressure to make Theresa May’s fragile government cave in on any of these issues – as they appear to be doing on public sector pay and as they did on Stella Creasy’s recent amendment to allow Northern Irish women access to abortions in England – and we will work with people of all parties and none to achieve that.
We can all speculate as to why the Conservatives may feel the need to exaggerate the details of our encounters to the press – perhaps because they want to stop the DUP from getting too cocky by giving them the impression they could get support from elsewhere. It shows just how naïve they are. Away from the solemn moments for the cameras the DUP are laughing at them – laughing all the way to the bank, in fact.
Can we stop stories like this from appearing in the papers? Short of keeping all our MPs and their staff under twenty-four hour surveillance (something for which I am prepared to consider any properly made case), probably not.
Remember that the journalists who write these stories and those who own the papers that print them are not our supporters. They mostly supported the Conservatives at the general election. They were wrong then and nothing has changed since.
* Alistair Carmichael is the MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat Chief Whip.
Basically – if the Government cave and put through Lib Dem proposals into law (without any agreement from us), we’ll vote for them. We’ll vote for Lib Dem proposals (eg on mental health) regardless of what rosette is worn by the proposer: blue, red, orange, green, yellow, or sky-blue-pink with luminescent multicoloured dots on.
And isn’t that exactly what people should WANT us to do?
Thank goodness for that – and I trust he wasn’t a gate crasher at the recent whisky tasting event.
What tangled webs we weave lol. Glad there was never a hint of a deal and thanks for the transparency Alistair. I agree with Andy that if anything we agree with is put to a vote we would be fools to vote it down out of spite. As long as there us no back scratching we should totally vote in favour.
You could always invest in some of those video recorders that police officers wear to collect evidence… Maybe even live stream them on occasion to show what an MP/MEP/MSP/AM/etc get to do in a day
James Blessing – careful what you wish for, the resulting footage might scare the horses. On the other hand, if Nigel Farage were to record what he gets up to in the European Parliament it would make for pretty boring viewing.
Lol Yeovil yokel. It would warm my heart to see the lifestyle EU money gives to ukip meps.
If anyone wants to pay me a fortune to live in France and moan about stuff I’m up for it.
It’s a shame that people see politics as total war. We assume that the only reason someone could be talking to someone from another party is to be a traitor or make some other dirty deal. This is dangerous and unhelpful (as well as being inaccurate).
We’re a democracy. It’s good for anyone to talk to anyone, and maybe especially for our politicians to do so. That’s the only way we’ll ever work through our differences and disagreements.
It might have been good to be positive about these (ill-intentioned) reports. I’d have said: “Lib Dems are always happy to talk and work with anyone who will co-operate to help make the UK fairer, freer and more open. We have explained and costed all our priorities and why we think they’re important and we will pursue them with anyone who will help. There is nothing hidden or ambiguous about our political programme. Unfortunately, this report was in error: no conversation took place. We’ve also made it very clear that there will be no formal deals with any parties in this hung Parliament.”
Always refreshing to read Alistair’s straight talking.
” recent amendment to allow Northern Irish women access to abortions in England – and we will work with people of all parties and none to achieve that.” but, noting it does not apply to Scotland or Wales, it must of course be new money.
Memories of Jim Callaghan (Labour, Cardiff) and the special bill for the slate quarrymen, getting 3 PC votes for one motion.
Very clearly put, but unfortunately whenever May now ditches her own extremist policies and goes for LibDem ones, like a 1p tax rise to fund Mental Health and Social Care, U turn on scrapping free school meals, U Turn on Fox Hunting Vote, Scrapping the Public Sector Pay Cap, Reversing Benefit cuts etc. the seed has been sown for Labour to accuse the LibDem of getting into bed with the Tories. Of course the LibDems and Labour should vote for such progressive policies. But equally should we not be striving to rid ourselves of this Government as a higher priority? If we did a deal with Labour would they not be more likely to compromise on a good deal for the Single Market?
How do you propose to “get rid of this government”, at least in the short term? They are in power for as long as 10 DUP MPs vote for confidence, supply and Brexit motions. Unless they collapse internally and give up the effort (like Labour in 1951). For all their woes there is no sign of that happening for the foreseeable. The jobs of our MPs and Peers in Parliament is to vote for or against according to what we think is best, and to put forward positive Liberal proposals.
I like a man who says, “bollocks”!
“So don’t believe everything you read in the papers.”
Oh, the irony.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/SNP/11514933/Nicola-Sturgeon-secretly-backs-David-Cameron.html
(http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-35050429)
@Colin Gale “Always refreshing to read Alistair’s straight talking.”
Oh, the irony …