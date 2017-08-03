An independent commission is the only cure for the NHS funding crisis

When I stood as a Conservative parliamentary candidate in 2015, I remember preparing notes on every conceivable subject for my first hustings. But when it came to the NHS, I couldn’t bring myself to follow the party political line and just bash my opponents; no one has fixed it and no single party is to blame.
What I said, instead, was that we should have an independent commission to decide the future of the NHS and put it above party politics. It was a line that went down very well with the audience; when politicians throw numbers at each other we all get lost and a mature debate proves impossible.
So I strongly support the position Norman Lamb has developed as the party’s health spokesman, calling for an NHS and Health Convention to instigate a national conversation involving charities, professional groups and patients’ groups as well as politicians. In January, he was backed by 75 organizations and it’s a shame this policy attracted so little interest from journalists despite getting such widespread support from those closest to the health service.
Our headline policy pledge of a 1p increase in income tax, ring-fenced to deliver an extra £6bn a year spending on the NHS, stood out at the election. But, to my mind, our promise to create an Independent Office of Health and Care Funding to monitor health and care budgets, and reporting every three years, was just as important.
Independent is the key word because we need outsiders to bring a fresh perspective to the NHS, not the same old blinkered, inflexible approach. A parliamentary term of five years is a fixed timeline and politicians rarely look beyond it, but you cannot fix the NHS in that time. You need to change the timeline so it’s not dependent on the political cycle.
I am a project manager and my job often involves going into businesses struggling to meet the timeline for a project. The bosses often think the answer is to throw more money at it, as if that alone will solve the problem. But it’s not that simple. The solution is frequently to introduce phased timelines, rather than a single fixed timeline, with parallel work streams.
Rather than insisting on a fixed five-year timeline, for example, it’s often better to have a five-year timeline, a ten-year timeline and a 15-year timeline so the learnings from each phase of the project can be taken into the next one. In the long term, it’s a cheaper solution because when problems occur they are addressed and fixed rather than being continually patched up.
I think the same is true of the NHS. The days of the quick fix are over. For too long, politicians have been too lazy in their approach to the NHS; we have been too reluctant to learn from other countries, too constrained in our thinking and too reluctant to re-model outdated structures.
We all know that Brexit is going to have a disastrous impact on the nation’s finances. I’d rather see a 1p increase in income tax than £1bn spent bribing the DUP to keep the government afloat, but the reality is we need to start thinking much more smartly about how we fund the NHS. An independent commission to oversee its future is a crucial pre-requisite for smarter decision-making and we must continue the campaign to make it happen.
* Azi Ahmed joined the Liberal Democrats during the 2017 election campaign, having previously stood as a Conservative.
Azi writes this with a sensible approach, needed more than ever, and an awareness that our NHS is in a mess.
There is in our discourse ,much that is factual ,for which we can be thankful.
There is with our service , much that is mythological ,about which we should be sceptical.
The model we have was never very sensible , as it was controlling , top down , completely dependent on central government , politicians in charge , not patients, or even professionals getting much of a look in.
Even the supposedly wonderful Matron, was often an excuse for a hierarchy and an elite that had the Consultant at the top, the suffering at the bottom of the strata of decision making. It’s not a system in practice that lends itself to Liberal or Democratic approval or delight.
It has been tinkered with by too many who have only succeeded in adding corporations to the powerful, again, not patients, though sometimes professionals get a look in .
The profit motive is not the answer , but it has not been the problem. If it had been, it would have meant many more sick people getting timely treatment , but it does not mean that because they cherry pick , the winners and losers culture of fastidious awareness of what can and can’t pay off, is rife, and is wrong.
We need the private sector. But it is the integration of the freelancers, the private therapists, and the self employed under used, from psychiatrists and physiotherapists, we need .
And the not for profit institutions with expertise and experience, from the Nuffields of old , to the BUPAS, making a difference to too few now, integrated in a loose federation of holistic provision, we could all benefit.
We have much to do, before during and after the essential increases we need , massive ones in front line funds being allocated properly.
I agree. An independent look at the NHS and how it is run and organised’s is a good idea. When health affects us all fro cradle to grave it should not be a political football to score points off. To get all the organisations to work together maybe there should be a focus on spreading the word of the idea on the internet and to ‘sell’ it to journalists.
The NHS does not need a top down re-organisation nor a commission to design the next re-organisation.
What is needed is for continued productivity improvements at grass roots level which requires continuing application and graft by individuals in the NHS. NHS management should be given time to bring this about through sharing best practice and other means.
Thank you Azi. A voice of sanity. It is not a put down to say that much of this should have been a no-brainer years ago. We are in your debt for the way you have articulated your points. Our health/care services will always exist in a political context but they are crying out for good grown up politics rather than the bad politics which has portrayed it all as certain sorts of “election issues”.
…….. an independent commission to decide the future of the NHS and put it above party politics ???
As if that’s ever likely to happen!
The concept of socialised medicine and health care is about as political as it ever gets. If you’re of a right wing disposition the chances are you won’t like. The situation is the same in America. The right don’t like the idea of “Obama care”. The left does.
The right wants a user pays system for most with, perhaps, a second class system for those who can’t afford to pay. The left wants a well funded government funded system to run alongside the private system. No-one is suggesting nationalising Harley St -except maybe the SWP. If there’s any dispute it’s about the level of funding. We don’t need an independent commission to know that the UK spends less on health than other comparable EU countries and less than half what the US spends.
The idea that we can have something for nothing if we just hit on the right magic formula is behind one reorganisation after another in the NHS. We don’t need an independent commission to tell us what we already know.
I fear the word “commission” as much as I do “tsar”. These are attempts to kick the can down the road and avoid facing the decisions bravely
The first is access. Anyone in these days of cheap air fares can have their pregnancy or ailments treated by the International Health Service. My solution (and I can hear the screams now) is a NHS Entitlement Card issued to everyone who is entitled to use the service (complete with photo). To access treatment present the card or a valid credit card.
Secondly, and worse, is that we are on a divergent path. Better care costs more in drugs and procedures and it extends life so more people, with more ailments live longer which means greater costs but leading to even longer life and so on and so on until the nation is bankrupt (yes, I know it already is – I meant so unarguably bankrupt that even those who say we are the richest country in the world and can have whatever we want accept that we are bankupt).
I haven’t an answer for that because the only conclusion is that no society can afford unlimited free health care as procedures get more complex and costly.
But who has to die?
I also agree with David Evershed that the day of complete collapse can be put back by essential efficiency improvements, but the point of unaffordability must inevitably come. In my youth a centenarian was unheard of and now there are hordes of them.
Thank you for an interesting piece!
A clear objective audit of payments in and out including costs, prices, surpluses, debts etc could be produced quickly so that we might be better informed in our discussions.
Ditto other government expenditures.
“As of 07/11 the proportion of government debt spent on infrastructure, healthcare, welfare, education, pensions, the military, the justice system, local services, roads. govt. subsidies, EU contributions, science funding and research, international aid and a few ill advised invasions and occupations amounted to £876 B (58% of GDP).”
http://anotherangryvoice.blogspot.fr/search?q=The+great+Neoliberal+Lie
Where does the rest go and why?
A willingness to pay for health is required. We unfortunately in this country seem to believe we can get something for nothing, we can’t and some hard lessons will have to be learnt before that gets through. When a politician declares we can do more with less what actually they are saying is soon we will do everything with nothing; just looking at the state of prisons and the police will tell you all you need to know about were that gets you.