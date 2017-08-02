Mary Reid

Autumn Conference agenda and directory now available

Wed 2nd August 2017

The agenda for Autumn conference in Bournemouth has now been published online. This contains the full text of all the motions that will be debated, as well as speeches and other events in the main hall. The conference runs from Saturday 16th September to Tuesday 19th September.

Now is the time to arrange a meeting with your local party to discuss amendments you might like to submit. The deadline for submitting amendments to motions, and also for emergency motions, topical issues and questions to reports, is 1pm on 4th September. As always, you would be wise to ask for drafting advice for amendments in advance, and this is available up until 21st August.

You can also download the Conference directory, which lists the fringe meetings, training sessions and exhibitors.

If you haven’t attended conference before then it is not too late to register. The registration fee for first-timers remains the same throughout the booking period, whereas the fees for returnees rises in steps. First-timers also get invited to a number of events designed to introduce them to conference, to the venue and to each other.

If you can’t take time off during the week then you can register just for the weekend at a reduced rate. Day passes are also available, but you are strongly advised to book in advance so you don’t wait precious time in a queue.

Finding accommodation is another matter entirely. It’s worth checking out the Facebook group Lib Dem Conferences on a shoestring for ideas. You might also want to join the main Federal Conference Facebook group.

I love conference, and regretted the many years when I could not attend. This one will be particularly interesting as Vince Cable makes his mark as our new Leader.

 

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

