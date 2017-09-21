Compassion and compromise – to get things done Labour has to work with the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party are two parties that historically have had many things in common. The birth of the Liberal Democrats stems from a splinter section of the Labour Party joining with the Liberals. Therefore, whilst the two parties are further apart than they ever have been in their histories they both share a common history of social justice and a willingness to oppose the Conservatives.

Given that we are once again in a Hung Parliament it is more important than ever for Labour and the Liberal Democrats to work together to ensure that Britain gets the best possible deal out of Brexit and that positive legislation is passed to ensure that Britain can continue putting forward radical, innovative and game changing legislation despite having a Conservative government. This may certainly be a difficult task – whilst the Conservative’s majority is practically none existent even with the help of the DUP they still have a majority – but it is not an impossible task. If Labour and the Liberal Democrats alongside the SNP can work together Brexit can still be held accountable.

Similarly, though the most extreme elements of the Conservative’s manifesto won’t be implemented it is not impossible that they will not try to pass legislation which is ultimately detrimental to the people of Britain. Attempts at the restriction of privacy or the failure to check where British weapons are being sold are not something that either Labour or the Liberal Democrats wants to see or can allow to happen. Therefore, neither party can stand idly by in the Houses of Parliament and let the Conservatives turn Britain into a free for all, allowing any unscrupulous private investor to buy up companies, property or landmarks of British culture without proper investigation and examination of their motives. It is vital that both Labour and the Liberal Democrats come together and force these issues to the forefront of debate in the House of Commons.

Similarly, Labour and the Liberal Democrats need to use their large base of activists and members to work together on projects that are either helping to preserve something threatened by the Conservatives or to put forward an agenda in local areas that makes sure the Conservatives are unable to close down local A&Es, local libraries and local schools. Divided both parties can only do so much but together both Labour and the Liberal Democrats can achieve a great deal whilst remaining independent. This combined outlook should not be seen as an attempt to merge or refuse to debate; it should be seen as a necessary means of ensuring that a government with so little power cannot inflict great harm on our country – that they are held accountable on important issues by a united opposition.

Although there is natural sense of rivalry and dislike between them, it must be put aside on certain, vital issues that are in the national interest. Only together can we ensure a fair, productive and proud Britain for all.

* Will Barber Taylor is a member of the Labour Party and have written for several online publications including Labour Vision.