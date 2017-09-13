Devolution to get excited about…Part 1

Whatever happens after the Brexit negotiations the problem of ordinary folk not having a voice in the ever expanding global village will remain. Leaving the EU will not make a jot of difference to isolated Stoke or distant Newcastle. I firmly believe that the only way to give people a meaningful voice over their day to day living is through devolution.

As a Liberal Democrat I am excited by devolution.

Devolution is about bringing power, influence and decision making closer to those it affects. It is meant to mean “Power to the People!” So where is the enthusiasm? Where is the excitement? When did you last talk about it down at the pub or around your dinner table?

The truth is that the devolution conversation is limited to politicians who in their clunky, British, evolutionary way discuss, and agree, things like Combined Authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships. One step at a time! This hasn’t stirred the local populous and I don’t see many people manning the barricades. We need a singular vision, focus and leadership to thrill people, to show them that there is an exciting future for where they live. A future rooted in their quality of life both at work and at play. This, and only this, will generate the clamour for change.

To develop a coherent and exciting picture for devolution we have to cover a lot of ground including the areas of life we want to devolve alongside the actual power we are transferring from national government. For me permission to spend national taxes under the watchful eye of Westminster is not devolution. Hence I have called this first article Part 1 and rightly or wrongly I am going to start with the geography of devolution.

Like all good presentations I will start with a joke:

Have you heard the one about the Mayor of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire? No I am being serious! The Tories tried to establish a Combined Authority of all the councils in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire including the cities of Derby and Nottingham. Don’t be fooled, nothing was meant to change for the councils. This was an additional authority, another level of government, with more politicians and more bureaucracy. No wonder we didn’t take it seriously!

Tinkering is not the answer, there is an absolute need to create brand new, single unitary authorities sweeping away the current chaos of councils. A single council is the only way to get that strength of vision, singular focus and determination to drive change.

I have made the case to combine Derby, Nottingham and their hinterlands into a single unitary authority . The article identifies that the ancient boundaries of our historical counties do not make sense in the modern world. The boundaries of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were essentially agree by Alfred the Great and the Viking warlord Guthrum, both counties have a proud history but, in governance terms, one that ignores the rapid expansion of Manchester and Sheffield during the industrial revolution. It also identifies that key strategic assets namely East Midlands Airport and Junction 24 of the M1 lack democratic focus with the subsequent missed opportunities for the area. Finally, for good measure, it shows savings in excess of £12.7 million in the cost of councillors and senior officers. It is interesting to note that the area is currently served by 614 councillors (excluding Parish), or one councillor per 2,374 persons compared to one councillor per 8,950 in Birmingham.

Exciting devolution cannot be achieved by tinkering, we need to redraw the boundaries of local government to reflect modern communities and how people live their life’s in them. I will turn to how big these authorities should be in future articles but the ability to deliver local services will be crucial. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the last major reorganisation which gave us the County of Rutland!

Agreeing on our communities, and what defines them, is the first step in building an enthusiasm for devolution and provides a framework for a sensible conversation between those who feel that they have been left behind and the politicians of the future.

* Following a career in the Royal Navy Steve has worked at a senior level within health, local government, criminal justice and voluntary sectors. Wilts County Councillor (1989) and NW Leicestershire District Councillor (1995)