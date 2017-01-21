Dr Zulfiqar Ali’s campaign for Stoke Central gets underway

In the olden days when by-election candidates were selected, there was a press release with lots of biographical information and some lovely quotes from the candidate.

These days, Ed Fordham just tells everyone on Twitter.

I have heard massively good things about Dr Zulfiqar Ali. He’s an NHS consultant who lives in Stoke and fought the seat in 2015.

The Party President was one of the first to congratulate him.

And his campaign got off to a flying start today:

This and Copeland are vitally important for the country. A strong vote for the Liberal Democrats would show Theresa May that her plans for a hard brexit do not have the consent of the people. We are lucky to have two such talented candidates as Zulfiqar in Stoke and Rebecca Hanson in Copeland.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings