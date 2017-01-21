Dr Zulfiqar Ali’s campaign for Stoke Central gets underway

In the olden days when by-election candidates were selected, there was a press release with lots of biographical information and some lovely quotes from the candidate.
These days, Ed Fordham just tells everyone on Twitter.
The @LibDemPress @LibDems have selected #DrZulfiqarAli for #StokeOnTrentCentral @SentinelStaffs @BBCRadioStoke pic.twitter.com/6d0g5CNxFe
— Ed Fordham (@edfordham) January 20, 2017
I have heard massively good things about Dr Zulfiqar Ali. He’s an NHS consultant who lives in Stoke and fought the seat in 2015.
The Party President was one of the first to congratulate him.
Delighted #DrZulfiqarAli selected @LibDems candidate for Stoke C. A local passionate about Stoke. @edfordham @SentinelStaffs @BBCRadioStoke
— SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) January 21, 2017
And his campaign got off to a flying start today:
Great to see people out helping #DrZulfiqarAli @LibDems @libdemvoice @LibDemPress for #StokeOnTrentCentral pic.twitter.com/sV1JJNM0gD
— Ed Fordham (@edfordham) January 21, 2017
This and Copeland are vitally important for the country. A strong vote for the Liberal Democrats would show Theresa May that her plans for a hard brexit do not have the consent of the people. We are lucky to have two such talented candidates as Zulfiqar in Stoke and Rebecca Hanson in Copeland.
