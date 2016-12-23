Eastleigh Lib Dems deliver strong performance to hold seat with 64% of the vote

So we know that we are generally doing well where we are fighting the Tories in council by-elections. In terms of gains, with 25 in the last 6 months, we are way ahead of the opposition.

But how are we doing where we are already at our strongest? Eastleigh is one of those council areas where we are the ones to beat. The buck stops with us. We run the local services. Well, in Hedge End Wildern last night, this happened:

Ian Corben wins Hedge End Wildern for the Lib Dems with 64.5% of the vote @britainelects @aldc @LibDemPress pic.twitter.com/CFKndRkb9d — Keith House (@CllrKeithHouse) December 22, 2016

And the full result:

Hedge End Wildern (Eastleigh) result:

LDEM: 64.5% (+22.5)

CON: 25.2% (-2.4)

LAB: 10.3% (-1.7)

UKIP and Ind didn’t stand this time round. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 22, 2016

In an unusual Wednesday by-election in Surrey, in a solid Tory area, Cransleigh ward in Waverley, both Tories and UKIP gained and we just about held our own:

Cranleigh West (Waverley) result:

CON: 58.7% (+2.9)

LDEM: 29.1% (-1.0)

UKIP: 12.1% (+12.1)

Con HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 22, 2016

And in the Aylesham ward of Dover Council, Labour held on to their seat with their only challenger being a Tory.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings