Farron attacks Government plans to make patients pay upfront for NHS treatment

Don’t make scapegoats out of foreigners for the crisis facing the NHS. That’s Tim Farron’s message to Jeremy Hunt as the Government says it is going to get hospitals to check upfront whether people are eligible for free NHS treatment and charge them before treatment Because NHS staff don’t have enough to do already. Tim said:
We all want to see the NHS recover money owed it to it, but this is a completely disproportionate response to what is a fairly minor problem. The Health Secretary is turning NHS staff into the Border Force, its unacceptable.
Asking people to show their ID before receiving treatment will mean longer waits for treatments and heap more pressure on already overstretched NHS staff.
The government must explain how much it expects the new system will cost to administer and what the impact on patients will be.
Instead of trying to blame foreigners for the crisis facing the NHS, Jeremy Hunt should take responsibility and give our health service the extra investment it needs.
If I were Tim, I would have taken an even stronger line. You know what annoys me a whole lot more than a few people getting treatment that they need but technically should pay for? Them not getting the treatment they need at all. That’s what it boils down to. I don’t want us to end up like America where they want your credit card number before they’ll do anything. Doctors and nurses are there to treat people not act as quasi tax collectors or immigration officials.
Making scapegoats out of sick and vulnerable people is not a very nice thing to do. What the government needs to do is to give the NHS the resources it needs to function at its best. The Tories simply want to undermine it as they always have done.
What they are egging on the media to do is a bit like criticising someone for not hanging a picture straight as the house burns down around you. The NHS has bigger problems. And, you know what, if some of the tax I pay goes to treat people from abroad who desperately need medical help, then I am absolutely comfortable with it.
I was struck by an article on this written by Richard Flowers a few months ago when the Tories first mooted it on the Tower Hamlets Lib Dems website. He said:
This is an attack on two fundamental freedoms at once:
- the NHS must be free at the point of need, without needing to prove entitlement;
- and making people produce their papers is a step towards ID cards by the back door.
And we fear that this is yet another excuse for “racial profiling” – just who is more likely to be asked for their passports – giving more encouragement to those committing hate-crimes and making the post-Brexit fractures in our society even worse.
We all benefit from people in the UK – residents or visitors – being in good health. And everyone’s good health benefits from us working together to support the NHS.
Anecdotes, scaremongering and labelling people “health tourists” are not a basis of evidence-led policy making.
The NHS is in crisis because of Tory cuts not some unmeasurably tiny cost of visitors needing treatment, but this shambolic government once again is trying to put the blame on “foreigners”.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
It seems to be the Tories policy of choice; UKIP not so lite.
If we all have to show ID when we borrow a book from the library, or for people to get a free bus journey, is it really too much to ask everyone to show some from of ID before expecting access to the NHS?
Those who are genuinely concerned that the NHS is under extreme pressure to deliver the service we all want, free at the point of delivery, should be saying that everyone who is entitled that access should make lifestyle choices to reduce the demand on the NHS, such as stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake, eating less sugar, taking more exercise etc. And those who are not entitled to that free access should have to pay – if not, it will be the UK tax payer who is paying for their care.
I have seen the US system of healthcare close up. Nobody wants a US style healthcare system here, but asking people from home and abroad, who wish to use the service and to reduce abuse of the system, is a million miles away from what happens in the USA.
We don’t let people attend the Lib-Dem conference without showing some form of ID.
What happens when someone’s in a coma or badly injured – And what about their hippocratic oath? ;
What John Barrett said. Yes, of course, we should treat people in comas or life-threatening situations that arise, unforeseeably, after arrival here. To raise such cases is obfuscation: we all know what kind of cases are at the heart of this matter. There is nothing ‘liberal’ about allowing those flying here specifically by choice to have birthing or cancer treatment to leave without payment. Even if the sum raised is token, it is important ‘to send out a signal’ (and *boy* do we as a Party like doing that when it suits us!) that we are not prepared to be guileless dupes who will be ripped off helplessly when our NHS needs every penny. That’s an important ‘signal’ internally and externally.
I don’t know who Tim thinks his stance is impressing, apart, probably, for a few people on here. I’d love to see some polling on this, with a by-Party breakdown.
@David Raw
“What happens when someone’s in a coma or badly injured”
This is about payment for non-urgent treatment – not emergency treatment.
I have seen Hunts smiling face in front of the Independant article. Is this the crack in the wall? Get foriegners to pay up front, continue wrecking the NHS till British Citizens have to pay before treatment, eventual privatisation.