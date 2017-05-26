The Voice

Farron: Corbyn putting politics before people at a time of tragedy

By | Fri 26th May 2017 - 11:25 am

Jeremy Corbyn seems hellbent on squandering any advantage that he may be gaining in the polls due to Theresa May’s stumbling over the “Dementia Tax.” She really struggled in her Andrew Neil interview on Monday night. She’s laid her weakness bare. Her opponents should be all over that. Instead, Jeremy Corbyn has chosen to make some comments linking terrorism to British foreign policy at a time when people are really hurting after Manchester, which, as well as being insensitive when people are hurting, is also opening the door for all the usual attacks on him. He had the chance to go on the front foot and he fluffed it. It’s hardly the first time. Remember the Article 50 Bill…

Tim Farron has called Corbyn out, accusing him of putting politics before people:

A few days ago, a young man built a bomb, walked into a pop concert and deliberately slaughtered children. Our children. Families are grieving. A community is in shock.

Jeremy Corbyn has chosen to use that grotesque act to make a political point. I don’t agree with what he says, but I disagree even more that now is the time to say it. That’s not leadership, it’s putting politics before people at a time of tragedy.

Earlier Paddy had said that, yes, there is a time to think about what the attack means for the direction of future policy – but not now.

Some political leaders have sought to politicise the events of the week, but now is not the time, and this is not the event, to seek political advantage.

The families of victims in Manchester have a right to expect political parties to respond with restraint and sensitivity to these unpardonable crimes.

There will be a moment when we will want to look at the policy implications of what has happened, but that should not be in the shadow of these terrible events when the nation should stand together.

 

 

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • james80pk 26th May '17 - 11:51am

    In the interests of balance, here is the corbyn quote:

    …many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed out the connections between wars that we have been involved in, or supported, or fought, in other countries and terrorism here at home”.

    “That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children.

    “Those terrorists will forever be reviled and implacably held to account for their actions.

    “But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism.”

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex B 26th May - 11:47am
    Like many, I still feel very emotional about the events in Manchester, a city familiar to me including the location of this atrocity. Thought that...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 26th May - 11:35am
    @ Ruth Bright, I couldn't agree more.
  • User AvatarP.J. 26th May - 11:17am
    Whilst I would not argue against the sentiment, this is bit of a difficult sell at the moment and timing wise, a little insensitive.
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 26th May - 10:51am
    One cannot listen to Colin Parry without the utmost respect for him as a man of such strength. He, with Jonathan's parents, set up an...
  • User AvatarGlenn 26th May - 10:22am
    The fact is this bomber was allowed to go back and fourth to known radical hotspots under May's watch. Going on about the IRA is...
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 26th May - 10:04am
    This is a very sensible article, and Richard's comments above are also insightful. I fear very much that the main reason - from now on...