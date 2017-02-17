The Voice

Farron: National scandal of thousands of deaths linked to social care cuts

By | Fri 17th February 2017 - 8:48 am

Tim Farron has described new research linking tens of thousands of deaths to a lack of proper social care as a “national scandal” and has called for action, including a potential tax rise.

The new research paper by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and University of Oxford concluded that “the evidence points to a major failure of the health system, possibly exacerbated by failings in social care”

Tim said:

It is a national scandal that in one of the richest countries in the world, vulnerable older people are missing out on the services they need and may even have died due to poor care.

Our health and care services are at crisis point and struggling to cope.

Day after day we hear more stories about services being cut back and targets being missed, yet there is a deafening silence from Number 10 and the Department of Health.

I don’t know how bad the figures need to get for Government to actually take action.

Only the Liberal Democrats are prepared to make the case that we may need to raise tax to pay for the NHS and social care services people deserve.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 17th Feb - 8:30am
    Oldham, "people have started to get the habit of voting for us and they may well continue with that in the future". A drop from...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 17th Feb - 8:24am
    @Fiona: Attacking the texts is not inherently "anti-Muslim", because the victims of this undue electoral influence are themselves Muslims. It's the same as opposition to...
  • User AvatarColinW 17th Feb - 4:09am
    The NIMBY Elsenham residents want the 2000 new houses at Dunmow. Of course Dunmow residents object to this proposal. Uttlesford DC does not have a...
  • User AvatarManfarang 17th Feb - 3:00am
    Farley, I left out the r.
  • User AvatarManfarang 17th Feb - 2:58am
    I remember the nurse feeding me some Faley's cereal in the children's ward of the isolation hospital.
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 17th Feb - 2:16am
    Ben, You may think my analysis a tad simplistic, but the disaster of the coalition years was that it undermined a lot of the trust...