Here’s to the crazy 7.4%

In 1997, Steve Jobs returned to Apple having been ‘ousted’ a decade before. In that time the famous ‘Mac’ hadn’t progressed. Microsoft’s Windows had caught up and overtaken it. Sales were down 30% year-on-year. It was haemorrhaging cash and talent. There were no new products in the pipeline. Speaking to staff Jobs explained, “There are a lot of great people at Apple, but they’re doing the wrong things because the plan has been wrong.”

“I think you still have to think differently to buy an Apple computer. The people who buy them do think different. They are the creative spirits in this world, and they’re out to change the world. We make tools for these kinds of people.”

Isn’t he describing the 2.35 million who voted Lib Dem in 2017 and how they feel about themselves? So here’s his advice to us, “We too are going to think differently and serve the people who have been buying our products from the beginning. Because a lot of people think they’re crazy, but in that craziness we see genius.”

We’ve all met them haven’t we? The people who voice support for us in their communities, in their workplaces, in the pub, among their friends, on line. Their endorsement makes us smile with a quiet satisfaction because we have done and said those things too. We too have been lone voices – crazy ones.

We too make tools for these kinds of people; information and campaigns for those who want to take and use power in their communities. Who want to change the world. Tools that help them achieve things they didn’t know they could achieve or even knew that they needed to achieve.

For forty years, up to 2007, we prioritized this approach and did this together with all kinds of folk, in all types of communities, helping people realise more and more of their potential in what people haven’t appreciated was one of the great movements for freedom this country has known.

But we are now where Apple was in 1997. How did Jobs turn things round? He used the concepts of creativity and difference and above all he used the concept of community – the community of those who ‘bought’ Apple, but who didn’t even live in the same street or talk the same language. Apple had market share of 10% and he made a feature of its ‘minority’ status.

In our terms he took the 2.35 million people who voted for us in 2017 and made a community of them, made them proud of what they stood for in that vote, celebrated their sense of difference and made others want to belong to the community that was ‘in the know’. A community which with our leadership can do things they never thought they could do – or even thought they needed to do.

We have just fought an election on process. So mark these words of Jobs, “This isn’t about processor speed or memory. It is about creativity.”

“Here’s to the crazy ones,” he wrote. “The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in square holes. The ones who see things differently. They are not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

7,000 attended the 1971 Glastonbury Festival. Now forty-six years on, 100,000 swear they were there. If, like Jobs, we take Robert Frost’s ‘road less travelled by’ which ‘made all the difference’, in a few years time, 18 million will believe that they were one of the 2.35 million who voted for us in June ’17. Starting from 7.4% is an advantage not a handicap.

This piece should be read in conjunction with The Future and Practice of Garage Politics.

* Bill le Breton is a former Chair and President of ALDC and a member of the 1997 and 2001 General Election teams