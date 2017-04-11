Is there room in this party for a pro-Brexit liberal?

Since the result to the EU referendum result was declared on 24th June last year, one thing that has been crystal clear is that of the three main Britain wide political parties the Lib Dems are the party of the 48% whose driving ambition at the moment it seems is to fight to remain in the EU. If a man or woman on the street were approached by a pollster and asked which of the main nationwide parties has the most defined position on Brexit it would be the Lib Dems and that it is very much the most pro-EU national party.

Maybe because of this (or because of the contemptible joke the Labour party has become) the Liberal Democrat fortunes appear, at long last, to be on the up. For this I am very happy. This country needs a strong and vocal opposition and one that is capable of opposing the Tories across the length and breadth of Britain. Labour clearly either can’t or won’t do this, so the Lib Dems appear the only sane voice of reason opposing the increasingly extreme Tory government across England, Scotland and Wales.



I believe passionately in wanting a health care system the envy of the world which is open to all irrespective of their ability to pay. I believe in education being the driver of social mobility and want the best quality schools for all our young people. I want an economy that is healthy and vibrant but not at the expense of the environment or those who earn the least. I believe in freedom of expression and the liberty of the individual. I believe that our foreign policy shouldn’t come at the expense of others but from cooperation rather than confrontation. I believe that when I cast my vote, it has the same value as anyone else’s. I believe power and responsibility should be devolved down to the lowest possible level to empower and enthuse all.

All of these qualities I believe are written large in the belief system of the Liberal Democrats much more so than the current Labour or Conservative parties. The problem I have marrying these beliefs with the current state of British party politics is that I voted for and still believe in Brexit (probably more strongly now than I did when I voted). Is there still room for someone like me – one of the 52% – in the Liberal Democrat Party of today?

At this point my natural reaction is to try to justify my vote in the referendum because my current perception is that to be seen as one of the 52% is to be identified amongst the insular and xenophobic little Englanders who voted this way because of unease with anyone and anything foreign. I’m going to restrain myself. I shouldn’t and don’t feel dirty for the way I voted – even if some would have me feel this way. What I will say is that Tony Benn summed up perfectly, in his final two of five questions you should always ask to the powerful, as to why I voted the way I did: “To whom are you accountable? How can we get rid of you?”

Take it as read that I am not xenophobic and actually like Europe (but not so much the institution of the EU). I will ask my question again – not a rhetorical question but an honest question of which I’d like an opinion from the good people that read this site – is there room for someone like me, a pro-Brexit liberal minded person in the modern day Liberal Democrats?

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone