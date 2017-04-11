Is there room in this party for a pro-Brexit liberal?

Since the result to the EU referendum result was declared on 24th June last year, one thing that has been crystal clear is that of the three main Britain wide political parties the Lib Dems are the party of the 48% whose driving ambition at the moment it seems is to fight to remain in the EU. If a man or woman on the street were approached by a pollster and asked which of the main nationwide parties has the most defined position on Brexit it would be the Lib Dems and that it is very much the most pro-EU national party.
Maybe because of this (or because of the contemptible joke the Labour party has become) the Liberal Democrat fortunes appear, at long last, to be on the up. For this I am very happy. This country needs a strong and vocal opposition and one that is capable of opposing the Tories across the length and breadth of Britain. Labour clearly either can’t or won’t do this, so the Lib Dems appear the only sane voice of reason opposing the increasingly extreme Tory government across England, Scotland and Wales.
I believe passionately in wanting a health care system the envy of the world which is open to all irrespective of their ability to pay. I believe in education being the driver of social mobility and want the best quality schools for all our young people. I want an economy that is healthy and vibrant but not at the expense of the environment or those who earn the least. I believe in freedom of expression and the liberty of the individual. I believe that our foreign policy shouldn’t come at the expense of others but from cooperation rather than confrontation. I believe that when I cast my vote, it has the same value as anyone else’s. I believe power and responsibility should be devolved down to the lowest possible level to empower and enthuse all.
All of these qualities I believe are written large in the belief system of the Liberal Democrats much more so than the current Labour or Conservative parties. The problem I have marrying these beliefs with the current state of British party politics is that I voted for and still believe in Brexit (probably more strongly now than I did when I voted). Is there still room for someone like me – one of the 52% – in the Liberal Democrat Party of today?
At this point my natural reaction is to try to justify my vote in the referendum because my current perception is that to be seen as one of the 52% is to be identified amongst the insular and xenophobic little Englanders who voted this way because of unease with anyone and anything foreign. I’m going to restrain myself. I shouldn’t and don’t feel dirty for the way I voted – even if some would have me feel this way. What I will say is that Tony Benn summed up perfectly, in his final two of five questions you should always ask to the powerful, as to why I voted the way I did: “To whom are you accountable? How can we get rid of you?”
Take it as read that I am not xenophobic and actually like Europe (but not so much the institution of the EU). I will ask my question again – not a rhetorical question but an honest question of which I’d like an opinion from the good people that read this site – is there room for someone like me, a pro-Brexit liberal minded person in the modern day Liberal Democrats?
Yes
I did a blog piece on this as I am no longer a party member. For me the party is ill-serving those that it seeks to help through wishful thinking that being 110% for the EU is the same as being `tolerant, open-minded and not alone` or some such tunnel-visioned guff Tim said on the 24th June. It reminds me of the 2011 onwards for Labour. Opposing for oppositions sake – all things to all people without spelling out a proper plan that adds up – great for local elections hopeless for a GE.
Short answer: Yes.
Slightly longer answer: I was met with this question myself on the doorsteps the other day. I was speaking to a voter who seemed bang in line with our cause – on health, income inequality, constitutional reform, civil liberties etc. I was surprised when he revealed that he voted Leave later in the conversation. He made a pretty reasoned case for voting leave and I made mine that I still think he is wrong. But importantly, he seemed open to debating the point and I’d say that’s a pretty liberal attitude.
The reason anyone voted pro or against should remain their choice. So yes, there is a place within libdems for everyone. We may disagree on a number of issues but the principles of being a Libdem will always stand.
When this or anything else is held in the light, the interests of a country will then have different priorities and interests which become apparent.
Therefore, your beliefs, or even mine, are superseded and the bigger picture should be the issue on details that is to be made clear to be worked out for all concerned is the action that all expect to happen.
The latter of my comment is where we are at currently regarding Brexit and other national matters of politics. Libdems either way can’t afford to be sitting on the fence, wall or on the ground in any issue.
I voted for remain and have no regrets in doing so, but I do not think the issue is black and white as many people think.
I think that leaving the EU is a complicated business and I loath the agenda of many leave supporters whether it is based on a narrow nationalism or a desire for “Indian style regulations” as one Tory put it. I think our ability to negotiate a decent trade deal with the USA is far more enhanced when we are in the EU than from starting from scratch as the much smaller UK. I suspect Trump will rip us off as much as he can; the UK needs a deal with the US much more than vice versa. So we start off from a weak position.
But I am concerned at the state of the EU these days. Their currency, and with it the single interest rate, has been a disaster for many countries. The 2008 economic recession should have hit us in the UK harder than anyone else given the size and failures of our banking sector, but at least we could adjust our interest rates, whilst the PIIGS countries could not, so they were hit harder. Many of these countries are still in a bad way and the political parties that are emerging from them are becoming increasingly ugly. It is relatively easy to support the EU when it is relatively prosperous and liberal, but that is unwinding at the moment.
There may come a point where we might have to change our mind as a party on the EU, and I dread the fallout of that from us doing so.
Pro hanging Cyril Smith thought there was room in the Party for him, so on that basis, why not?
Nonetheless the Liberal Democrats are the pro EU, anti Brexit party. The EU is a framework for democratically agreed cooperation with rules for a level playing field in a single, borderless, common market. Your objections have been debunked many times. We elect MEPs, they vote to nominate their own President and the President of the Commission, whom they have the power to openly question and if necessary, get rid of (as happened in 1999). We are represented in the councils of ministers and heads of government, who in principle are elected (the UK might send a Lord occasionally). Nothing can be implemented without scrutiny and approval by the Councils and the Parliament. Without the EU agreements would be far more cumbersome and far less democratic. There would not be unencumbered trade.
Beyond this is what the EU represents: a commitment to peaceful cooperative sharing of issues and problems that transcend borders, and a proud affirmation of a shared culture.
But you have probably had this explained to you, and disregarded it, umpteen times already.
No party perfectly fits anyone. There will be policies I disagree with, in the end at the moment I judge that none of the policies I dislike disbar me from being a member. Even if there was such a policy I disliked that much, I would have to consider if I was able to help to change it. I suspect we all fall into this predicament, only you can say if the good bits of the party out weigh the bad and if you wish to stay and fight your case.
There is an assumption in a number of posts that one side has to be wrong and the other right. Of course as any Liberal knows both sides can be right and for very good liberal reasons.
Contrast two individuals, the first being young, living in London and is reasonably well paid, working in the European head office of a multinational company which trades almost everywhere. He/she gets a good pay rise every year and a partner born elsewhere in the EU, takes foreign holidays each year. Many of their friends are from overseas and their families are well educated and all the people they care about benefit from internationalism in general and the EU.
Then consider someone from a remore rural area, where wages are generally are low and most only rise in line with the rises in the minimum wage. There are few events to go to that are within reasonable travelling distance and public transport is poor. The only EU citizens they see are workers many of whom work for the minimum wage for a number of years while living say 8 in a house and save enough to set themselves up when they return home. The two communities barely mix at all. He/she has seen many of his family and friends lose jobs or have wage cuts in real terms. Holidays are in Skegness in a caravan if anywhere and international travel is unaffordable.
Indeed everything that the person from London regards as an advantage of the EU is either immaterial or a negative for the person from the countryside. Are they wrong to support different views? Should we even think of saying one of them was wrong?
Or is it true that internationalism has been a boon to this country, but the benefits have been gained almost entirely by the educated, and those from the home counties and a few big cities, while the people of those fortunate areas regard these benefits as theirs by right and have actually done nothing to help those other less well off areas?
Yes there is room for people who voted Leave in this party. I’m a passionate Remainer but over the years have wished that our party was a little more critical of the EU. No movement or organisation is without fault and it seems to me that the larger the organisation, the slower it is to implement change but for me the idea of working together and overcoming differences between nations is very appealing. I also think we will be less prosperous out of the EU and that will affect the sort of society we as Lib Dems hope to build.
I know the the Remain Facebook groups often refer to those who supported Brexit as ignorant and xenophobic but it’s clear to me that some people voted Brexit for Liberal reasons. I think it would be good for our party for these people to form a Lib Dem group and thrash out the ways in which the EU falls short of Liberal values so that if we do manage to stop Brexit or take us back into the EU after Brexit, we will have constructive suggestions about reform that we can work on.
I feel pretty much the same way. Ideally I’d like the Lib Dems to be the party of Keynes and adopt wholeheartedly his economic policies. Keynesianism is very much about making capitalism work for everyone. That’s why the ultra left don’t like it! But the EU has effectively outlawed his style of economics in favour of a neoliberal approach, or more accurately, a German style ordoliberal approach. The result is very high levels of EU employment which has created a fall-out in the UK too. That’s what has led to Brexit. There would have been a comfortable Remain majority otherwise.
It may take some time for the Lib Dems to rediscover Keynes though! I’d just sound a note of caution against the party being too pro-EU at the next election. We’ll have been out for over a year by the time it happens. What is the Lib Dem position going to be? That Brexit was a disaster and we’re all doomed? Who’s going to vote for anyone who says that?
Or, are you going to stand on a policy of reapplying for EU membership? That’s very likely to mean the UK having to adopt the euro and sign up to Schengen. I can’t see that being a vote winner.
David,
I agree many of the leave voters I know actually saw there vote a F you vote to the establishment. It was a desperate cry of pay some attention to us. Unfortunately it won’t bring them attention, it will just give power to the brave Brexiteers and looking after the poor and dispossessed is not on their agenda. The rest of the leave voters all have their wish lists, the problem is most are contradictory and few are obtainable. I expect the leave voters to split. Some will claim it’s not their sort of Brexit, others that it is and many will return to the apathy and despair they emerged from. By far the most dangerous are those who are in despair, because next time they emerge from that they are unlikely to be throwing flowers at those they regard as the favoured elite.
Liberal Democrat policy on the EU has been the same throughout my lifetime so anyone who is a member and supports Leave has to put up with that policy. What is more it is our only really distinctive policy and therefore is going to continue being hammered at every opportunity. The Party is also becoming more Remain since it is the main reason new members are joining.
Having said that, no Party fits anyone perfectly, and most of our actual campaigning is nothing to do with the EU. We believe in local democracy and community politics and all our MPs and councillors represent Leave voters just as much as Remain. There should be no place in our Party for dismissing Leave voters as ignorant or stupid, because they are no more so than Remain voters. As pointed out above, many people do not see much personal benefit from the EU and when they see rich privileged people like Cameron (and Nick Clegg) promoting it they draw the obvious conclusion.. As campaigners we just have to focus on people’s real concerns and do the best we can for everyone…
Given the damage your vote will cause, and the terrible effect that will have on the people that liberal principles should be supporting, No, there is no place for a Brexit supporter in this party. If there is, then maybe it’s not the party for me. There is also no justification for your view of the EU.
@ Martin “Pro hanging Cyril Smith thought there was room in the Party for him, so on that basis, why not?”.
Without going into any detail….. what a mistake that was.
Of course there is room for a Pro-Brexit Libdem as long as they dont disrupt The Partys Anti-Brexit campaigning. I know its uncomfortable being in a small minority but no-one is going to push you out, its your choice.
Frankie: “No party perfectly fits anyone. There will be policies I disagree with, in the end at the moment I judge that none of the policies I dislike disbar me from being a member. ”
Second that. For example, I find myself out of tune with most of the party on the subject of urban traffic planning (I deplore the rapid spread of 20mph limits and believe speed humps cause more problems than they solve), but I think I can get over that when there is so much more that I do agree with. In the light of that, I find Dave Broadway’s comment above rather regrettable, and would urge him to think that over again.
I voted remain, but , please , Wayne , from me , the answer to the question in your terrific article,
Yes ,yes, yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes,yes……………………….!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When a political party takes one view only , that is not unity , that is unanimity.
When a political party has unanimity that is not a party it is a cult.
This is a political party.
Encourage others with your view to join and it can be a party with wider views ans greater chances.
Sure. but it’s minority view.
“I believe that when I cast my vote, it has the same value as anyone else’s.” Should be but that depends on the electoral system. Referendum? First past the post? party list PR? STV?
Wayne – Of course there is room for you. If any member tells you otherwise, it is they who should consider whether they’re in the right party, not you. One of the things I love about this party is that we genuinely thrive on debate. And that requires having people to challenge the orthodoxies – and them having the freedom to do so.
That said, you have to understand that you are in a minority. The party at conference has voted overwhelmingly to adopt the anti-Brexit position. That is our policy. It is not of course our only policy, and you clearly support our position on all the other issues you mention (health, education etc). Obviously Brexit is the big issue of the day, but its worth remembering there are other things that unite us.
Maybe the best way to approach this is to ask yourself this question: supposing the party had taken the opposite view and was now adopting your position on Brexit. Then imagine if I came on here as an un-repentant Remoaner and asked if there was room in the LibDems for /me/, what would /you/ say in response?
Your third paragraph convinces me that you are exactly the same kind of Liberal as I am. I agree with every word of it. So I reckon this is the place for both of us.
Of course there should be room, and as mentioned above no party will ever capture all of a person’s views. Sadly, I have left the party after the vote since the party is now obsessed by Brexit as a single issue force nationally. I can’t stay in a party where I object to a self selected cornerstone policy, even if I could stay if disagreeing with a particular manifesto commitment in one cycle. As is often said, the Lib Dems are the party of the EU now, so I can’t remain a member.
On an emotional level, also not nice to be labelled repeatedly as ignorant, selfish and racist for disagreeing on how best to structure political arrangements – a trope repeated from Tim Farron to this site on a regular basis.
Still vote Lib Democrats locally, of course!
Wayne
“At this point my natural reaction is to try to justify my vote in the referendum because my current perception is that to be seen as one of the 52% is to be identified amongst the insular and xenophobic little Englanders who voted this way because of unease with anyone and anything foreign.”
This Remainer is quite prepared to accept that many who voted Brexit did so for reasons other than xenophobia. However in my view the Brexit campaigns were being lead largely by the insular and xenophobic – those supporting the “w–s begin at Calais” mentality.
I’m not claiming everything in the EU is perfect – far from it. But we only have one planet (sorry Elon Musk – you’re only going to get a handful of people off it – leaving the rest of us to fend for ourselves) – and we need to learn to co-exist on it much better than we and our forefathers have been doing to date.
By the way @Chris Bertram – agree with you about speed humps but not about 20 mph limits.
there is certainly room for anyone who is prepared to accept that not every one can agree on everything AND is prepared to treat opponents with civility. Those who cant do so such as John and David and offer only abuse do need to reflect on what they think Liberalism is. It is certainly not tribal condemnation of those who we disagree with in lieu of any attempt at reasoned discussion from either side.
Mark
If anyone has said those words to you or about you , or to anyone who is in this party and for Brexit, they do not belong in this party !
If you are interpreting things thus, you should think on it, and re join, we need those of different views to build policy for a Liberal Democratic Brexit !
The EU is deeply flawed. I want us in it to reform it , not applaud it !
For a democracy to work there needs to be an opposition. For the EU issue the LibDems fulfill this role. It is important, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations. Democracies have plurality of opinion, dictatorships have Alternativlos.
My answer is “Yes”
I voted to remain and I believe as strongly as ever that I made the right choice. I like the idea of co-operating with our European neighbours as fully as possible and of removing as many as possible of the petty inconveniences arising from our division into nation states. The EU is currently the most effective platform we have for that co-operation.
It also goes deeper than that. I feel I have a strong European as well as a British (though not English) identity. I like the idea of an “ever closer union” though I see a limit to its achievement. All this feels very much in accord with the social democratic and liberal values I hold dear.
These feelings outweigh but do not negate the impressions I have about the EU itself. The eurozone, for instance, has been a disaster for a number of reasons, one being the unreadiness of some participants to take on the obligations entailed in a successful currency union. This is symptomatic of a more fundamental problem – that the EU has tried to become wider and deeper at the same time and too quickly. A group of twenty-eight countries must necessarily be a looser assembly than a group of six. Therefore I sympathise with the view that European co-operation should take a more flexible form than the EU as it now is.
This doesn’t, in my view, mean that the UK is better off outside the EU. In any case, leaving the EU, in the way we are setting about it, looks very much like sticking two fingers up to our European neighbours, to the detriment of future co-operation. However, I respect an opposing view: that the EU, in the way it is currently set up, is virtually unreformable and that leaving it is a necessary first step towards creating a more successful and sustainable framework for European co-operation and development. I don’t agree with this opposing view but I believe that it can be compatible with social democratic and liberal principles. Hence I believe there is a place for some Brexiteers in the party.
Lastly, taking into account the real strengths and weakness of the EU as it now is, perhaps we should be taking a lead and thinking hard about the framework of European co-operation and development that we would like to see.
Yes,…. “this too will pass”…
YES!! We need more people like you.
After all if we are to be open,tolerant and UNITED, then we need to build a broad church based on liberal values.
Sometimes being a lib dem feels like being an EU fundamentalist where you’re not allowed to voice any significant doubts about the EU for fear of being called a heretic! For me it wasn’t a straight forward choice, I voted remain despite some of the concerns you allude to.
Please, you may want to leave the EU but a least remain with the Lib Dems
Yes, even though I and many members do not agree with your Brexit positioning, but this acceptance exists because tolerance and respect are the pervading values of liberal democracy.
Thank you for an important post.
Absolutely yes. I’m very pro-Remain, but I know people who voted Leave for what they felt were good reasons.
We have to be a broad church, or the Tories will win forever.
A key part of our tradition is to encourage diversity of thinking, and to be open-minded to different opinions.
Like @Geoffrey Payne above, and others, I think the EU has many flaws. I think that the net effect of leaving is much worse than staying, but I respect people who come to a different opinion.
Also, if the party is to have any chance of preventing a hard Brexit, and of preventing decades of Tory rule, we need to listen more to people like you, or we won’t have a chance of communicating effectively with voters who are less worried about Brexit than we are.