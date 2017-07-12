It’s time for an All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Taxation

The rioting in Hamburg on the occasion of the meeting of the G20 this month highlights the oftentimes violent confrontation that exists between alternative theories of capitalism and socialism, as represented by the established orthodoxy and those that would seek to tear it down.
At the heart of this conflict lies differing interpretations of economic theory, often depicted simplistically as left v right; Keynes v Hayek; socialism v capitalism; social liberalism v economic liberalism; or progressives v conservatives.
Henry George’s Progress and Poverty envisioned a capitalism that would allow all people to own the product of their labour, but that things found in nature, particularly land, belongs equally to all humanity.
The Coalition for Economic Justice is a cross-party group that proposes the introduction of an annual Location Value Tax (LVT) (also known as a Land Value Tax) to reduce existing taxes on enterprise and labour in order to rebalance the economy and prevent future economic crises.
Sir Vince Cable in a 2010 conference speech opined “…in a world of internationally mobile capital and people it is counterproductive to tax personal income and corporate profit to uncompetitive levels. … But a progressive alternative is to shift the tax base to property and land which cannot run away and represent, in Britain, an extreme concentration of wealth.”
Andy Burnham, now Mayor of Manchester, ran his 2010 campaign for Labour leader on the basis of radical tax reform with Land Value Tax at its heart and Labour’s 2017 manifesto continued the theme promising to “…review council tax and business rates and consider … land value tax, to ensure local government has sustainable funding for the long term.”
Nick Boles (former conservative minister for planning) in the 2012 Macmillan Lecture proposed a land tax, using the New South Wales’ Land Tax as a successful example, suggesting that a UK Land Tax on similar terms could raise over £5 billion a year – and encourage productive use of under-utilised development land. The conservative 2017 manifesto included a commitment to registering all UK land and reforming land value capture as a means of funding local infrastructure.
Caroline Lucas of the Green Party introduced an LVT Bill in 2012; and the SNP conference passed a resolution in March this year backing LVT as a mainstay of Scotland’s land reform program.
The critical insight of Lloyd George in the1909 peoples budget, and subsequently the labour chancellor, Philip Snowden, who introduced a Land Value Tax bill in 1931; was that taxes levied on income and profits and redistributed as subsidies to the working poor are ultimately captured as economic rent principally by owners of land and other natural monopolies. Conversely, taxes levied on land do not generate increases in market rents in the same way.
If substantive progress in tackling inequality is to be made in this Parliament of cross-party working, is it not time for the formation of an All Party Parliamentary Group on Land Value Taxation to consider the application of Henry George’s theories to present day societal conflicts?
* Joe Bourke is an accountant, former parliamentary candidate and Treasurer of Hounslow Liberal Democrats
The site value is dependent on the planning conditions. If tall buildings are allowed there will be no upper limit to the value of the site. Old planning permissions were given with no deadline for development which makes the introduction of a new tax attractive to some people. Tesco changed its policy from buying land for new and enlarged stores to using small lorries to do home deliveries, leaving some dereliction in its wake because rivals have chosen to also do home deliveries. There must therefore be a right of appeal against valuation to be triggered at any time.
There is no inherent incompatibility with the idea of levying a LVT to replace or supplement some other taxes and the kind of modern Keynesianism that most Liberals, sorry Lib Dems, should support. Keynes was a Liberal BTW so Keynesian economics isn’t necessarily anti-capitalist or pro-Socialist as the article might suggest.
As I understand Henry George, he was advocating LVT as a Single Tax. But the idea of a Single Tax is not supportable in a modern economy. It’s far too crude an instrument. Taxation isn’t really about raising revenue for a currency issuing government. It’s more about controlling and regulating the economy. Preventing too much inflation, keeping it from falling into recession are the two sometimes conflicting goals. The same amount of tax, of whatever kind, collected from someone who would otherwise have spent it has quite a different effect from someone who otherwise wouldn’t have spent it.
And where, and how, they would have spent it is also important. If it’s spent in London, right now, it could simply add to inflation. If it’s spent in Derry, it could be helping to keep the economy functioning there, preventing ultra high levels of unemployment and helping prevent a return to the violence we saw there in previous decades.
We have to have taxes on tobacco, alcohol, air and water pollution etc for obvious reasons. So taxation isn’t just about money. It’s about steering our society in the direction we’d like it to go. Taxes on income are necessary if we want to reduce inequalities in income, for example.
Central government has an essential role in creating the conditions for full employment.
Reliance on an unfettered private market will not create prosperity for all. LVT or no LVT. To reject the notion that capitalism is self correcting and the ‘invisible hand’ will always act to restore equilibrium isn’t to be opposed to capitalism. Managed capitalism with a mixed economy, which means having quite a bit more government involvement than we current have, is actually quite a successful system!
Richard,
I was just reading about this issue of industrial and warehousing sites moving out of city centres this morning http://www2.iceniprojects.com/webmail/341111/5944719/d244b17b27a2aa44504323bf94cef8993f6916975b371edc262148f9bcebed28.
As you say, planning consent determines the land rental value of the site and a change of licensed use must be reflected in valuations.
Peter,
“Taxes on income are necessary if we want to reduce inequalities in income, for example.”
This a quote from Winston Churchill http://www.landvaluetax.org/current-affairs-comment/winston-churchill-said-it-all-better-then-we-can.html that explores you argument:
” All comes back to land value, and its owner is able to levy toll upon all other forms of wealth and every form of industry. A portion, in some cases the whole, of every benefit which is laboriously acquired by the community increases the land value and finds its way automatically into the landlord’s pocket. If there is a rise in wages, rents are able to move forward, because the workers can afford to pay a little more. If the opening of a new railway or new tramway, or the institution of improved services of a lowering of fares, or of a new invention, or any other public convenience affords a benefit to workers in any particular district, it be-comes easier for them to live, and therefore the ground landlord is able to charge them more for the privilege of living there.
Some years ago in London there was a toll bar on a bridge across the Thames, and all the working people who lived on the south side of the river had to pay a daily toll of one penny for going and returning from their work. The spectacle of these poor people thus mulcted of so large a proportion of their earnings offended the public conscience, and agitation was set on foot, municipal authorities were roused, and at the cost of the taxpayers, the bridge was freed and the toll removed. All those people who used the bridge were saved sixpence a week, but within a very short time rents on the south side of the river were found to have risen about sixpence a week, or the amount of the toll which had been remitted!
All goes back to the land, and the land owner is able to absorb to himself a share of almost every public and every private benefit, however important or however pitiful those benefits may be.”
Redistribution becomes ineffective if the end result is ever higher rents and monopoly prices. What use is lower mortgage interest if the amount needed to buy a home doubles in price and the same or a higher proportion of disposable income is needed to pay for shelter?
I am not retired pensioner but how would this effect those pensioners whos equivalent of a pension is renting a small number of properties (The situation of my Landlord)? I ask this because another supporter of this tax recently suggested levying it at such a high level all private (not social you understand) would be in effect forced to sell the properties to the local council on the cheap. Given I currently live in a shared house (HMO) councils do not cater this kind of accomidation that would leave people like me having to rent a flat. In some areas rent is ludcriously high but in many areas private are cheaper than local authorities which even corbyn admited to. It should be noted it was revealed last week 2/3rds of private landlords including employment income still are in the basic rate of tax band, so most landlords are hardly rolling around with plenty.
Yes, Joe Bourke, an all party group to discuss LVT is urgently needed and could come to a way forward acceptable to all parties.
Everyone knows that the current austerity is too painful.
LVT is fair.
@ Joe,
Leaving aside, for the moment, whether income taxes are or aren’t necessary, maybe you could explain why a LVT (whatever else its intrinsic merits might be) can “…. rebalance the economy and prevent future economic crises.”
First of all, we need to understand what “rebalance the economy” means. Are we talking about making exports = imports? govt spending = taxation revenue? Reducing the North South divide? Increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy?
Before you can claim to prevent future crises, you need to be able to explain why we had previous crises. So what’s your take on them?
Sam,
private landlords provide a vital service in the housing sector and many people use property investment as an alternative to pension funds. Alter’s proposals are to tax land rents (after deduction of any personal income tax allowance) at income tax rates, the same as they are now.
Landlords currently paying the basic rate of tax on their income from land would continue to pay tax at the same level.
Homeowners in areas where private rents were lower than the local area housing allowance set by the council would pay no tax. Homeowners in high rent areas would pay LVT only where the rental value of their land was greater than the equivalent value of the Local area housing allowance paid by the local authority.
Peter,
From the CEJ webiste http://www.c4ej.com/ :
“Every economic crisis in living memory has been preceded by an unsustainable and speculative rise in property values, commercial/industrial as well as residential. The link between property values and bank and building society lending is strong and causal. Excessive lending fuels property prices.
The rise in property prices is in fact a rise in the land element of the price, since the cost of building materials, and builders’ wages, has risen hardly at all. An annual tax on the rental value of land would exert a restraining influence on property values and give some control over this key determinant of economic stability. Such a tax would also cut the ground from under excessive and imprudent bank lending and remove much of the speculation in land. With LVT introduced to reduce taxes on enterprise and labour, an overall tax increase is not required.
In the present market economy the justification for a rise in prices is that it brings forth increased supply. As the land supply is fixed there can be no such increase. As economists from Adam Smith onwards have recognised, land is a monopoly. Rising property prices therefore serve no useful economic purpose. As such, they are the natural and obvious target for taxation. The LVT thus collected on an annual basis would help to reduce those taxes, many of which are unpopular (e.g., council tax and stamp duty) as well as income tax, national insurance and business rates which directly discourage production.
LVT is a progressive tax falling most heavily where the benefit to the community is greatest and most lightly where the benefit is least. As the tax is based on permitted land use – not on current use (or non-use) value – LVT will penalise those who hold land out of use. It will therefore encourage land use and stimulate economic activity. With LVT introduced, there will be little or no incentive to speculate in land and hence property. Much of the credit which currently supports land (property) values would no longer be needed and would be available to finance the production of goods and services. LVT is easy and cheap to collect and difficult, indeed virtually impossible, to avoid.”
@ Joseph Bourke
‘Henry George’s Progress and Poverty envisioned a capitalism that would allow all people to own the product of their labour, but that things found in nature, particularly land, belongs equally to all humanity.’
So why not just nationalise it.
Give town and country planning authorities the power to compulsory purchase land at agricultural prices, plan for population levels in accordance with industrial and economic development plans (and maybe immigration). Specify the build quality and environment . Consult with local residents to overcome NIMBYism, even if this means leaving some additional green space, at least it will make it residents v council rather than residents v builders. Reap the uplift in land values at 100% less an element of compensation, and use this revenue stream to increase the level of social housing.
It will develop our towns by what is desirable and required, rather than where the most profit can be gained. And by the way Section 106 is no substitute. I see precious little political capital in implementing a horrendously complex system of dubious popularity, which will be argued over till the cows literally come home and will not make a noticeable difference to people’s lives.
By the way, ‘private landlords provide a vital service’? That’s a debate for another day.
We need an “Unused Land Value Tax” not a “Land Value Tax”. I see no argument for taxing people using land productively, such as farmers, private landlords, builders, people providing public access and maintenance, anyone who isn’t simply hoarding and sitting on the land.
What’s the aim of taxing all land ownership? To make them sell? Why? To raise money? How? Land is illiquid, unlike assets easily convertible into cash.
We need proper proposals that we can debate and see what the rate would be and who would be exempt. Regards
Sorry I should be clear, there is an inequality argument, but again, I don’t see why owning lots of land, if you are doing good things with it, is worse than owning lots of other things, such as shares. I’ve heard arguments about “land being natural”, but this to me seems to be an argument against freehold home ownership and an argument to nationalise all farms and a lot of housing too.
P J/Eddie,
this article calls for an APPG for a number of reasons, not least of which is LVT attracts support across the political spectrum for widely differing objectives. One common objective though is the reduction of deadweight costs associated with most forms of taxation.
On Nationalisation – In 1985 Tony Benn promoted a Ten Minute Rule Bill in Parliament calling for “The Common Ownership of Land” and suggesting the creation of a Community Land Trust to collect land rent. Hong Kong and Singapore have systems that retain state ownership of land and collect rents in the form of land taxes, lump sum premiums and/or sale of long leaseholds.
At the other end of the spectrum, the IEA has proposed abolishing 20 taxes and replacing them with:
– A flat-rate income tax set at 15 per cent of income above a personal allowance of around £10,000. Distributed corporate profits would also be taxed at this rate.
– VAT set at 12.5 per cent, with most exemptions abolished.
– A new housing consumption tax on rents and imputed rents to mimic VAT at 12.5 per cent.
– A new location land-value tax.
Alter’s proposals are focused on replacing business rates and council tax with LVT and a new housing consumption tax on rents and imputed rents (after allowances) to mimic income tax rates.
Joseph, we can’t have state ownership of all land plus land value taxes. It adds up to an unfair level of attack on people who own or lease land compared to the rest of the population.
If you want the state ownership of land option then you have to generate revenue by selling leases, but this land has to be bought, I don’t see what big social ill is going to be cured by this. If people want more council houses then that’s what they should call for.
People often cite tax avoidance but unless you nationalise the land then land taxes can be avoided too by transferring ownership. Best regards
Eddie,
In Singapore, 80% of the population live in subsidised apartments built by the government, most of them as owner-occupiers. Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB), the successor of the city planning agency created by British colonial governors is the foundation of the states economic and social policy. The government has since the 1960’s acquired much of the land and now controls around 90% of the territory. New built properties are sold every year to 1st time buyers (with a means tested discount) on 99 year leases. There is a mandatory national-savings scheme to which employees of working age and employers contribute 20% and 17% respectively. . The savings fund provides the source of funds for deposits and some or all of mortgage payments. Singapore has virtually no homeless problem and accommodation is more affordable than London. Property tax is imposed on owners of properties based on the expected rental values of the properties.
Alter does not propose state ownership of private property, but rather an LVT to fund public infrastructure and services that benefit all owners of land. The LVT would replace existing taxes on property such as council tax, business rates and SDLT and allow for an element of redistribution to tenants that is not then recaptured as economic rents by landlords.
Eddie,
“People often cite tax avoidance but unless you nationalise the land then land taxes can be avoided too by transferring ownership.”
Tax cannot be avoided on land because it is not mobile. Title can be held by trusts, companies or other legal persons, but must be registered to prove title or sell on.
There are already hefty taxes for land titles held in this way, such as the Annual tax on enveloped dwellings and a higher 15% rate of SDLT.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/annual-tax-on-enveloped-dwellings-the-basics