Jo Swinson MP writes..The role I want to play in our party’s leadership

It feels like an age since I was knocking on doors in the pouring rain in the final hour before polls closed, then hearing the shock of the exit poll on the car radio heading home to a hairdryer and somewhat less bedraggled attire for the count.
Yet here we are just a few days later, embarking on an election for leader of the Liberal Democrats.
I went to see Tim on Wednesday afternoon to tell him I thought he should definitely stay on, and I was excited at the prospect of putting myself forward to be Deputy Leader. I was stunned when he told me he would be resigning that evening.
Listening to Tim’s dignified statement, outlining the personal turmoil he felt during the election, I can’t fault him for deciding to step down, but I feel very sad that it came to this. Tim has done so much for our party. In the devastating aftermath of the 2015 election, to build a record membership and increase MPs by 50% in just 2 years is a massive achievement. Just as important, is that we now have our most diverse Parliamentary Party ever. We owe Tim a massive debt of gratitude.
Since his shock announcement, I have been overwhelmed by so many lovely messages from people I know, and from many members I have not yet met, encouraging me to stand for leader. I am touched and flattered that you look to me – and I am determined to play a key role in our party’s leadership.
Being the leader of a political party is a unique and all-encompassing job, even more than the roles of MP and Minister that I have undertaken before. It should not be done simply to achieve status, to make a point, or to please others.
When Theresa May called the snap election, my instincts immediately told me that I should stand to win back East Dunbartonshire: it felt right. Every fibre of my being was up for it, my clarity of purpose was intense – to stop a divisive second independence referendum, to halt an extreme Brexit, and to get back to the job I have loved most out of all the things I’ve done.
When Tim resigned, my instincts told me that the best way I can serve the party at the moment is still as Deputy Leader. Over the years I’ve learned I should trust my instincts.
My reflections and conversations about a range of factors have confirmed my conviction that the right role for me now is Deputy Leader.
Four weeks ago today, I ran a marathon. Training for and running marathons teaches you a lot about planning, perseverance, and resilience. Creating lasting political change is a marathon, not a sprint.
Feminist that I am, I have of course wondered what a bloke in my position would do. It’s obvious. Most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot. It’s true that my many years of encouraging women to have the confidence to go for that exciting new role have taught me that women often don’t go for things when they should. But just as often I have observed men going for the promotion when they shouldn’t. Just because a man would do it, doesn’t make it the right thing to do. I have consistently fought against stereotypes and structures that impose a choice on someone, rather than allowing them to make up their own mind.
At almost every juncture in our party’s history people have been willing to write off the Liberal Democrats – and they have been proved wrong. This election we were told we were a spent force on the verge of annihilation. Instead we increased the number and diversity of our MPs.
British politics needs a progressive, liberal voice to speak for the millions of people across the country who share our values of tolerance, fairness and freedom. I am determined to continue to represent those values and I hope you will support me in doing so.
* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire was a Minister in the Department Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15
I am very disappointed that you have decided not to stand, Jo, as you are the only potential candidate I feel enthusiasm for at this point.
However it is entirely your decision to make, and if that’s your call, so be it.
Still delighted that you are back in Parliament.
Fair play to you, Jo, and thanks for letting us all know. One of the things we liberals fight for is the right to self determination, and I hope nobody gives you grief for exercising yours xx
You’ll make an amazing deputy leader, Jo. I hope you reconsider, though!
Thank you for your honesty, Jo, and I completely respect your decision that this challenge isn’t for you at this moment in time. More than anything, I’m delighted to have you back in Westminster representing our party again.
I agree with everything that Neil Fawcett has written above.
Sorry to hear that you don’t want to stand Jo, although I do completely understand and it is your call. I would be very surprised if you don’t win deputy leader – although given the current state of politics I don’t feel it’s fair to call anything.
My gut reaction to reading this article is one of great disappointment. That is not a criticism though. Fair play to you for ending the speculation at a relatively early stage. I hope that your decision will encourage others to make clear now whether or not they are to be candidates.
Thank you for your openness and candour, Jo. Like you and many members of the party, was very disappointed when Tim resigned. It must have taken some steal in his being to carry on with the election, knowing that his faith was being questioned as a political leader, when other leaders and MPs were being left alone.
We are more diverse it is true, but there is still as you rightly say, a great deal to do to build the party. We need to reach out to women both inside and outside politics and to fashion our policies to do just that. I look forward to working with you on the next stage of our party’s regeneration.
WHYYYYYYYYYYYYY????? Aaaarrrrrggghhhh!!
Dear Jo, I think you are very wise. As a feminist who has encouraged women to stand since I heard the abortion debate in 1967 and only heard men’s voices, I have encouraged women to stand everywhere. However, as leader, you would not get an easy run by the press, and you are still young. I see you growing into the role still.
The party urgently needs, in my humble opinion, Macrom style inspiration to articulate our unique message, inspiration sufficiently powerful to make our unique message the news. Which of the Parliamentary party is up to it?
Jo, I am sure you are right to trust your instincts. There is wisdom in knowing when the time is right, and when the time is not right. You may be right in saying that “most blokes in your shoes would run for leader like a shot”. But they would be likely to come to regret trying to have too much too soon.
William Hague became leader of the Conservative Party at, I think, about the age you are now – the youngest leader of a major party in modern times. How he must later have regretted being in such a hurry, and not waiting another five or ten years. Had he waited, he would very likely eventually have been Prime Minister.
Jo, you have the strength and wisdom to know that it is better to wait, and your time will come.
For me, exactly the right decision. A period as deputy leader, under an older, more experienced leader, would be a valuable learning experience.
I would advocate Vince Cable as the leader, with Jo as deputy. Dream Team.
Nobody likes being pressured into a decision they aren’t comfortable with, so I think you’ve made the right choice. Your supporters will understand.
Moving forward, I think Layla Moran and/or Wera Hobhouse should consider standing for leader. It doesn’t matter that they are new to the Commons, if they have the knowledge, ability and are in the right position then they should go for it, if they feel comfortable with it at this stage.
I am very disappointed as I have no enthusiasm for any of the other likely candidates. If we elect a eurosceptic leader and acquiesce to a soft brexit, the I’ll probably stop campaigning for the party after 53 years as a member. I hope that there will be a leadership candidate unafraid to unequivocally oppose brexit. After all if we don’t oppose this lemming like rush to poverty who will?
It strange on Wednesday morning I considered that Jo being the Deputy Leader to Tim Farron Leader everything seemed well with the world. Then came the momentous decision Tim had resigned as I had only just heard the plans for a Deputy Leader so couldn’t understand the reasoning. So accepting Tim has gone I pray Alastair Carmichael stands to Jo Swindon’s Deputy.
Your statement is inspirational Jo, and I admire you greatly for the wisdom and integrity it represents.
I, too am disapointed that you wont be standing for Leader but Deputy Leader would be great too.
Not wanting to put any pressure on anyone but it would be good if we had a Woman standing for Leader, its up to them of course.
Jo, your choice of course and a lot to ask of anyone. But I for one am very sad if you won’t be standing. You’re just the leader we need.
Alastair has already said he won’t stand.
I think Jo has made the absolutely right decision and for the right reasons too. Nobody who has looked at the pressure leaders are under and the sacrifices they make on behalf of us would make a decision to stand lightly to or should be pressured by others to do so.
It has to feel right at the time and Jo’s time will surely come. The prospect of a Cable/Swinson combo though seems a perfect blend of youth and experience and something all the party can get behind.
PS, Christine Jardine should consider standing for leader too. Years in the Commons are desirable, but not a pre-requisite. A female candidate would be good.
I think you have made a wise decision. It is obviously the right one for you and your family. I am pleased that you are back in Parliament. There will be a chance in the future for you to stand for the leadership, when its right for you and your family and right for the party.
Mick, I do hope you will continue to campaign for the party, whatever the result of the leadership contest may be. After all, you have been loyal to the party through difficult times before. Could I possibly ask you something : as a pacifist, are you not prepared to see the merit in a candidate who may be prepared to accept a soft brexit, but who did refuse to vote to bomb Syria?
Sad news – I’m sure she could have won. I really don’t want a contest between grey men in suits!
Do we really need a leadership election at the moment? Hope that you MPs might be able to get together and sort something out that works for the short/medium term. Am not anti democracy but haven’t we all had enough elections for a while? Would also give a chance for our new MPs to settle down.
Also what about broadening out the leadership so that people outside parliament can get involved? Maybe we could share the burden a bit without things getting too confused?
The world around us is changing but our leadership structure seems to have been the same for a long time. Why not just take a moment to consider things before we rush into another election (know there could possibly be a GE but we can have a fallback plan).
I totally echo Neil Fawcett’s view. We now run the risk of turning people off with a choice that is not what most of us want. Are we destined to being the very last Party in the UK to have a woman leader??
Moments of Opportunity come rarely, we have to grab them with both hands.
@Tony Baines
Well said
Jo, If recent events have taught us anything it is that principle and conviction are a rare and valuable currency in the current political discourse. Your reasoning is perfectly articulated, your constituents have a brilliant MP and our party has a valuable parliamentarian. Well done.
A great shame you won’t be standing this time, but I respect your decision and love the marathon analogy. The deputy role (to stretch the metaphor) is in some ways that last 18 mile long run in training before the race.
I think you are the right person for the leadership, and the fact you’re prepared to take the time and not rush in before you feel ready only proves the point. Here’s looking forward to the future.
Russell Kent – completely concur: Vince would be a stable and authoritative figure in an unstable HoC, particularly during the next couple of years whilst the Remainers push back against Brexit and when we might be facing yet another General Election. He’s probably the one Lib Dem the Tories and their media allies respect. Ideally he could mentor Jo and absorb a lot of the debilitating flak which would otherwise come her way whilst she grows into the role. As you say, a Dream Team.
Slightly off-topic, but I won’t be voting for Norman, much as I like and respect him. He’d surely be compromised as an anti-Brexit Leader by having to defend a small majority in a heavily Leave-voting constituency. Plus, to paraphrase Field Marshall Montgomery’s terse summary of Eisenhower: “Nice chap, no leader”.
Wise words Jo. I think you will make a formidable Deputy Leader. I agree with John Pugh and others that a Cable/Swinson leadership team would be just the ticket to move the party forward.
I fully understand your decision and I respect you for knowing your station at this moment of unforeseen circumstances.
If you become Deputy to Vince Cable; then in the successes of the Party to come, we can celebrate the saying that behind every great man there is a Woman. Good luck.
Dear Mrs. Swinson,
Being a feminist myself (in the tradition of that Liberal MP mister Pankhurst, and of course John Stuart Mill; feminism comes natural to Social Liberals in Britain and the Netherlands, who from early, around 1870, on worked closely together) I’m sorry to read your decision, but because women come from Venus, they don’t just barge into any fight they see, like us Mars-descended types do. 😉
Congratulations on winning your seat back, along with a clutch of other fantastic LibDem women (and men).
One of the recently elected D66 MP’s here in the Netherlands, Mrs. Ingrid van Engelshoven, is also a marathon runner and an Education specialist (Education Alderman in The Hague city for 7 years); she tells me (and everybody else) that getting things reformed in Dutch education is like first preparing and then running a marathon; both phases need good preparation and planning. So I appreciate what you’re saying there.
And I fully share your praise for what Tim, from a position of being marginalised, has achieved for our party.
You are wise not to stand for the leadership yet. The time when we can have a leader who supported the Tories’ introduction of tuition fees is still some way off.
I think you’d make a good deputy leader.
I disagree with your views on one important matter you include in your article, but I’ve been told not to mention it here in case it takes the thread down a rabbit hole. I look forward to trying to discuss it next time it comes up,
To comment that you fight stereotypes in the same paragraph as you stating what “most blokes would do” is backwards. Could there not be the imposition upon those very men from social norms to go for jobs beyond their reach because it’s the ‘correct’ thing to do?
So who is going to step forward then. Perhaps Mr Lamb, a Brexit supporter who voted for article 50, no way, or Mr Davy who supports the killing of thousands of badgers for no reason, again no way. I fear we are heading for one depressing leadership election. This is the last thing this party needs.
I completely respect your decision but at the same time I’m disappointed not to have the opportunity (at least for now) to vote for you as party leader. One of the highlights of Thursday night/Friday morning after Polling Day was hearing that you had won back East Dunbartonshire.
Best of luck with your bid to be Deputy Leader!
Mario Cumo said
‘if you believe You should be president of the USA the decision to stand is not a choice its a duty’
Your country needs you
Jo would be a terrific leader.
My view is she would thus far ,be treated awfully by the media who would twist her comments on gender and the agenda she has most been working in and on.
Some time on foreign affairs would be just what she needs to give her the substantive policy experience needed . Or to move from coalition association.
A part of me likes the idea of less obviously political experience though, the Sarah effect in Richmond by election, the ” So let’s support Layla,”mantra ,one I feel able to shout , as much almost as the,” For leadership , its Lamb , “which I shall be doing !
But today is about saying ,
” Definitely Swinson, deputy sheriff !”
As a Liberal/Lib Dem member off and on ( currently off mostly for reasons of inertia ) for over 50 years , I would hope that Jo will reconsider her decision . UK Politics , not just the liberal wing of it ) needs a new broom and IMHO Jo is the best person to provide that .
Shaun Cunningham – Norman Lamb abstained in the Article 50 vote, no Lib Dem MP’s voted for it.
You’ll be a fantastic deputy leader Jo – the best the party has ever had. Sad that you aren’t standing for leader, but hopefully one day.
“Friends of Jo Swinson” have been quoted in the press as saying that Vince Cable should be leader for a couple of years because of his age. He said something similar himself when Ming Campbell stood down from the leadership. Jo should answer for these “friends”. Vince is what we need now in the House of Commons and he has a nearby constituency and respect as a heavyweight. Gordon Brown is no longer an MP.
The electorates are different, so the Deputy Leader could be announced before the leader. Someone needs to stand up to Theresa May and be economically credible, unlike Jeremy Corbyn.
Whilst disappointed you are not standing for leader Jo, understand you feel you’d rather me Deputy Leader at this point-nothing can be taken for granted but sure your time will come. Of course thus far Jackie Ballard is the only woman who has stood for the leadership but as far as parliamentarians go some progress has been made on diversity,if still long way to go(no LGBT candidates elected this time).
I disagree with Tony (I’m not a Lib Dem member (have been supporter for some time), but may consider it) I don’t think this is the time for a coronation , would rather the leader is tested and the party may even get some publicity from it. Obviously views on Brexit/Economy paramount but would like to see other ideas raised too.
Respect Jo’s decision, but am very very disappointed.
I would guess that Jo was under a fair bit of pressure to stand since she was the female MP with the greatest chance of winning the election. Indeed Mark Pack’s survey showed that she would of got about 57% of the 1st preference votes.
However I totally respect her decision to not stand and also shows that she is not going to be pushed into a role that she does not want to do. Also the vastly greater media scrutiny that the leader comes under is not for everybody.
Hopefully we do not end up with only 1 candidate for the job since despite Vince’s many qualities we need a leader who will commit to at least a 7 year term and I do not think that he is likely to be up for that length of time at the helm. I’m not sure that he would of stood again to be a MP if the election had happened in 2020 or 2021 for example.
Why 7 years, well since we have every possibility of having an election in 2019 at the end of the Brexit negotiations it would be for the next 5 years after that. If we have a leader who is not willing to credibly say 100% that they are looking serve another 5 years as leader it is going to make life very difficult for us as a party.
Personally I hope the Norman stands again, I think that he would be a very good leader and one who has the necessary pragmatic approach to Brexit which is required. Yes we are party of remain but about 30% of our supporters voted leave and that is what the majority of the people in the UK voted for.
Jo, congratulations on regaining your seat. I concur with your thoughts. Not only do your residents really need you, its right to listen to your instincts and we as members need you. You will make fine Leader – but do it in your own time. I would vote for you as deputy. As I think sometimes the hard work is done by the deputy behind the throne – whilst the Leader becomes a figurehead. It would be great to have a woman leader in time – you will be great. Again many congratulations and welcome back in Worthing any time!
Well done Jo, a wise decision I think. You’ll make a great deputy leader and I look forward to the contest with Layla Moran some time in the next decade.
@ Jo Swinson
“……my instincts immediately told me that I should stand to win back East Dunbartonshire: it felt right. Every fibre of my being was up for it, my clarity of purpose was intense…”
“When Tim resigned, my instincts told me that the best way I can serve the party at the moment is still as Deputy Leader. Over the years I’ve learned I should trust my instincts.”
Very interesting use of language.
If there is anyone still on this site who still believes that the neo cortex drives decision making , think again.
They say one of the most difficult leadership qualities to teach is judgement.
My opinion of someone I’ve never met has just been greatly enhanced.
I truly hope she is been totally honest here, because if she is, there is a real chance there is at least one person in a senior position who totally understands the importance of aiming their offering directly at the Limbic systems of the voters!
Irrespective of their abilities, Vince as leader and Jo as deputy is a terrible idea. The whole time will be spent in discussions over whether it will be this autumn/spring/summer/recess when Vince stands down in favour of his younger successor.
Hywel – “The whole time will be spent in discussions over whether it will be this autumn/spring/summer/recess when Vince stands down in favour of his younger successor.” I doubt it – assuming he stands, Vince would be well aware of the game plan, he would probably serve for 2 – 3 years, health permitting, and he would liaise with his colleagues well in advance of his departure. If he stands I think he would be motivated by the interests of the Party and the country, not self-glorification, and he wouldn’t stand in the way of a keen and promising successor when they feel ready to take up the baton.
This also pre-supposes that the Deputy automatically inherits the Leader’s job when the latter resigns – would it work like that or would there be another leadership contest?
Finally, Hywel, who would you suggest as an alternative to Vince? – surely anyone else would be more likely to covet the job and therefore deny Jo the opportunity to become Leader to beyond the time when she may still want to do it or even to still have a parliamentary seat to qualify her for standing? Any recruitment process is a compromise, you rarely find someone perfectly suited for a particular job, and I can’t think of anyone better than Vince from the 11 MP’s available for doing this job at this particular moment with the HoC in its present state.
Disappointing news, but it is of course Jo’s decision, and hers alone, whether she wishes to stand at this time.
I remain concerned, however, that the most likely leadership contenders have been, shall we say, lukewarm in their support for the anti-Brexit cause. Right now, we cannot elect a leader who sets about watering down our USP at this and next election. Either Norman or Vince would have to work quite hard to win my vote in this election. Norman particularly so, since his support for autism “cures” is a big obstacle to my supporting him too.
Also, to the men whining about Jo’s sentence about what “most blokes” would do. Come off it! If you were the bookies’ favourite for leader before you’d even announced anything, had hundreds of party members urging you to stand, of course most (not all) men would go for it. Whether or not most women would go for it too, of course, is an open question. But that minority who show the restraint to consider it carefully may actually be showing a rare wisdom.
I must respect Jo’s decision. It is hers, and hers alone to make. I am wondering, however, how much longer this party, that I have supported for 30 years, can survive. I really rate Vince and Norman, but as older, male, white, middle class men, they can offer nothing to differentiate us from the other parties. Nor can they bring in more members. If Vince had been Prime Minister our country would not be in the god-awful mess it is now. He is the best contemporary political economist of our time. I guess we can only hope that the press doesn’t treat him in the way they did Ming.
The lesson since 2007 is that political parties are apt to choose poor leaders. Perhaps those who volunteer should be rejected and those who rule themselves out should be dragged to the throne.
Arithmetical error alert: if there are 12 MP’s, and Tim has resigned, and Jo and Alistair have ruled themselves out of contention, then that of course leaves 8 potential leadership candidates apart from Vince. In practice there will be between 2 – 4.
Seriously? Can all senior people in the party considering issue a statement just trim it to the most basic point required. Tim could just have said “I’m resigning” Jo could have just said “I’m not running for leader but will run for deputy.”
Both of the statements made are not at all helpful. Tim’s actually didn’t clarify what his position was but gave enough to his critics to make more assumptions about his views and throw more dirt at him.
Jo choses to include:
“Most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot”
Well after 2017 we had 8 MPs with one standing down as leader (7 potential successors), generously interpreting “most” would make it over 50% so that would have given us 4 candidates. We had 2. Excluding Tim, we have Six men with prior parliamentary experience, applying the above rule 4 will be running, how confident is anyone that this will happen?
“women often don’t go for things when they should. But just as often I have observed men going for the promotion when they shouldn’t”
One name: Andrea Leadsom
And to follow up with:
“I have consistently fought against stereotypes”
I would have supported Jo for leader in 2015 had she retained her seat and would probably have supported her for leader in 2017 from an initial first glance of the eligible possible candidates, but this is not the attitude that wins over voters.
Statements from the LibDems are sliding under the radar at the moment but just remember they are out there, ready for your opponents to dig back up when the time is right (for them).
I’m really surprised to see Jo being accused of being sexist. Those readers seem to have completely missed the point that Jo is making.
My understanding is that she’s examining her subconscious bias to determine whether it is influencing her thinking. There’s a lot of research on gender differences in this area and plenty written on the topic, see for example in Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In.
She’s wondering whether her subconscious bias is influencing her instinct and that is why she is not putting herself forward for leader. She concludes that it isn’t and she is making up her own mind.
Despite being – i’m sorry Jo, whisper it- a man, I have chosen to pursue time with my kids ahead of money, ahead of my career, ahead of status. I work part-time, I don’t go for jobs that people think I ‘should’ go for. It has made me happier than I would otherwise have been – there is literally nothing I would swap for the time I have spent with my kids in their early childhoods.
I think Jo ought to be careful of the dangers of hypocrisy. In the same blog post she rails against stereotyping… then says without a hint of irony ‘obviously, blokes would of course go for this like a shot’.
Get over yourself Jo. You aren’t the only one, and your gender is not the only gender, that is capable of making such a choice.
Mr Lamb did nothing about endemic police corruption in Norfolk and use of paid perjurers.
Many interesting comments and much speculation.
If I may speculate just a little further, what happens if, following Jo’s example, none of our MPs actually applies to be leader?