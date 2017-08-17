ALDC

Kickstart: ALDC’s campaign training weekend – 24-26 November 2017

By | Fri 11th August 2017 - 1:48 pm

If you want to take advantage of the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners’ (ALDC) early-bird ticket rates for their Autumn Kickstart 2017 campaign training weekend (24-26 November), then you need to act fast as they’re currently available on a first come first served basis.

If you’ve been before you’ll know all about the weekend’s benefits. And if you’ve not, you should go along to get tailored, professional advice; training and bespoke mentoring for your campaign team from experienced Liberal Democrat campaigners and councillors.

There’s something on offer for everyone; whatever your role in a campaign and regardless of your experience. You’ll go away having improved your campaigning skills and with a well-developed campaign plan ready for your next set of elections. If you want to win, Kickstart is the boot camp you need to win.

If you’re an ALDC member, you’re currently able to book to attend for £150 for a single room (usual price is £270) and £120 for a double room per person (usual price is £240).

And if you’re not an ALDC member, you can book and pay the full rates of £270 for a single room and £240 for a double room per person. If you want to take advantage of a whopping £120 discount to attend, you’d be silly not to join. Likewise, if you have non-ALDC members in your team who’d benefit from attending, now’s the time to get them to join.

The weekend takes place Friday 24 to Sunday 26 November and the price includes all of your meals and accommodation. It’s held at Yarnfield Park in Staffordshire. The weekend is also a great social occasion as you can meet and learn from like-minded candidates and activists from across the country.

Book yours and your team’s places.

Here’s what some past attendees thought of Kickstart:

“A Lib Dem boot camp that’ll turn you into the campaigner you’ve always wanted to be!”
Cllr Lisa Smart, Stockport Council

“The weekend provided an opportunity for our group to get together and work out our campaign plan. With expert assistance on hand, we achieved in a weekend what would otherwise have taken months.”
Christian Hogg, Peterborough

“Kickstart gives you the kick up the campaigning ladder that you need!”
Carole King, South West Wiltshire

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

