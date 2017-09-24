Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem Conference highlights – Neil Fawcett’s air guitar

By | Sun 24th September 2017 - 1:48 pm

One of the highlights of my life, let alone Conference, was Neil Fawcett accompanying Kelly-Marie Blundell’s rock set at the Disco on inflatable air guitars from Primark. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a human being look quite so happy and fulfilled. He’s in the bottom right of this video by The Mirror’s Mikey Smith:

I should add that Neil was not alone. Louise Harris and our Joe Otten also had these fine instruments and were very good, but Neil, who has won awards for his air guitar in the past, was way ahead of the field.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

