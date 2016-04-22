LibLink: David Steel: We need liberalism more than ever

David Steel has written an article for the Scotsman explaining why liberalism is needed more than ever in the face of both domestic and international challenges. He praises both Tim Farron and Willie Rennie and urges liberals to “re-assert themselves and support them.”

His comments about the SNP also struck a bit of a chord with me. It’s not just that they stitched up the Scottish Parliament with their majority, giving themselves control of the committees so that they couldn’t be effectively scrutinised, it’s their general attitude to politics. They are reminiscent of Labour in the ’80s and ’90s, with such a sense of entitlement to power and objection to even the mildest, most evidence based criticism. Yesterday, we had three shouty nationalists in the space of a couple of hours in our office. Clearly such intimidatory tactics are designed to spook us. Actually, we enjoy the fact that they are clearly rattled by the scale and success of our campaign. It is very like the days in Derbyshire when Labour thugs would shout at you as you delivered leaflets and it’s sad to see that kind of politics.

Anyway, back to David’s article. He wrote:

Having now been in political life for over 50 years, I cannot think of a time when Liberalism was more needed. That is true internationally, in the UK, and in Scotland. Having just returned from my latest visit to South Africa, it is depressing to see how the hopes and standards of the two first democratic Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki have been betrayed under the current President Jacob Zuma; the only bright light being the steady progress of the Democratic Alliance which I expect to see continue in their upcoming local elections. It has been my good fortune and pleasure to attend no fewer than seven party conventions in the USA and thereby to admire much in their democracy; but it is horrifying to see how a man with nothing except a large mouth and deep pockets can be taken seriously as a contender for their highest office. Here in the UK we see a yawning gap between a party supporting the wealthy at the expense of the poor, and a party led by a doctrinaire socialist. We also see so far a relatively low-level debate on the European Union question, ignoring the high ideals of its founders. We also have the failure to respond to the refugee crisis in the Middle East. In Scotland we have the likely spectacle of a parliament unable to call to account the one party in government enjoying a dangerous quasi-monopoly. Against that background the case for a strong Liberal force has never been more needed. Fortunately in Tim Farron as UK leader and Willie Rennie as Scottish leader Liberal Democrats have found two energetic young people who have emerged from the wreckage of the last general election. Tim, together with the two MP former leaders Charles Kennedy and Ming Campbell, voted against the disastrous volte face on student fees, and Willie has clearly distanced the Scottish Party from that coalition debacle. Now is the time for Liberals to re-assert themselves and to support them. When I say that Liberalism was never more needed I have in mind Alan Paton’s definition: “by Liberalism I do not mean the creed of any party, nor any century. I mean a generosity of spirit, a tolerance of others, a commitment to the rule of law, a high ideal of the worth and dignity of man, a repugnance of authoritarianism, and a love of freedom.”

