Carl Cashman

Liverpool City Region Mayoral election: A chance to continue the Fightback

By | Wed 8th February 2017 - 8:55 am

Having grown up on a council estate where you’re written off the moment you’re born, I know what it’s like to live in a place devoid of much hope.

I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who believed in and supported me, and it’s an experience that inspired my mission to improve the lives of others.

It’s why I entered public service and, since I first became a councillor four years ago, it’s been a privilege being able to help people and make a difference to my community in Prescot.

Last year, I was selected as the Liberal Democrats’ mayoral candidate for the Liverpool City Region, going up against a heavily-funded Labour machine in what will be a very important election for our party.

The Liverpool City Region voted Remain in the EU referendum, thanks to majority votes in the Wirral, Sefton and Liverpool, a city that benefited enormously from EU investment during the 12 years of Lib Dem control until 2010.

Just like in Richmond Park, we have a fantastic opportunity to attract new voters and regain our old ones, giving voice to all the people alarmed at the prospect of a hard Brexit. A strong showing on May 4 will inject further momentum into the Lib Dem fightback and send another clear message to the government.

Only today, Ladbrokes released their odds for election, putting us as the clear challengers to the Labour Party. Of the main parties standing in this election, I am the only one who has come out standing on a staunchly European platform.

But election campaigns are an expensive business and, unlike Labour or the Tories, we can’t rely on trade unions or big business to come to our aid. It’s the support of our ordinary members that make all the difference – and why I’m asking for your help.

Posters need to be designed, flyers created, leaflets printed, phone calls made, postage stamps paid for and a website – www.carlcashman.org.uk – kept up and running. The costs mount very quickly!

As well as highlighting our concerns over Brexit, we will be campaigning hard on local issues and putting forward an ambitious and radical programme for change, from reforming local transport, to protecting our green spaces, this is a local election on a large scale.

Our manifesto is in the process of being finalised but will include proposals for the expansion of public transport services, promoting the creation of a tidal lagoon to provide clean energy, defending our green spaces while ensuring brownfield sites are brought forward for development, and establishing a Mayor’s Fund for Sport to improve the fitness and wellbeing of young people.

This election offers a huge opportunity for the Liberal Democrats. On the doorstep, people are once again listening to what we have to say, we’ve seen an increase in members across the whole region, and with your support a big result is very much within our grasp.

• Carl Cashman is the leader of the Liberal Democrats group on Knowsley Council and the party’s candidate to be the first mayor of the Liverpool City Region. To donate to his campaign, please click here.

One Comment

  • Nigel Ashton 8th Feb '17 - 12:10pm

    Having the privilege of working with Carl’s campaign team I can say how impressed I am. Carl is one of the most exciting and passionate young candidates I’ve met. He deserves the Party’s full support.

