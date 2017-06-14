Lord Tony Greaves writes… Where now for the Liberal Democrats? Part 1: Where we are

The morning after another disastrous General Election for the Liberal Democrats, the party’s press office issued a statement which started with the breath-taking words: “It has been a good night for the Liberal Democrats.”

It went on to say: “We hoped to hold our ground but instead we have increased our number of MPs by 50%. We welcome back big hitters to our ranks in Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey, who all regained their seats with emphatic majorities. We have won stunning victories in Eastbourne, Bath, Edinburgh West, Caithness and Oxford West & Abingdon.”

Well yes, and I cheered every one of them. But we lost five of the nine seats we were defending including four which had been held at the calamitous election in 2015. Many more seats that we recently held or which were strong targets fell back badly so that the number of possible winnable seats has shrunk to levels not seen for decades. We lost 375 deposits and it was clear that the basic Liberal Democrat vote in large parts of the country was still close to zero and that the much-vaunted fight-back in many areas had simply not happened at the Westminster level.

So let’s start again. It was a disastrous night for the Liberal Democrats. The best that can be said is that in an election when the very presence of the party in the House of Commons was in danger, we survived. The increase from eight seats in 2015 to 12 this time is welcome but only gets us back to the position in 1966. The truth is that over much of the country hardly anyone voted for us. The countrywide core vote we had been building up in the first decade of the 2000s has gone and shows no signs of coming back.

So what’s to be done? Before answering that, we need to recognise a few things that are different now.

First, while the toxicity of the Coalition is still there in many places (not least when stirred up by the nasty elements in the Labour Party) it is far less potent than it was two years ago. As time goes by it will fade further. Tuition fees remain the most dangerous thing for us, as we saw again this time, but even that complaint will in the course of time become the preserve of leftwing eccentrics.

Second, it is clear that the “old Liberal vote” has gone for good. There used to be a steady vote of around 10% for any Liberal Democrat candidate in all but the most unfavourable circumstances. That has gone. Our base vote now, in the absence of strong reasons to vote for us which overcome the reasons to vote for other candidates, is 2-3%. That has been clear in Council elections in the past year though the party’s publicists (and perhaps too many wishful thinkers in higher reaches in the party) have masked that fact by over-stressing the string of successes where the “strong reasons to vote for us” test has been achieved.

Third, in the absence of favourable conditions, we cannot build our vote in a particular seat in the four or five weeks of an election campaign. We can break through but it needs hard work for many months and years before the election campaign. It’s campaigning that builds strength and on that score we are still going backwards.

Fourth, people are now more flexible in their political choices than ever before. The movement in this General Election was very real and the overall figures mask ever greater churn within them. The people who are fixed in their votes for a lifetime – or even from election to election – are fewer than ever. And more and more people will vote for different parties in different kinds of elections – even in the same ballot boxes on the same day, or just a few weeks apart as we saw this time in many places.

Fifth, each election result (like opinion polls) is no more than a snap-shot in time. The result indicates the views of the people who voted in that area, on that day, at the time they voted. Those views may be deeply held and longstanding; increasingly they may be neither. And while the result in a particular area often has an effect on the conditions in which the next election in that same area takes place, but it is only one factor.

Of course the national tide may come in again for us, probably due to circumstances over which we have only reactive control. But tides that come in go out again and sometimes faster. If it does happen, it’s still important that we are prepared for it.

I will explore what we do about all of this in my next piece which will appear tomorrow.