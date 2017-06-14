Lord Tony Greaves writes… Where now for the Liberal Democrats? Part 1: Where we are

The morning after another disastrous General Election for the Liberal Democrats, the party’s press office issued a statement which started with the breath-taking words: “It has been a good night for the Liberal Democrats.”
It went on to say: “We hoped to hold our ground but instead we have increased our number of MPs by 50%. We welcome back big hitters to our ranks in Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey, who all regained their seats with emphatic majorities. We have won stunning victories in Eastbourne, Bath, Edinburgh West, Caithness and Oxford West & Abingdon.”
Well yes, and I cheered every one of them. But we lost five of the nine seats we were defending including four which had been held at the calamitous election in 2015. Many more seats that we recently held or which were strong targets fell back badly so that the number of possible winnable seats has shrunk to levels not seen for decades. We lost 375 deposits and it was clear that the basic Liberal Democrat vote in large parts of the country was still close to zero and that the much-vaunted fight-back in many areas had simply not happened at the Westminster level.
So let’s start again. It was a disastrous night for the Liberal Democrats. The best that can be said is that in an election when the very presence of the party in the House of Commons was in danger, we survived. The increase from eight seats in 2015 to 12 this time is welcome but only gets us back to the position in 1966. The truth is that over much of the country hardly anyone voted for us. The countrywide core vote we had been building up in the first decade of the 2000s has gone and shows no signs of coming back.
So what’s to be done? Before answering that, we need to recognise a few things that are different now.
First, while the toxicity of the Coalition is still there in many places (not least when stirred up by the nasty elements in the Labour Party) it is far less potent than it was two years ago. As time goes by it will fade further. Tuition fees remain the most dangerous thing for us, as we saw again this time, but even that complaint will in the course of time become the preserve of leftwing eccentrics.
Second, it is clear that the “old Liberal vote” has gone for good. There used to be a steady vote of around 10% for any Liberal Democrat candidate in all but the most unfavourable circumstances. That has gone. Our base vote now, in the absence of strong reasons to vote for us which overcome the reasons to vote for other candidates, is 2-3%. That has been clear in Council elections in the past year though the party’s publicists (and perhaps too many wishful thinkers in higher reaches in the party) have masked that fact by over-stressing the string of successes where the “strong reasons to vote for us” test has been achieved.
Third, in the absence of favourable conditions, we cannot build our vote in a particular seat in the four or five weeks of an election campaign. We can break through but it needs hard work for many months and years before the election campaign. It’s campaigning that builds strength and on that score we are still going backwards.
Fourth, people are now more flexible in their political choices than ever before. The movement in this General Election was very real and the overall figures mask ever greater churn within them. The people who are fixed in their votes for a lifetime – or even from election to election – are fewer than ever. And more and more people will vote for different parties in different kinds of elections – even in the same ballot boxes on the same day, or just a few weeks apart as we saw this time in many places.
Fifth, each election result (like opinion polls) is no more than a snap-shot in time. The result indicates the views of the people who voted in that area, on that day, at the time they voted. Those views may be deeply held and longstanding; increasingly they may be neither. And while the result in a particular area often has an effect on the conditions in which the next election in that same area takes place, but it is only one factor.
Of course the national tide may come in again for us, probably due to circumstances over which we have only reactive control. But tides that come in go out again and sometimes faster. If it does happen, it’s still important that we are prepared for it.
I will explore what we do about all of this in my next piece which will appear tomorrow.
Apparently, the main goal for some is the leader’s head on a pike. This ignores the wider issues bedeviling the party: a lack of a deep and coherant philosophical basis amongst its grass-roots membership – more like a collection of independents united by love for PR – and the rise of an anti-establishment politics where libdems are seen as an firmly entrenched part of the political establishment
Very clear and compelling diagnosis by Tony Greaves as always. Can’t wait for his proposals tomorrow.
In the meantime I will share two interesting and also rather compelling comments that Shaun Roberts, Head of Campaigns, made at the WM Regional Conference a few weeks ago:
• Research nationally is showing that about 4 in 10 share our liberal values but only about 1 in 20 really know what we as a Party stand for, so getting our message to those 4 out of 10 is crucial
• The most likely group to support us are the young professionals and we need to be more active in recruiting and canvassing them if we know where they are most likely to live
That’s a good commentary, Tony. Particularly with respect to the withering of the concept of a core vote and the high level of churn that we have seen in recent years.
No party has an automatic right to exist or to presume a core vote. Votes have to be earned at each election and voters need a good reason to cast their ballot in favour of a smaller party. Liberal philosophy and values play a part in people’s minds but ultimately it is the bread and butter issues and the potential to deliver that determine the outcome.
As a national party, we have to be able to put forward credible and distinctive solutions to the local and national problems that are engaging the electorate at any point in time. Solutions that will stand the test of critical review by the general public. Without that distinctive policy base firmly rooted in addressing common problems, no amount of energetic campaigning will make any difference to the Party’s position in the long-term.
I look forward to your next piece.
I suspect that Tony will remind us of what has always been clear to me – we cannot trust the Labour Party to do anything but support itself. The illusion of a Progressive Alliance has been well and truly demolished by Lord Ashcroft’s analysis of voting patterns showing a large LibDem tactical vote for Labour but almost none from them to us. The irony is that cost us at the very least St Ives and Richmond Park and probably a significant number of others and in so doing gave the Tories enough seats to pretend that they can stiil run things with the NI dinosaurs! The parable of The Ass and The Scorpion comes to mind… What is a rather bitter irony is that Labour have now saddled themselves with exactly the policy that cost us dear; the difference is that they can pretend for now that they would actually scrap tuition fees if in government.
Excellent analysis. Along with John Pugh’s on the Southport result it should be a wake up call to those who believe that, in a FPTP system, we can win by pitching ourselves as a niche urban, educated, middle class Party.
There are neglected areas eg Pitsea in Essex which are crying out for change and improvement, but no liberal democrat campaigning to be seen. All the other parties deliver leaflets, the Lib Dems don’t and no wonder the vote goes down to 2/3 %. Why not put out a focus type leaflet on what we will do locally eg on crime, the environment, local services/local issues – youth provision is hardly ever mentioned and then nationally eg on the NHS, Education, the Elderly, Transport, Jobs, Young People… That’s what’s needed effective messages and more communication with people in the areas where they live.
What, exactly, do people think the lost ‘core vote’ thought were our core values?
Everthing in the article above is true I think. The decline in core vote shares affects all Parties & goes back seven Decades. The flipside of that decline is that the number of floating Voters has seen a steady increase, making Political “Tides” bigger & faster. We have to look for ways to ride those Tides ourselves.
That requires that we sharpen our image, as The Party that will always :
oppose Brexit all the way,
support Freedom &
back The Poor & weak.
While all the negatives about us are real, there are plenty of real problems for The Big Parties too, both are badly divided & both are committed to some version of a Brexit which will be a disaster. The Wheel hasnt stop turning.
@ David Crichton
Prior to the coalition huge numbers of Labour voters gave tactical votes for the Lib Dems.
Coalition with the Conservatives killed that stone dead. I voted Lib Dem at every GE between 1979-1997.
The consequences of that period in government with the Tories is far reaching, it hollowed out the party resulting in the frankly underwhelming Tim Farron as leader. Prior to 2010 the election of Corbyn as Labour leader would have given the Lib Dems every chance of becoming the second largest party in vote terms – it could have been 1983 all over again against Foot. As it is the party has largely become an irrelevance, it will be a very hard slog indeed to come back from here
As things stand, tuition fees are going to remain a dead weight around our and many people’s neck. People will be continually reminded of their debt for decades of pay checks to come. In many cases the debts are to worsen as people are now being charged interest of 3% + the RPI inflation rate. We didn’t increase the interest charge by an additional 3%, but we will be remembered for helping create a HE funding system where people were burdened with this much debt in the first place. I hope you won’t dismiss all those negatively affected as ‘eccentrics ‘ – this is a major analytical flaw.
“Third, in the absence of favourable conditions, we cannot build our vote in a particular seat in the four or five weeks of an election campaign.”
So let’s turn this on its head. What can we as a party do to generate ‘favourable conditions’ so that we don’t need to spend decades painstakingly building our vote street by street before we have a shot at winning a seat?
Good piece, though.
On the core vote point the Ashcroft polling suggests that half the Lib Dem vote in 2010 went elsewhere. That puts the core vote at 4%.
Of course, it will be very interesting to read Tony’s piece tomorrow.
But is was also interesting to learn from John above that “Shaun Roberts, Head of Campaigns, made (the following comments) at the WM Regional Conference a few weeks ago:
• Research nationally is showing that about 4 in 10 share our liberal values but only about 1 in 20 really know what we as a Party stand for, so getting our message to those 4 out of 10 is crucial …”
Could he or someone in the know share some of this with us here, please. What are these values? Are they distinct to us or are they shared with other Parties. Were we true to them in 2010 to 2015 and in what way. Howe did we demonstrate them in the 2015 – 17 Parliament?
There is only one way to get a message across about ‘values’ that is by living them, acting on them, celebrating them, but talking about them or putting them in abstract on pieces of paper (including electronically) doesn’t wash.
Tony may be correct to say that the effects of what we did in the time of the Coalition is fading, but the fact that we did them then means that there was a willingness to do them (actually a zeal to do them), and unless something changes radically, there is therefore t]the likelihood that we shall do them again. The fingers from YouGov on the lack of trust that remains in us by those who voted for us in 2010 and the ability to restore our relationship with those people relates to this.
That is why I’d like to have a check list of those values, please.
“Fingers” and other typos – sorry but hope you get the drift
Tony Greaves: what common sense, rational reasoning which brings everything into realistic focus. More please.
OllyT 14th Jun ’17 – 4:01pm…At 73 I’d voted Lib(Dem) in every election (apart from1997), in which I was eligible, up to 2010…Then I found my vote wasn’t wanted in the ‘new, improved’ LibDems…There are many, many like me…Have we learned anything? sometimes I wonder, when I read some comments on here…
I’ll join the chorus in asking “What are our core values?” as, between 2010-15 they made up some 75% of the coalition’s agenda…
I, too, look forward to Tony’s next contribution…
Mark Pak’s blog has some thoughts on what Liberal democrats believe here: http://www.markpack.org.uk/libdem-beliefs/
Mark has some ideas about how to rebuild that can be picked up through this blog post: http://www.markpack.org.uk/142853/targeting-plus-rebuild-liberal-democrats/
I am afraid I cannot quickly track don the policy paper he lifts the lengthy quotation from.
Here is access to Mark’s (and David Howarth’s) thoughts about building a core vote: http://www.markpack.org.uk/building-a-core-vote-for-the-liberal-democrats-the-20-strategy/
The problem with the uber-liberal core vote strategy is it says to the majority of seats in the country: “We’re not interested in winning here”.
I agree that the result was bad. The party shouldn’t have lost five seats out of nine, even if it gained eight.
Sorry not to enter the wider debate, I’ll wait till I have finished reading David Laws’s “Coalition” (first 100 pages were fascinating) … but as a translator, whose business is words, how could our result have been “disastrous”? I quote:
“So let’s start again. It was a disastrous night for the Liberal Democrats. The best that can be said is that in an election when the very presence of the party in the House of Commons was in danger, we survived.”
Let’s agree: It was a disappointing result. It was a very poor result, after all the council seats we’d gained. But if you call it disastrous – what you do say if you’re left with just one Westminster seat, or none at all, as seemed possible right up to 10 o’clock on election night? Apocalyptic?
I believe that the party must have a written charter to rule out any coalition with Tories permanently. Also, the Orange Book must be publicly thrown away and right/far-right elements (e.g. “Liberal Conservatives”) must be eliminated from the party policy-making.
Tristan Ward – I mean, let’s delete or at least downplay the word “economic liberalism”. In other words, liberalism must be defined based on Keynes and Beveridge. Hayek, Friedman and Co must be stoned. This means that no matter how the Liberals govern, they must campaign from the left (like in Canada).