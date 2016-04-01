Paul Walter

Must-see TV series: Inside Obama’s White House

By | Fri 1st April 2016 - 11:40 am

While I was on holiday, BBC 2 sneaked out the first episode of a fantastic series: Inside Obama’s White House. You can currently watch the first three episodes of the series here on BBC iPlayer.

This is a brilliant series produced by Brook Lapping for the BBC. They’ve got some truly sensational behind-the-scenes footage. So, as they tell the story of Obama’s presidency, they are able to show specific video of that event behind-the-scenes – advisers emerging from a crunch meeting or whatever. And they have a remarkable parade of players giving their retrospective view on events: from Rahm Emmanuel, Obama’s chief of staff, to John Kerry, Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner and chief adviser David Axelrod.

I’ve just watched the second episode on the “Obamacare” passing, following the “Fist 100 days” episode about the economic crisis in 2008/2009. They both show a President with extraordinary nerve and calm negotiating two massive issues.

The programme shows how “knife-edge” the passing of the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) was. In retrospect we can see what a huge achievement that was. Recently, there has been the 63rd unsuccessful attempt to repeal “Obamacare”. Last week, Republican Ohio Governor and Presidential nomination candidate, John Kasich called the promise by the Republicans to repeal Obamacare “a big joke” and “a stupid promise”.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

