National campaigning to remain suspended tomorrow – but local campaigning can resume

The party is advising candidates tonight that, while national campaigning remains suspended, local campaigning can resume tomorrow.

The advice came in an email from Federal Campaigns and Elections Chair James Gurling who said:

Further to our advice this morning following the terrorist attack in Manchester, national campaigning will remain suspended tomorrow. Like other parties we have agreed that local campaigning may resume with due sensitivity and at the discretion of local campaign managers. We will continue to review the advice given on national and local campaigning.

So, take the lead from your local campaign manager and act accordingly.

We will have another quiet day tomorrow and resume normal coverage when the national campaign gets back under way.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings