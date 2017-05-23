National campaigning to remain suspended tomorrow – but local campaigning can resume

The party is advising candidates tonight that, while national campaigning remains suspended, local campaigning can resume tomorrow.
The advice came in an email from Federal Campaigns and Elections Chair James Gurling who said:
Further to our advice this morning following the terrorist attack in Manchester, national campaigning will remain suspended tomorrow.
Like other parties we have agreed that local campaigning may resume with due sensitivity and at the discretion of local campaign managers.
We will continue to review the advice given on national and local campaigning.
So, take the lead from your local campaign manager and act accordingly.
We will have another quiet day tomorrow and resume normal coverage when the national campaign gets back under way.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice
It might be helpful if this advice about sensitive restart actual went out to more than the select few seats. I got the email yesterday saying stop from James Gurling (and also from Willie Rennie). I have had nothing overnight. I assume the idea is to say to everyone that they should only be in target seats who can judge the sensitivity. Hmm.
One of our local tories has written to all the candidates saying that the pause should go on. I am with due sensitivity going to allow delivery but not canvassing today. But I want to do some canvassing on Friday evening (at the weekend people may be able to go to North Norfolk but that is not realistic after work).
But I repeat, it would be nice if the centre had sent out an overnight email updating the rest of us on what they felt was appropriate.