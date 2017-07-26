New thinking on job creation

One of the big challenges of our time is to provide work for all those who need it, work which is useful, fulfilling and which pays enough to live on. And although the British economy is creating around half a million jobs (net) a year, many of them do not satisfy those simple criterion.

The need for good quality jobs will increase as the population increases and working careers get longer, yet hardly anyone is thinking about where these jobs are to come from. Government departments, unions and think-tanks tend to concentrate on where jobs have been created in the past or predicting where they may come in the future, or on skills training or how to improve conditions for those already in work. The private sector seems to regard jobs as a by-product, a necessary evil in the process of making a profit, and in the public sector the government wants to cut as many jobs as possible to save tax-payers’ money. No one is actively looking at areas where new and worthwhile jobs can be created and how to do it.

Let me be bold and suggest six sectors where this might be done, in what I call the “infinite industries” ie where there is no limit to the amount of production that can be done: education, health, energy, environment, sport and the arts.

Not only are these “industries” infinite, they are labour-intensive, easy on the environment, and they provide the kinds of jobs people really want to do…learn and teach, care for the ill and vulnerable, work out-doors, physical work, creative work.

My plan is for the government to pump-prime jobs in these industries by investing in them much more than it does at present – ending “austerity” in education and health and subsidising projects in the other areas. Yes, this would mean more taxation and/or more borrowing (and there is plenty of room for both when compared with other European countries) but it would be a better investment in our future than the current industrial policy of subsidies to the car industry and building warships. In the long-run, of course, more people would be in employment, paying taxes and coming off welfare.

Traditional economists will tell you that such a policy would lead to a drastic fall in “productivity” and “growth”. This is probably true, as far as it goes, but actually, these two measures are false pictures of our economy, more suited to a time when Britain was a manufacturing country. Now, manufacturing only accounts for 10 per cent of the economy, 80 per cent of our GDP comes from “services” and how can you measure productivity and growth in education or health ?

Finally, I think Liberal Democrats are well placed to adopt this job-creation agenda. We believe in a real mixed economy, a 50/50 partnership between the public and private sectors. We believe in decentralisation, and local initiatives by councils or voluntary organisations are perhaps best able to develop job creation projects. And we believe each individual has the right to a decent job which fulfils his or her potential, which pays enough to buy a home and raise a family and which brings a sense of satisfaction and even happiness.

For full details e-mail me on [email protected] for a copy of my pamphlet “Good Work – How to create worthwhile jobs.”

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.