Our new PPB: The one with Vince’s hat

We have a new Party Political Broadcast to coincide with our Conference. It’s set in a creative agency in a meeting where they are trying to decide how to brand the Lib Dems. It’s got its quirky bits and is clearly set to appeal to the young, professional types.
The production quality is absolutely excellent. This could end up being the new Gold Blend series…
You can catch it on the actual telly at 18:25 on ITV and 18:55 on BBC1.
What Britain needs is a party that is innovative, inclusive and forward looking. Join us today > https://t.co/uhtmkgT1D2 pic.twitter.com/BvKEeOuCxs
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 20, 2017
What do you think?
In the 2010 election Vince was on the side of the bus, with a haircut.
Embarrassingly awful.
Oh, dear!
Wow. I wasn’t sure before, but I’m definitely going to vote Lib Dem again after seeing that.
Basically HQ had a bet they could get Caron to say something non-positive about a Lib Dem thing. And lost.
@Once a Lib Dem. Yes, because I am the centre of the known universe as far as HQ is concerned. Everything they do is focused on me.
You sit on the Federal Board so to a significant (and constitutional) degree you are just that.
Noooooooo!
It really is awful. Please…nooooo.
The beginning was so bad that I had to turn it off after 20 seconds so I can’t really comment on the rest of the content. But re Caron’s observation that it “is clearly set to appeal to the young, professional types.” Have the Lib Dems given up on the majority of the electorate.? Surely attempts to segment society into niche groups for political purposes just undermines our democracy.
very much reminded me of the satire of how the BBC works the program W1A.
Excellent….the best PPB the party has produced in years.
New lib dem political broadcast or a trailor for W1A? Yes Yes Fun Fun. No reasoned proposals just media buzz word:)
The best PPB for years…
Excellent PPB. I hope it’s first in a series that follows up and builds.
Well I started with the firm intention of denouncing it and at the end I burst out laughing. The political message (here and there) was half right, too. But there again, I am easily seduced by hats. Heather had to explain the satire though, since I rarely watch TV apart from the news programmes. (And Cormoran Strike at the moment).
Made me laugh – it’s very much like the series ‘2012’ and ‘W1A’. And ‘the majority of the electorate’ will only watch a PPB if it’s entertaining, otherwise it’s straight for the kettle or change the channel.
OMG! The Greaves seal of approval! That is quite something.
W1A is my favourite TV show and I’m hardly “a young professional type”.
This can appeal to a much wider audience than some here are suggesting. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I loved it
“Yeah, but isn’t this Brexit thing really so last Summer?” (3:35).