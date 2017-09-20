Caron Lindsay

Our new PPB: The one with Vince’s hat

By | Wed 20th September 2017 - 5:31 pm

We have a new Party Political Broadcast to coincide with our Conference. It’s set in a creative agency in a meeting where they are trying to decide how to brand the Lib Dems. It’s got its quirky bits and is clearly set to appeal to the young, professional types.

The production quality is absolutely excellent. This could end up being the new Gold Blend series…

You can catch it on the actual telly at 18:25 on ITV and 18:55 on BBC1.

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Richard Underhill 20th Sep '17 - 5:51pm

    In the 2010 election Vince was on the side of the bus, with a haircut.

  • David Raw 20th Sep '17 - 6:17pm

    Embarrassingly awful.

  • Gordon 20th Sep '17 - 6:19pm

    Oh, dear!

  • Malcolm Todd 20th Sep '17 - 6:33pm

    Wow. I wasn’t sure before, but I’m definitely going to vote Lib Dem again after seeing that.

  • OnceALibDem 20th Sep '17 - 6:56pm

    Basically HQ had a bet they could get Caron to say something non-positive about a Lib Dem thing. And lost.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 20th Sep '17 - 7:07pm

    @Once a Lib Dem. Yes, because I am the centre of the known universe as far as HQ is concerned. Everything they do is focused on me.

  • OnceALibDem 20th Sep '17 - 7:19pm

    You sit on the Federal Board so to a significant (and constitutional) degree you are just that.

  • Sheila Thomas 20th Sep '17 - 7:44pm

    The beginning was so bad that I had to turn it off after 20 seconds so I can’t really comment on the rest of the content. But re Caron’s observation that it “is clearly set to appeal to the young, professional types.” Have the Lib Dems given up on the majority of the electorate.? Surely attempts to segment society into niche groups for political purposes just undermines our democracy.

  • Lloyd Harris 20th Sep '17 - 7:50pm

    very much reminded me of the satire of how the BBC works the program W1A.

  • John Barrett 20th Sep '17 - 8:08pm

    Excellent….the best PPB the party has produced in years.

  • Rob Wilson 20th Sep '17 - 8:14pm

    New lib dem political broadcast or a trailor for W1A? Yes Yes Fun Fun. No reasoned proposals just media buzz word:)

  • Al Emery 20th Sep '17 - 8:16pm

    The best PPB for years…

  • Michael Newman 20th Sep '17 - 8:32pm

    Excellent PPB. I hope it’s first in a series that follows up and builds.

  • Tony Greaves 20th Sep '17 - 8:32pm

    Well I started with the firm intention of denouncing it and at the end I burst out laughing. The political message (here and there) was half right, too. But there again, I am easily seduced by hats. Heather had to explain the satire though, since I rarely watch TV apart from the news programmes. (And Cormoran Strike at the moment).

  • CassieB 20th Sep '17 - 8:50pm

    Made me laugh – it’s very much like the series ‘2012’ and ‘W1A’. And ‘the majority of the electorate’ will only watch a PPB if it’s entertaining, otherwise it’s straight for the kettle or change the channel.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 20th Sep '17 - 9:02pm

    OMG! The Greaves seal of approval! That is quite something.

  • Allan Brame 20th Sep '17 - 9:04pm

    W1A is my favourite TV show and I’m hardly “a young professional type”.
    This can appeal to a much wider audience than some here are suggesting. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I loved it

  • Yeovil Yokel 20th Sep '17 - 9:14pm

    “Yeah, but isn’t this Brexit thing really so last Summer?” (3:35).

