Our new PPB: The one with Vince’s hat

We have a new Party Political Broadcast to coincide with our Conference. It’s set in a creative agency in a meeting where they are trying to decide how to brand the Lib Dems. It’s got its quirky bits and is clearly set to appeal to the young, professional types.

The production quality is absolutely excellent. This could end up being the new Gold Blend series…

You can catch it on the actual telly at 18:25 on ITV and 18:55 on BBC1.

What Britain needs is a party that is innovative, inclusive and forward looking. Join us today > https://t.co/uhtmkgT1D2 pic.twitter.com/BvKEeOuCxs — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 20, 2017

What do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings