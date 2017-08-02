Reminder: ALDC’s Give It A Go – pizza and phoning TOMORROW

We’ll provide the pizza, if you come and make some calls… followed of course by a trip to the pub!

The phone bank makes a real difference, giving you the chance to encourage uncertain voters to make their voices heard, and provide real time feedback for the teams campaigning on the ground. It’s also really important after the General Election that we continue to be successful in our local government by-election campaigns.

Our next Give It A Go – Phoning evening is Thursday 3 August, between 6-8pm when we are focusing on gaining two seats from the Conservatives. We’ll provide a briefing on the areas we phone through to, so you’ll have all the answers to whatever the voters ask of you.

If you’ve never given it a go before – I only made my first calls back in January and now I run the evenings – which just shows that anyone can get the hang of it! And we’ll be on hand at all times to show you how the system we use to record calls works, and answer any questions that you might have.

We’re based at 23 New Mount Street, Manchester, M4 4DE – a five minute walk from Shudehill.

P.S. If you have any questions, contact ALDC’s Campaigns and Communications Officer Jenny Lamb at the Association of Liberal Democrat Campaigners and Councillors, on 0161 212 1012 or via [email protected].

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners