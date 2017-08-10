The Voice

Sal Brinton’s email to party members on Tim Gordon – and what happens next

By | Thu 10th August 2017 - 8:06 pm

Party President Sal Brinton has tonight written to party members about the resignation of Tim Gordon. She reported that the Federal Board is making arrangements to appoint his successor.

Sal said:

Yesterday Tim Gordon announced that he was resigning as Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats, after five years service. On behalf of the party I want to place on record a huge thank you to Tim for his all his amazing hard work over what have been some often very gruelling years.

He has run the party machine during extremely demanding times with the Liberal Democrats in coalition government, then two general elections and the EU Referendum.

After the setback of the 2015 General Election, Tim immediately set out to make sure that the party’s finances were secured, and provided the structures that have allowed the party to recover.

In the last two years our membership has doubled, we have won many council by elections and the Richmond Park by-election and in June this year increased our MPs. He leaves at a time when the Liberal Democrat fightback is well-underway and we wish him the very best. You can find Tim’s statement on the party website here.

The Party’s Federal Board met last night to thank Tim and also to start the process of recruiting his successor by setting up an appointments panel. As you would expect, we also discussed how interim arrangements will work. More will be announced in due course with an advertisement to be published in September.

Today, however, our focus must be on saying thank you to Tim for his service to the Liberal Democrats. We wish him well for the future. Thank you Tim.

 

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGraham Evans 10th Aug - 9:53pm
    I wonder what the new Labour MP for Hallam has to say about his party's tree cutting activities?
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 10th Aug - 9:49pm
    Palehorse, productivity is a measure of output per labour unit (hours or labour costs). Productivity is enhanced by automation/innovation that generates increased output for less...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 10th Aug - 9:31pm
    Another good interview. Two at him, he answered their questions, did not dodge the issue. Eventually people may realise he is the only responsible political...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 10th Aug - 8:35pm
    So.... a country that has a big productivity problem taxes any introduction of automation so it can pay its citizens to watch box sets. But...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 10th Aug - 8:15pm
    Palehorse, the robots will pay the tax https://qz.com/911968/bill-gates-the-robot-that-takes-your-job-should-pay-taxes/. Bill Gates says "You will need to retrain for jobs financed by the robot tax - taking...
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 10th Aug - 7:50pm
    Katharine Pindar 10th Aug '17 - 1:10pm: Yes, I too think frankie makes some good points.