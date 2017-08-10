Sal Brinton’s email to party members on Tim Gordon – and what happens next

Party President Sal Brinton has tonight written to party members about the resignation of Tim Gordon. She reported that the Federal Board is making arrangements to appoint his successor.

Sal said:

Yesterday Tim Gordon announced that he was resigning as Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats, after five years service. On behalf of the party I want to place on record a huge thank you to Tim for his all his amazing hard work over what have been some often very gruelling years.

He has run the party machine during extremely demanding times with the Liberal Democrats in coalition government, then two general elections and the EU Referendum.

After the setback of the 2015 General Election, Tim immediately set out to make sure that the party’s finances were secured, and provided the structures that have allowed the party to recover.

In the last two years our membership has doubled, we have won many council by elections and the Richmond Park by-election and in June this year increased our MPs. He leaves at a time when the Liberal Democrat fightback is well-underway and we wish him the very best. You can find Tim’s statement on the party website here.

The Party’s Federal Board met last night to thank Tim and also to start the process of recruiting his successor by setting up an appointments panel. As you would expect, we also discussed how interim arrangements will work. More will be announced in due course with an advertisement to be published in September.

Today, however, our focus must be on saying thank you to Tim for his service to the Liberal Democrats. We wish him well for the future. Thank you Tim.