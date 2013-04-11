Thatcher, Blair and the Road to Serfdom

Among yesterday’s many predictable tributes to Margaret Thatcher on both sides of the house, one from Labour MP Gisela Stuart caught my ear. (Hansard)

Whole generations have forgotten what 1979 was like. I came here from Germany in the 1970s. I know that Margaret Thatcher would not want us not to learn any lessons from the battles that she had fought—some lost, some won, and some which continue. I am thinking in particular of the role of the market. It is interesting that Margaret Thatcher considered that Hayek’s book “The Road to Serfdom” should be compulsory reading. Many Government Members, and probably even more of my hon. Friends, will be surprised to learn that I agree that it should be compulsory reading, as a reminder of the role of the market. [Hon. Members: “Come over to this side!”] No, it is not a question of “Come over to this side”. Similar arguments have been advanced about the force of the market. It has been argued that it actually liberates. The market does not need to be made social, because it is already social. It challenges vested interests, and lets outsiders in. In Germany, that was a social democratic argument advanced by Ludwig Erhard, the father of the social market economy. One legacy of the entrenchment of Thatcherism in the ’80s that might have to be looked at now and in years to come is the polarisation of the argument with false options. We are boxing ourselves into corners, which will not be terribly beneficial to either side of the House. If we believe that markets are social and important—in everything Margaret Thatcher did, she realised that they could challenge the status quo, vested interests and outsiders, and bring them in—perhaps we should recognise that they are also socialist.

The central thesis of the Road to Serfdom is that if the state is allowed to encroach into all parts of the economy, if all wages are set by the government, and so on, we will all become slaves of the state. It seems to me to be a warning of its time – a time when much of industry was state controlled, and nationalisation was thought to bring greater efficiency and security. Some will argue that it is still very relevant because the extent of government regulation of business has a similar effect.

Hayek is also the author of the Constitution of Liberty, referred to in some Conservative tributes, which among other things argues that economically unequal societies progress further and faster than more equal ones. This is the antithesis of the Spirit Level – though it is theorising where the latter is number crunching, so neither really gets to grips with the arguments of the other.

So Hayek is a dangerous author to endorse if you’re on the left, but it shouldn’t be remotely controversial that a Labour MP endorses the central thesis of the Road to Serfdom – after all the Labour Party now supports privatisation, free trade, flexible labour markets and a dynamic economy. Or does it? Tony Blair warns in the New Statesman that Labour today is not being at all clear where it is coming from or where it wants to go. Blair suggests some policy ideas – more than the rest of his party has, and outside its comfort zone – but the timing is more interesting. The 80s were devestating in the industrial north. The Thatcher tributes were a sign of the extent to which a Labour Party that has so far endorsed her legacy in policy terms, may now wish to unlearn some of those painful lessons.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.