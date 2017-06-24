The future and practice of garage politics

Oh no! Here we go again – another year, another leader. Still we cling, the drowning man, to a way of doing politics that is so very Noughties or perhaps even very Nineties – Eighteen Nineties even.

In response to the 2010/15 disaster we devised a Board, which is frankly very ‘grown up’ but totally unimaginative in the light of the huge alteration to our reputation, status and standing, as well as being culturally inappropriate to Liberalism.

WANTED: a politics for the 2020s or even the 2030s, shipped today.

We need to predict the future. “Hey, if you want to predict the future, make it”?

Good advice. Who said that?

Steve Jobs.

You see, in 2015, I began to wonder how Elon Musk, the founder of PayPal, Tesla Motors and SpaceX would approach the problems we had. Watch Musk on some wicked issues here.

People like Musk and Jobs disrupt entrenched thinking. That’s what we need.

Jobs started the biggest corporation in the world in his Dad and Mum’s garage. The secret of his successes (which included a fair few ups and downs) was that he kept faith with the Garage Culture. That is how he took on Big Blue and how he dwarfed Sony.

As Jobs said Picasso said, “Good artists copy, great artists steal.” We have just got to steal from Musk and Jobs.

From the grave, like Hari Seldon in the first Foundation novel, Jobs gives us this direction, “You have to imagine a world not yet in existence.”

Want to make a dent in the universe? Well stop emulating, start disrupting. Be the counter-culture. Put it in the product and make art. Adequacy is insufficient. Repeat,

is insufficient. And boy have we been trying to be “adequate”.

WANTED: a leader who can help us imagine a world not yet in existence.

Then make it happen.

How?

With this Reality Distortion Field I have right here.

An RDF, what’s that?

Its the way the aliens in ‘The Menagerie’ created their own new world through mental force. It’s even got a Wiki page. It’s the new FOCUS newsletter.

WANTED: a leader with own Reality Distortion Field?

No, Garage Politics is about helping each and every person on the globe build their own RDF.

Jobs says, “people who are serious about software need to make their own hardware”. Lib Dems are generally REALLY REALLY serious about software (that’s my metaphor for policy) but they want to leave hardware – a.k.a. building kits that help people create their own RDFs – to others. That’s why we are where we are, i.e. in political terms, back living with Mum and Dad.

At least the house has a garage.

WANTED: a Leader who thinks the Theory and Practice of Garage Politics is cool.

Well, here’s the dent in the universe: sooner than you think, it will be as likely as not that a person in this country will be a Liberal Democrat. Read that carefully. That’s 50% but none of whom is a core vote. A core vote spells B-O-N-D-A-G-E and bondage is a double-edged sword.

Do you get that? Is my RDF reaching you? No? Let me try again.

Jobs says, “the future isn’t what it used to be.”

Back in the Nineties, Sony (well Labour actually) started using market research to hone policies to match what people wanted. You know what Jobs said when asked if he used market research? He said, “Useless. Customers don’t know what they want until we’ve shown them.”

And it’s not as illiberal as it first appears. Quite the reverse when you think about it. Remember, a consultant is someone who borrows your watch to tell you the time. A politician is someone who takes your power to give you a tenth of what you could achieve yourself. More B-O-N-D-A-G-E.

WANTED: a leader who helps us make politics so easy to do that everyone realises they can do it for themselves and, in so doing, becomes an active citizen. Tasting freedom.

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

Everyone connected like PCs in a network – open access, jointly maintained, equal power, the sum greater than the parts, myriad life chances.

WANTED: a leader like Berners-Lee?

* Bill le Breton is a former Chair and President of ALDC and a member of the 1997 and 2001 General Election teams