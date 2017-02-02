The irony behind tonight’s Corbyn media firestorm

By Jeremy Corbyn’s standards, it was actually quite a good speech. Pink News has the video here. He was engaged, clearly speaking from the heart. He talked about having saved a Gay Centre from attack by National Front types decades before gay rights became fashionable. And then, in true Corbyn fashion, he has to go and ruin it all by concluding:

Our defence of you is a defence of all of humanity and the right of people to practise the life they want to practise, rather than be criminalised, brutalised and murdered, simply because they chose to be gay, they chose to be lesbian, they were LGBT in any form

Obviously, being gay isn’t some kind of lifestyle choice. You don’t choose it any more than you choose your eye pr skin colour or whether you are right or left handed. It is how you are born. Everything about Jeremy Corbyn’s voting record on LGBT issues over the years suggests he knows that and that he genuinely mis-spoke tonight. Let’s face it, it’s not the first time he’s snatched disaster from the jaws of opportunity.

He should be aware that any inference that your sexual orientation or gender identity is a choice plays into the hands of those who wish to roll back the decades of progress. It is also deeply upsetting to LGBT people.

It’s even more upsetting when it’s being gleefully amplified all over the place by the right wing press and Tory LGBT groups.

That would be the same right wing press that has always, for as long as I’ve been politically active, been so in favour of LGBT rights. They’ve always stood up for same sex marriage, gay adoption and they would never, ever dream of demonising transgender people. Of course not. And that would be the same Tory LGBT groups who have a much bigger problem with half their MPs on LGBT issues than we have with Jeremy Corbyn. And if Guido Fawkes has some great record of campaigning for LGBT equality, then it’s completely passed me by.

So, of course Corbyn shouldn’t have said it – and his press office was right to backtrack as fast as it could. However, the viciousness of the attack from the right clearly has other motivations.

There are a million reasons to attack Corbyn. I will never forgive him for his behaviour over the EU Referendum when he and his acolytes sabotaged the Remain campaign, both internally in the Labour Party and externally. I will never forgive him for leading his MPs meekly into the aye lobby behind the government, allowing the biggest self-inflicted wound on our country in my lifetime.

On LGBT rights, though, I’m willing to cut him a bit of slack, even though he said the wrong thing tonight. That doesn’t wipe out decades of doing the right thing.

It is appropriate, though, to attack those reactionary, right wing forces who don’t give a stuff about the issue and who have actively undermined the progress to equality and who continue to stoke the fires of prejudice on a regular basis.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings